The YouTube Apple TV App Just Got a Huge Redesign

The YouTube Apple TV app just got a big redesign. The new design brings it in line with the YouTube app on iOS and the web. The old app had a single navigation bar that linked to different sections. The new app features a universal search bar with dedicated categories like Food, Music, Gaming, Entertainment, Technology, Comedy, and more. This should make it easier to find videos that resonate with your interests. There is a navigation bar on the left side of the UI, where you’ll find your subscriptions, library, viewing history, and settings. Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem as though the new app supports 4K videos. Although 4K videos are listed as 4K, it appears that the maximum resolution is 1080p when you look at the video details. The new update is available today.

Apple Posted Apple Pay How To Videos on YouTube

Apple recently added two more how-to videos on its YouTube channel. For a while now, the company has posted fun videos that show things you can do with the iPad Pro, or in iOS 11. Ranging from how to drag and drop files, to the recent Pixelmator tutorial, the videos are a quick way to get people familiar with iOS 11, and it’s more fun than reading a manual. In one video, it shows how to add a debit/credit card to the Wallet app. In the other video, it shows how to use Apple Pay in stores. Both videos are meant to be viewed on an iPhone, as they are shot in portrait mode, similar to other Apple videos. You can view the Apple Pay how to videos at the link below.

I One The Sandbox – Mac Geek Gab 675

Downloading YouTube Videos, App Stores Woes, Apple Pay Cash, Person-to-Person Payments, iPhone X, iOS 11 Screen Recording, Restoring from a different iPhone and a discussion of whether or not it’s safe to use Facebook to login to other sites are ALL discussed in this week’s show… and more! Press play and enjoy.

Instagram Testing Live Stories with Friends

Instagram announced Tuesday that it’s testing the ability to do live Stories with friends. Users who are broadcasting live can tap a button that allows them to invite anyone who is watching to join in on the broadcast. The original Story broadcaster can remove and invite another, too. As shown in the screenshot, the original Story broadcaster is on top of the split screen, while the participant is on the lower half. Instagram said the feature is being tested by a “small percentage of our community,” and will be launched globally in the “next few months.” It’s all part of Facebook/Instagram’s slow, but steady attack on YouTube, as well as SnapChat, and I expect it to be a popular feature. Especially after some split Stories go catastrophically wrong.

Automated Captions For YouTube Include Sound Effects

Google is big on machine learning, and now it looks like the company has improved the AI capabilities of YouTube. Since 2009, YouTube has had the ability to add automated captions to videos. But now, YouTube’s machine learning has improved to the point where automated captions for sound effects can be auto-added, too. Right now, the captions are limited to [APPLAUSE], [MUSIC], and [LAUGHTER]. Over time it’s possible that YouTube will be able to add even more automated captions. This is a great accessibility feature that makes it easier for people with hearing impairments. The captions are available right now for millions of videos on YouTube, including the one below.

Googlers Made This Social Video App For iPhone

Google released a new video app called Uptime. The release is significant, in part, because it’s the result of the company’s 20 Percent Time program that allows some employees to spend 20 percent of their time on other projects. Released through Google’s internal incubator Area 120, the app is part social media platform and part video viewer with hooks to YouTube.

YouTube Is Taking A Step Into the Live TV Business

Live TV with YouTube TV

If you’re frustrated with your cable or satellite service’s huge bundle (and cost), but want the convenience of a DVR, you’re about to have another option. Google just announced YouTube TV, a live TV service that will include all-you-can-eat DVR storage and more.