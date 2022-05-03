YouTube Star iJustine Gives Rare Behind-The-Scenes Tour of Apple Fitness+ Studio

Popular YouTube star iJustine has recently received a tour of the Apple Fitness+ studio, located in Santa Monica, California. Additionally, the YouTube star also interviews the company’s fitness executives and coaches.

The tech giant produces all of its weekly Apple Fitness+ content at a large California studio. Along with a quick explanation and review of Apple Fitness+, iJustine shows just how highly mechanized the studio is. Trainers are essentially able to film their classes without the need for a large technical team.

iJustine Provides a Tour of Apple Fitness+ Studio

Furthermore, iJustine also conducted an interview with Apple’s Video President of Fitness, Jay Blahnik. During the interview, Blahnik stated that the company is continuing to evolve and update while also being able to provide more value to its customers.

“We’ve had a really great time innovating, and we’re just going to keep pushing,” said Blahnik. “We’re really committed to this notion of trying to welcome as many people as possible regardless of where they’re at in their fitness journey.”

The YouTube star also spoke to several Apple Fitness+ trainers. This includes yoga instructor Jessica Sky, who provided additional details into the production of Fitness+ classes.

“My favorite part of the process is probably the rehearsal. That’s where the real collaboration happens,” the yoga instructor stated. “So we get assigned workouts, we create then, and then the final step between that and coming on set is being able to rehearse with your teammates where you start to bounce ideas and really dial into the detail.”

The full video is available at iJustine’s YouTube page. The video is certainly worth a watch for anyone that has an interest in Apple Fitness+.

For those that are interested in trying Apple Fitness+ for themselves, Best Buy is currently offering three months of the service for free. No purchase is necessary. Those that have an interest may also get Apple Music, Apple News+ and Apple TV+ for free.