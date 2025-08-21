Best Mac Software for Video Editing in 2025 (Free & Paid)

Mac computers are renowned for creativity, but picking the best Mac software for video editing can be overwhelming given the countless options. From Apple’s own tools to third-party apps, we’ve tested and handpicked the top editors – whether you’re a casual vlogger or a pro filmmaker. In this guide, we’ll review the best video editing apps for Mac (including both free and paid options), complete with their pros/cons and what makes each one shine on macOS.

How we made this list: We tried over a dozen video editors on a MacBook (Apple Silicon) to evaluate performance, features, and ease of use. We looked at everything from basic trimming tools to advanced color grading and special effects. We also factored in different user levels (beginner, enthusiast, professional) and considered up-to-date user reviews and expert opinions. The result is this curated list of Mac video editors that truly stand out in 2025.

Before you start: Here are a few quick tips to keep in mind before diving into video editing on your Mac:

Check your Mac’s specs: Video editing is resource-intensive. Ensure you have enough RAM (8GB minimum, 16GB+ ideal for 4K editing) and ample disk space or use an external drive for your media and renders.

Video editing is resource-intensive. Ensure you have enough RAM (8GB minimum, 16GB+ ideal for 4K editing) and ample disk space or use an external drive for your media and renders. Decide on your budget: Macs come with iMovie included for free – a great starting point. Paid options offer more advanced features, but there are also powerful free tools like DaVinci Resolve. Know if you’re willing to invest or prefer free solutions.

Macs come with iMovie included for free – a great starting point. Paid options offer more advanced features, but there are also powerful free tools like DaVinci Resolve. Know if you’re willing to invest or prefer free solutions. Know your use-case: Are you just trimming family videos, creating YouTube content, or editing a short film? Different software cater to different needs. Beginners should prioritize ease of use, whereas professionals may need multicam editing, VR support, or high-end color correction.

Are you just trimming family videos, creating YouTube content, or editing a short film? Different software cater to different needs. Beginners should prioritize ease of use, whereas professionals may need multicam editing, VR support, or high-end color correction. Keep macOS updated: Newer macOS versions optimize performance for creative apps (especially on Apple Silicon). Updating your OS and graphics drivers can give you smoother playback and faster exports.

Newer macOS versions optimize performance for creative apps (especially on Apple Silicon). Updating your OS and graphics drivers can give you smoother playback and faster exports. Leverage Mac’s strengths: Macs are optimized for media tasks – apps like Final Cut Pro utilize Metal for GPU acceleration. Make sure to enable such optimizations in your editor’s settings for best performance.

With that set, let’s jump into the top video editing software for Mac, why we love each one, and how to get started with them.

1. Final Cut Pro: Best for Professional Mac Editors

Final Cut Pro is Apple’s flagship video editing software, built exclusively for macOS. It’s a professional-grade editor that’s been used to cut major movies and is optimized to squeeze every drop of performance from a Mac (especially the latest M1/M2 chips). Despite its power, Final Cut Pro’s interface is clean and timeline-based, using Apple’s unique Magnetic Timeline to make editing intuitive (clips automatically slide into place without leaving gaps).

Pros: Deep integration with macOS and the Apple ecosystem (e.g. it leverages Metal for GPU acceleration, and works seamlessly with ProRes codecs). One-time purchase (≈$299) – no ongoing subscription. Includes free updates and a 90-day free trial for new users. Supports advanced features: multicam editing (syncing up to 64 angles), 360° video , HDR color grading, and powerful effects & transitions . Extremely fast export/render on modern Macs. It’s optimized for Apple Silicon, meaning timeline playback is smooth even with 4K/8K footage.

Cons: Significant learning curve for newcomers (the Magnetic Timeline and interface are different from traditional editors). Lacks some advanced compositing or motion graphics features out of the box (though you can pair it with Apple Motion or use plugins). Only available on Mac – no cross-platform support. Collaboration with PC-using team members can be tricky (no Windows version). High upfront cost (though it’s a one-time fee, it might be steep for hobbyists).



