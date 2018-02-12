Check out the FurniQi Bamboo Wireless Charging Side Table. As the name suggests, it’s a table that has a built-in Qi wireless charger and comes with a matching USB cable that connects to the table’s hidden electronics. It’s $149.99 through us.
The Apple HomePod Giveaway
Pzizz Pro 3-Year Subscription: $49.99
We have a deal on a three year subscription of Pzizz Pro. This service works through an app on your iPhone (or Android device, if that’s your jam). I haven’t tested it, but it’s well-liked by some famous folks, including JK Rowling. In any event, it uses “psychoacoustic principles to ease your mind and ensure your sleep is as regenerating as it should be.” A three-year subscription is $49.99 through us, 83% off retail.
1MORE Quad Driver In-Ear Headphones: $149.99
We have a deal on a pair of 1MORE Quad Driver In-Ear Headphones. They’re THX Certified, and were tuned by Grammy-winning sound engineer Luca Bignardi. As the name suggests, they also have four drivers in each ear. They’re $149.99 through us.
The Wanle Gamer Console Case Turns Your iPhone into a Classic Handheld Game: $33.99
Check out the the Wanle Gamer Console case for your iPhone. It fits over the back of your iPhone, and it has a a built-in classic handheld gaming console, complete with display and controls. It also comes preinstalled with 10 games, including Tetris, Tank, Snake, Formula One Racing, and more. It’s $33.99 through us.
Nix Mini Color Sensor: $69
We have a deal on the Nix Mini Color Sensor. This device senses color so you can match it to one of 31,000 brand name paint colors. If you’re looking for digital color matching, it will also give you the RGB, HEX, CMYK, and LAB colors. The Nix Mini Color Sensor is $69 through us, 30% off retail.
FenSense Smart License Plate Holder Sends Wireless Parking Data to Your iPhone: $119.99
We have a deal on an interesting device called FenSens. It’s a license plate holder for your car with embedded sensors that wirelessly send parking data to an app on your iPhone or Android device. It’s $119.99 through us.
Qi Wireless Fast Charging Car Charger: $29.99
We have a deal on a Qi Wireless Fast Charging Car Charger. It works with iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X, as well as various and sundry Android devices. It has a 360 degree rotating head, and it slips over your car’s air vents. It’s $29.99 through us.
Private Internet Access VPN 1 Year Subscription: $34.95
We have a deal on a 1-year subscription to Private Internet Access VPN. This VPN specializes in privacy protections, including IP cloaking, a kill switch that stops your data traffic if the VPN stops working, data mining blocking, and more. You can get one year of service from Private Internet Access VPN for $34.95 through us, with three and five year deals available, too.
MFi-Certified Coiled iPhone Charging Cable 2-Pack: $24.99
We have a deal on a 2-pack of MFi-certified coiled iPhone charging cables. These Lightning cables are 3 feet long when stretched out—coiled, their 1.5 feet long. The 2-pack is $24.99 through us.
HyperDrive USB-C Hub with 4K HDMI Support: $44.99
We have a deal on the HyperDrive USB-C Hub with 4K HDMI Support. This device expands what you can do with your USB-C ports on your MacBook with HDMI, two USB 3.0 ports, and an extra USB Type-C port. It’s $44.99 through us.
Design+Code2 iOS Design and Xcode Training: $39
We have a deal on the Design+Code2 iOS Design & Xcode Training, a developer training course. It includes 44 hours of video training material, and it comes with more than 36 Sketch files and 36 Xcode project files and templates. This course is $39 through us, 74% off retail.
Takieso Marble Qi Wireless Charger: $69
We have a deal on the Takieso Marble Qi Wireless Charger. As the name suggests, it’s a Qi wireless charger for your iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, or iPhone X, and it’s made of marble. The link is to a deal on a black marble unit, but there’s also a white marble unit available. They’re $69 through us.
Aeon Timeline 2 for Mac and Windows: $11.99
We have a deal for you today on Aeon Timeline 2 for both Mac and Windows. This tool is designed to help you organize even large projects and manage your workload. You can manage events, entities and relationships, dependencies, and even story timelines for novels and other creative writing. You can also link events with images, external documents, and websites to better track research and supporting documentation. You can get this license for both platforms for $19.99, but coupon code USA40 will get you another 40% off until 11:59PM tonight, February 20th. That brings the price down to $11.99.
DEVONthink Pro for Mac: $39.95
We have a deal on DEVONthink Pro for the Mac. This software allows you to view and edit many documents inline, read webpages as if they were local documents, and file your information. You can also store your documents in a self-contained database and sync your data directly on the local network or on any USB stick or SD card w/ AES 256-bit encryption. It’s US$39.95 through us, half off retail.
Live Home 3D Pro for Mac: $14.99
Live Home 3D Pro for Mac allows you to design residential buildings from the ground up. Sheds, living rooms, homes, or even a skyscraper, according to the company that makes it. We have a deal on it for $24.99,
but coupon code USA40 gives you another 40% off for a total price of $14.99 (coupon expired on February 20th). Check the listing for all the features.
How to Make a Freaking iPhone App with iOS 11 and Swift 4: $17.60
I love the name of this new training course we’re offering through our deal site. It’s called “How to Make a Freaking iPhone App” and it’s designed around iOS 11 and Swift 4. You’ll get 24 hour per day access to 132 lectures and 16.5 hours of content. While the course retails for $200, we have it for $29. But, coupon code USA40 will get you another 40% off, for a total of $17.60.
Gemini 2 for Mac: $12.99
We have a deal for you today on MacPaw’s Gemini 2 for Mac. This utility uses some smarts to find duplicate files on your Mac so you can delete them and recover storage space. It also learns what you delete and what you choose to keep so the cleanup process is continually improving. It’s $12.99 through us, 34% off retail.
AirBolt Smart Travel Lock: $54.99
We have a deal on the AirBolt Smart Travel Lock. It’s a Bluetooth lock for your luggage you open with your smartphone and open with a touch. And it relocks automatically if it’s not opened. It’s $54.99 through us, 31% off retail.
Lofree Poison, a Nostalgic Powerful Wireless Speaker: $79.99
Check out the Lofree Poison, a portable Bluetooth speaker successfully funded on Kickstarter and Indiegogo. The company took a retro design and added a 20-watt amplifier and six hours of battery life. It’s $79.99 through our deal, 32% off retail.