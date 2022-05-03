Best Buy Offering Three Months of Apple TV+ For Free To New Subscribers

For those that have always wanted to try Apple TV+ but were afraid to take the plunge, Best Buy is offering a solution. Currently, Best Buy is offering new subscribers three months of the service for free. No purchase is necessary.

Best Buy Offering Free Apple TV+ Among Others

Additionally, Best Buy is also offering several other Apple services, including Apple Music, Apple Fitness+ and Apple News+.

With Best Buy’s current deal, new subscribers can get six months of Apple Music for free, a $60 savings. Additionally, Best Buy is also offering three months of Apple News+ and Apple Fitness+, a savings of $30 for each.

Those that take all four can save $125. Claiming the offer is rather simple. Simply visit Best Buy’s free Apple TV+ deal page, and add the offer to your cart. Upon checking out, either sign in to your Best Buy account or choose to continue as a guest. Enter your information and payment method and then check your email for instructions on how to create your free account.

Remember that this is only for new subscribers. It is also important to note that you will be charged for the services once the free period ends.

Once it Ends

Those that wish to stay on can continue to pay for Apple TV+ for $4.99 per month. Apple TV+ is also included in Apple One, which bundles several Apple service. This includes Apple Music, Apple Arcade, iCloud+, Apple News+ and Apple Fitness+.

Apple One starts at $14.95 per month as an individual plan. A Family plan that includes 200GB of iCloud storage and sharing with up to five people is available for $19.95. Lastly, there is also a Premiere plan that offers 2TB of iCloud storage and sharing among five people for $29.95.

As Apple TV+ continues to push new original content to the service, this is a great time for those that were unsure to try it out.