How to get started:

Final Cut Pro isn’t pre-installed, so you’ll need to download it from the Mac App Store. Take advantage of Apple’s 90-day free trial! This gives you full access to all features. When you first open Final Cut, import some sample footage and play around with the Magnetic Timeline (try trimming and moving clips to see how it snaps).

Apple also provides excellent free tutorial videos on their site to help you master the basics. Because the interface is different from, say, iMovie or Adobe Premiere, spending an hour with a beginner tutorial is worth it. Once you get the hang of it, Final Cut Pro can drastically speed up your editing workflow on a Mac.

2. Adobe Premiere Pro – Best Cross-Platform Editor for Pros

Adobe Premiere Pro is an industry-standard video editor known for its robust feature set and integration with Adobe’s Creative Cloud suite. On Mac, Premiere Pro is widely used by professionals who may also work on Windows or collaborate with others; its projects are cross-platform compatible.

Premiere offers a classic timeline interface with virtually every editing tool you’d need: unlimited video tracks, advanced trimming, excellent color grading via Lumetri Color, and a rich ecosystem of plugins. It also recently added AI-powered tools (like auto reframe and scene edit detection) to speed up workflows.

Pros:

Extremely feature-rich – supports everything from basic cuts to VR editing, multicam, motion graphics templates, and more. You can edit footage up to 8K and beyond, and work natively with many formats. Integrates seamlessly with Adobe After Effects (for high-end visual effects), Photoshop (for graphics), and Audition (for audio). Dynamic Link lets you update edits across these apps without re-rendering – a huge plus if you’re deep in Adobe’s ecosystem. Lots of third-party plugins & presets available. Need a fancy transition or a specific film grain effect? There’s likely a plugin or preset that works in Premiere. Regular updates via subscription – Adobe keeps adding features and improvements (e.g. the new text-based editing and automatic tone mapping for HDR footage in recent versions).



Cons:

Subscription-only pricing (approx $20.99/mo for Premiere alone or ~$55/mo for full Creative Cloud). Over time this is costly, and there’s no permanent license option. Premiere Pro can be resource-intensive. It runs well on newer Macs (and is optimized for M1/M2 now), but on older or lower-spec Macs you might see occasional slowdowns, especially with high-res footage or heavy effects. Steeper learning curve for beginners compared to iMovie or simpler apps. The interface has many panels and tools – which can overwhelm new users. Occasional stability issues. While generally solid on Mac, some users report crashes, especially when handling very large projects. Saving your work often (and enabling auto-save) is important.



How to get started:

Download Premiere Pro via the Adobe Creative Cloud app (you can get a 7-day free trial). On first launch, Premiere offers an interactive tutorial project. We recommend going through it to learn basics like cutting, adding transitions, and exporting.

Because it’s a pro tool, consider enabling “Workspaces” (Premiere has preset workspaces like Editing, Color, Audio, etc. accessible on the top bar) to focus on one aspect at a time.

For Mac users, a good tip is to turn on Metal Hardware Acceleration in Preferences > Memory & Performance, so Premiere fully utilizes your Mac’s GPU. Premiere’s interface is very customizable – feel free to rearrange panels to your liking (and reset if needed). There are countless YouTube tutorials on “Premiere Pro for beginners” which can accelerate your learning in the first few days.

3. DaVinci Resolve: Best Free Professional Editor (Color Grading King)

DaVinci Resolve stands out as a free yet incredibly powerful video editing suite. It started as a high-end color grading software (Hollywood loves it for that) and has evolved into a full post-production package: editing, color, visual effects, and audio (via Fairlight audio module) all in one. On a Mac, DaVinci Resolve runs great, including on the latest Apple Silicon machines. It’s often cited as the best “free alternative to Premiere Pro or Final Cut” because the free version imposes very few limits (some advanced HDR and noise reduction tools are paid-only).

