YouTube’s Original Content May be Reacting to ‘Subscription Fatigue’

Either YouTube’s original content managers are reacting to consumer ‘subscription fatigue’ or they’ve somehow learned of Apple’s (possible) plans for its Apple TV+ service to be free to Apple hardware customers. Or Disney’s recent announcements have taken the wind out of their sails. (sales?) PC Magazine writes:

YouTube’s original series, movies, and live events will be available for free starting Sept. 24. Here’s the catch: non-paying viewers will see ads when watching this content, and “only select episodes may be available for streaming [for free] at any time,” YouTube said.

The TV original content subscription war is heating up.

