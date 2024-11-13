Apple’s New Mac Mini M4 Scores 7/10 in iFixit’s Repairability Score

Apple’s latest 2024 Mac mini M4 has user-upgradeable internal storage with improved repairability. The new model allows users to replace the SSD after removing a single screw, a feature that was previously unavailable in recent Mac models.

Unlike the Mac Studio, which had software blocks preventing storage upgrades, the new Mac mini’s SSD can be successfully calibrated using Apple Configurator.

The SSD has a unique format, which makes it hard to upgrade with parts from other brands. Even with this challenge, there is a good chance that used parts will be available in the future, as per iFixit.

The 2024 Mac mini comes with modular front ports, like two USB-C ports and a headphone jack, which you can swap out individually—no soldering needed.

The new model’s cooling system has been redesigned to accommodate its smaller 5×5-inch form factor. The round bottom grille pulls in cool air from the front and pushes out hot air at the back.

Even though the RAM is still soldered to the mainboard, the easier storage upgrades and better repair options give the 2024 Mac mini M4 a solid repairability score of 7 out of 10.