Pros:

Price: Free for the standard version which offers a vast majority of features. The paid version (DaVinci Resolve Studio, ~$295 one-time) unlocks a few extra perks and advanced filters, but many users won’t need it starting out. Best-in-class color grading and correction tools. Resolve’s color page gives you granular control (curves, wheels, qualifiers) to achieve a Hollywood-caliber look. If you’re serious about color work, Resolve is unmatched – and it’s all included in free version. Powerful for collaboration – the new Blackmagic Cloud allows multiple editors or colorists to work on the same project (even cross-platform Mac/Win). Great for team projects. Regular updates and strong optimization: Blackmagic (the developer) updates Resolve frequently. It’s optimized for multi-core CPUs and GPUs. On Mac, especially with a good GPU or M-series chip, playback and rendering are smooth. You can also use Proxies or optimized media easily if dealing with huge 8K files.



Cons:

Steep learning curve. Resolve actually has different “pages” (tabs for Edit, Cut, Fusion (VFX), Color, Fairlight audio, etc.). Each is like a specialized workspace. This modular approach is powerful but means there’s a lot to learn. Beginners might find the interface overwhelming – though Blackmagic did introduce a “Cut” page specifically as a simplified editing interface for quick projects. Not as many third-party integrations for things like templates or plugins compared to Premiere/FCP. Resolve does support OpenFX and Fusion effects, but the ecosystem is smaller (growing, though). Some features in free version are limited: e.g., output is capped at 4K UHD (3840×2160) in free version (still fine for most); no GPU hardware acceleration for certain codecs in free version (transcoding can help). If you need to work with 8K or use advanced noise reduction, you’d need Studio. Project files are not easily interchangeable with other editors (though you can import/export XML, EDL for some interchange). If you ever migrate away, bringing your project with you could be tricky.



Cons:

Steep learning curve. Resolve actually has different “pages” (tabs for Edit, Cut, Fusion (VFX), Color, Fairlight audio, etc.). Each is like a specialized workspace. This modular approach is powerful but means there’s a lot to learn. Beginners might find the interface overwhelming – though Blackmagic did introduce a “Cut” page specifically as a simplified editing interface for quick projects. Not as many third-party integrations for things like templates or plugins compared to Premiere/FCP. Resolve does support OpenFX and Fusion effects, but the ecosystem is smaller (growing, though). Some features in free version are limited: e.g., output is capped at 4K UHD (3840×2160) in free version (still fine for most); no GPU hardware acceleration for certain codecs in free version (transcoding can help). If you need to work with 8K or use advanced noise reduction, you’d need Studio. Project files are not easily interchangeable with other editors (though you can import/export XML, EDL for some interchange). If you ever migrate away, bringing your project with you could be tricky.



How to get started:

Download DaVinci Resolve from the Blackmagic Design website (the Mac version is ~dmg installer, pretty straightforward). On first launch, Resolve might prompt about using the Cut vs Edit page – if you’re new, try the Cut page for a simpler two-timeline editing approach.

We recommend starting with a small project: drag a few clips in, switch to the Edit page and practice making cuts, then venture into the Color page to tweak a clip’s color (even using an Auto color balance to see the change).



Blackmagic offers a free 400+ page official user guide and training videos – obviously you don’t need to read it all, but it’s great for referencing specific tasks. Because Resolve is free, there’s a huge community of YouTubers and forum users – if you’re stuck, a quick search for “DaVinci Resolve [your issue]” will likely find an answer.

Once you climb the initial learning curve, you’ll find it’s one of the most powerful tools on any platform – and you didn’t have to spend a cent.

4. iMovie: Best Free Editor for Mac Beginners

iMovie is Apple’s free video editing app that comes pre-installed on every Mac (and also available on iPhone/iPad). It’s essentially a friendly, simplified version of Final Cut Pro, aimed at beginners or those who just need basic editing without a steep learning curve. The interface is extremely user-friendly: a timeline, a media browser, and a preview window – that’s it. Despite its simplicity, iMovie is surprisingly capable for making home movies, school projects, or simple YouTube videos.

