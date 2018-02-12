We have a deal for you today on Aeon Timeline 2 for both Mac and Windows. This tool is designed to help you organize even large projects and manage your workload. You can manage events, entities and relationships, dependencies, and even story timelines for novels and other creative writing. You can also link events with images, external documents, and websites to better track research and supporting documentation. You can get this license for both platforms for $19.99, but coupon code USA40 will get you another 40% off until 11:59PM tonight, February 20th. That brings the price down to $11.99.