Pros:

Completely free and already on your Mac (find it in the Applications folder). There’s no watermark, no trial period – you get full functionality on day one. Intuitive drag-and-drop interface. Even if you’ve never edited before, you can import clips and start creating a video within minutes. It supports cutting, splitting, transitions, titles, and basic color correction in a very straightforward way. Dozens of stylish templates and trailer themes . iMovie’s trailer feature is a gem – it provides Hollywood-style storyboard templates where you just drop in your clips, and it produces a fun, polished trailer-like video complete with music and transitions. Great for quick projects. Integration with the Apple ecosystem: you can easily pull in photos or music from your iPhoto/Photos and iTunes library. Plus, projects you start in iMovie can be imported into Final Cut Pro later if you decide to upgrade – so it’s a nice stepping stone.



Cons:

Limited advanced features. There are only 2 video tracks (one primary track and one additional for cutaways or picture-in-picture) – so you can’t do complex multi-layered edits. No multicam, no advanced color wheels (just basic sliders), and limited audio mixing tools. Performance is generally good for simple projects, but iMovie can struggle with very large or high-resolution projects (it’s really optimized for up to 1080p or simpler 4K edits). For lengthy videos or lots of effects, you may feel it’s not as snappy. Export options are basic (you can’t fine-tune things like bit rate; it’s mostly preset-driven). Also, iMovie only exports up to 4K 60fps max, which is fine for most, but a limitation to note. Not cross-platform at all (Mac and iOS only, which is expected for Apple software).



How to get started:

Simply launch iMovie from your Applications. If it’s not present (maybe you deleted it), you can download it free from the App Store. Upon opening, you’ll see a prompt to create a new project – choose Movie (or Trailer if you want to play with the templates). The easiest workflow: click the Import Media button to bring in your video files, then drag them onto the timeline.



Trim by dragging the edges of a clip. To add a title or transition, click the corresponding tab above the browser and drag a style you like onto the timeline. iMovie is very “learn by doing,” and Apple’s support site has a concise user guide.

One pro tip: under iMovie > Preferences, enable “Display detailed trimming feedback” – this gives you more precise info while editing (timecodes etc.) which can help as you get more comfortable. Overall, relax and have fun – iMovie is forgiving.

You can always hit Command+Z (undo) if you make a mistake. Once done, click the export (share) icon to save your video (commonly, “File” to disk or directly upload to YouTube/Vimeo through the share options).

5. Movavi Video Editor: Best for Beginners with Extra Effects

Movavi Video Editor is a popular entry-level video editing app available for Mac (and Windows). It’s not free, but it offers a very gentle learning curve and a ton of built-in effects, stickers, filters, and transitions that appeal to those who want to jazz up their videos without a lot of effort. If iMovie feels too limited but pro tools feel intimidating, Movavi sits nicely in between. Its interface is straightforward and modern, using a traditional timeline with drag-and-drop editing.

Pros: User-friendly interface: Movavi is often praised for how easy it is to navigate. Everything is icon-driven and tooltips pop up explaining features. It’s designed so that “anyone can create clips that look professional” with minimal experience – aligning with their claim. Huge library of built-in effects and media: Movavi comes with fun transitions, animated titles, stickers, and even backgrounds you can use. This is great for making engaging social media clips or family videos. You can create slideshows with one-click templates, add filters to give a cinematic tone, etc. Supports advanced features useful for enthusiasts: motion tracking , Chroma key (green screen) , and keyframe animation for creating custom animations or effect progressions. These are features usually found in more pro software, but Movavi implements them in a simplified way. Fast export and good performance on Mac: Movavi is lightweight compared to something like Premiere. It’s well-optimized and generally runs smoothly on MacBooks, even without top-tier specs. Export presets for YouTube, MP4, etc., make it easy to output your project.

Cons: Not free: Movavi Video Editor requires a purchase. They do offer a free trial, but the trial exports are watermarked and some features are limited. The yearly plan (~$39.95/year) or lifetime license (usually more) are reasonably priced, but it’s still a cost when free alternatives exist. Lacks some professional tools: e.g., no multi-cam editing, no heavy-duty color grading wheels (it has basic color adjustments), and audio editing is pretty simple. It’s not meant for large film projects or anything highly complex. Some users eventually outgrow it. As you become more advanced, you might find Movavi can’t do certain things (for example, no support for very high-end codecs or niche formats, limited control over project settings). At that point, moving to a pro tool might be necessary – but Movavi is a great launch pad. The UI, while easy, is a bit “toy-like” for lack of a better term – which is fine for beginners, but might feel restricting to those who want fine control. For instance, precise audio syncing or advanced timeline manipulations aren’t as refined as in pro software.



How to get started:

Download the free trial from Movavi’s website to test it out. Installation is straightforward (drag to Applications, etc.). On first run, Movavi may ask to install some additional codecs – allow it, so you have maximum format support. You’ll see options for creating a new project or using a quick slideshow wizard. Choose new project, and you’ll be in the main editing interface.

The import area has sample media which you can play with initially. Try dragging a sample video onto the timeline, then go to the Transitions tab and drag a transition between clips.



Explore the Filters tab and apply a filter to a clip to see its effect (you can always undo). Adding text is easy via the Titles tab – double-click any title template to change its text. Movavi also includes an export wizard – click the Export button and you’ll get preset options (like “For YouTube 1080p”).

One suggestion: Movavi’s website offers lots of extra content (effects packs, etc.) but focus on learning the basics first. The interface has a helpful Tips & Tricks pop-up (lightbulb icon) that teaches you features as you use them – keep an eye on that. Within an hour, you’ll likely feel quite at home with Movavi Video Editor.

6. Wondershare Filmora: Best for Casual Creators & Social Media

Wondershare Filmora is a widely-used video editor that caters to the “prosumer” or casual creator market. It’s known for a sleek interface and a balance of powerful features with simplicity. Filmora on Mac provides lots of modern effects (including AR stickers, trendy transitions, and an effects store to download more) which is great for YouTubers, TikTokers, or anyone making engaging online content. It’s not as daunting as Premiere or Resolve, yet it can handle multi-track editing, picture-in-picture, and more.

Pros: Ease of use with stylistic flair: Filmora’s learning curve is gentle – similar to Movavi in approach – but it particularly shines in ready-to-use visual effects. For example, it has drag-and-drop effects for split screens, elaborate title animations, and filters that mimic popular social media looks. Audio and music tools: It comes with a built-in music library of royalty-free tracks and sound effects which you can use in your videos (handy for YouTube creators). It also features decent audio editing like keyframing audio levels, background noise removal, and an audio equalizer. Cross-platform & sharing: If you use multiple devices, Filmora is on Mac, Windows, and even has a mobile version (FilmoraGo). Plus, it offers direct export presets for YouTube, Vimeo, etc. to simplify uploading. Frequent updates and effect packs. Wondershare regularly updates Filmora with new features (they’ve added things like motion tracking, color matching between clips, and even a few AI tools recently). They also release themed effect packs (some free, some paid) so you can easily apply a set of coordinated effects for, say, gaming videos or travel vlogs.

Cons: Subscription pricing model: While there is a free trial, it watermarks exports. To remove watermark, you need to buy a license. Filmora offers annual plans (~$50-70/year range) and sometimes a lifetime plan. It’s not as expensive as Adobe, but it’s not free. Might be too simplistic for advanced editing . Filmora has a limit on video tracks (about 100, which is plenty for most, but Final Cut and others effectively allow unlimited). It doesn’t have advanced color grading curves (just presets and basic adjustments) and its motion graphics, while good, are template-based (not custom like After Effects). Professionals will find it lacks depth in fine-tuning. Performance is generally good for 1080p, but with heavier 4K projects or lots of effects, it may slow down. It’s not as optimized as Final Cut or Resolve for handling massive files, though recent versions improved with Apple M1 optimization. Some users report that while Filmora is great for quick projects, it can occasionally crash on complex timelines. Always keep your project saved. The auto-save feature in Filmora is something to ensure is on.



How to get started:

Download Filmora for Mac from the Wondershare site. Upon launching, it will ask if you want to create a new project and what aspect ratio (16:9, 9:16 for vertical, etc.) – choose one. The interface will appear with a welcome screen tip that highlights key areas. Start by importing media (click the import area or drag-and-drop your video files into it). Filmora has a “Quick Cutter” tool as well, but focus on the main timeline editor first. Drag a clip down to the timeline, and you can immediately try some fun features: for instance, apply an Effect from the Effects tab, or go to Elements tab to drag an emoji sticker onto the video – see it appear as an overlay track. If you have a green screen clip, try the Chroma Key feature (double-click the clip on timeline and check “Chroma Key” – Filmora will remove green automatically). One tip: Filmora includes sample color backgrounds and countdown clips in the media panel – these can be handy for testing or for intros. When you’re done editing, click Export – you’ll see options to export to local disk or directly to YouTube, etc. Filmora’s workflow is built to be approachable: there are also built-in tutorials under the Help menu that link to their website if you want guided lessons. In a short time, you’ll be creating stylish videos with minimum fuss.

7. CyberLink PowerDirector 365: Best for Enthusiasts & Fast Editing

PowerDirector 365 is CyberLink’s premium video editor, which in recent years made its way to Mac (it was long a popular Windows editor). It’s now a cross-platform subscription-based editor that offers a ton of features suitable for intermediate users and enthusiasts. Think of PowerDirector as a sort of hybrid between consumer-friendliness and advanced capability: it’s more feature-packed than iMovie or Movavi, but often considered a bit easier to learn than Adobe’s tools. On Mac, PowerDirector runs via subscription (365 version) and brings over features like multi-cam editing, motion tracking, AI effects, and a huge library of stock media.

Pros: Feature-rich with guided tools: PowerDirector includes AI-powered tools such as sky replacement, object detection, and even an AI motion tracker that automatically tracks objects for you. These help you apply complex effects with one-click (great for those who aren’t VFX experts). It also has “Easy Editor” modes and templates if you want to throw together a video in minutes. Lots of effects and stock content: Subscribers get access to an 8,000,000+ royalty-free stock library (via Shutterstock integration) – including videos, photos, music – directly inside the app. Plus, PowerDirector offers lots of animated title templates, transitions, and a unique PiP designer to create picture-in-picture collages easily. Fast performance and frequent updates: The 365 version is updated monthly with new features and effect packs. It’s optimized for Apple Silicon, meaning timeline playback and export are impressively fast for a non-Apple product. It also supports hardware encoding, so you’ll see quick export times on Mac. Flexible pricing: You can subscribe monthly (~$4.50 to $19 depending on plan/sales) or annually, and it’s generally more affordable than Adobe’s Premiere. There’s also an option to buy a perpetual license (PowerDirector Ultra/Ultimate) on Windows; on Mac the subscription 365 is the main offering.

Cons: Subscription model: Some users prefer outright purchases. With 365 you’re essentially renting the software. If you stop subscribing, you lose access. (Though the low monthly cost can be a pro, it’s a con for those who dislike ongoing fees.) UI can feel overwhelming/cluttered at first. PowerDirector tries to accommodate both newbies (with simplified tools) and advanced users, so the interface has a lot of buttons and options. It’s not as minimal as Final Cut or as standardized as Premiere – it might take time to find where everything is. While powerful, it’s not the “industry standard”. If you’re aiming for professional film/TV career, you’d eventually need to learn the Adobes or Final Cuts that workplaces use. PowerDirector is fantastic for independent creators but not commonly used in high-end studios. Mac version slightly trails Windows version in features. CyberLink started on Windows; the Mac version launched later. As of 2025, it’s mostly on par, but occasionally a new feature might hit Windows first. Check that any specific feature you need (like certain plugin support) is present on Mac.



How to get started:

Download PowerDirector 365 from CyberLink’s website or the App Store (it might redirect you). On launching, you’ll see a startup screen asking which aspect ratio or mode (there’s a “Storyboard Mode” for quick editing and “Timeline Mode” – choose Timeline Mode for full control).

The interface will open with a media library, preview, timeline, and a toolbar of features (like Transition Room, Title Room, etc.).



A good starting point: use the Magic Movie Wizard or Templates if you want a quick result – but to learn, import some clips into the library then drag them into the timeline. Try out the Title Designer: click on the “T” icon to open Title Room, drag a title onto the timeline, then use the designer to customize font and animation. Explore the Plugins menu – PowerDirector often lists cool tools like Video Stabilizer or AI Style Transfer (which applies artistic filters to video). If you have multiple camera angles, check out the Multicam Designer – it’s very intuitive for syncing and switching between angles. Also, right-click a clip and see the range of options (PowerDirector has a lot of hidden gems in context menus).

For learning, CyberLink has a “Learning Center” (accessible via the Help menu or their website) with tutorials for each feature – extremely useful given how many features PD has. After some experimentation, you’ll see why this editor is praised for hitting a sweet spot: it’s got many of the fancy toys without requiring you to be an expert from day one.

8. HitFilm Express (FXhome): Best Video Editor on a Budget (Free with Advanced VFX)

HitFilm Express is a free video editing and VFX (visual effects) software that’s quite powerful and available on Mac. It recently evolved (the company FXhome merged into Artlist, and HitFilm Express is now essentially just HitFilm with a free and paid version). For clarity here, we refer to the free version which many still call HitFilm Express. What sets HitFilm apart is its blend of editing and compositing. It’s like having a bit of After Effects combined with a video editor in one package. For budding filmmakers or YouTubers who want to experiment with special effects (like lightsabers, explosions, etc.) without spending money, HitFilm is ideal.

Pros: Free with a lot of features: Out of the box, the free HitFilm gives you multi-track editing, transitions, a library of effects (including 3D compositing, particle effects, and more). You can create some sophisticated effects sequences that would normally require separate software. Modular, add-on system: If the free version lacks something, HitFilm allows you to buy add-on packs (or upgrade to the Pro version). This way, you can pay only for what you need, such as advanced color grading tools or premium VFX packs, rather than committing to a full purchase upfront. Even without add-ons, it’s very capable for many projects. Strong community and tutorials: HitFilm has a loyal user base and the developers have invested in education. There are tons of free tutorial videos (they made official Star Wars fan-film effect tutorials using HitFilm, etc.), and an active forum where you can learn techniques. For a beginner interested in VFX, this is gold. Good performance for an all-in-one editor: Considering it does both editing and heavy effects, HitFilm is relatively optimized. On Mac, it uses hardware acceleration where possible. It might not be as lightning fast as Final Cut for pure editing, but given its capabilities, it runs well (especially on newer Macs with decent GPU).

Cons: Interface can be complex for pure editing. If you just want basic editing, HitFilm’s UI might feel overkill – lots of panels for compositing, graph editors for animations, etc. It’s more complex than iMovie/Movavi for someone just cutting clips. Free version has some limitations: certain advanced features (like deeper color correction tools, some high-end effects or formats like HEVC export) are locked behind the Pro version or add-ons. If you require those, costs can add up, making it closer to just buying a different editor. HitFilm’s focus on VFX means it may lack some of the polish in purely editing-focused workflows. For instance, its rendering of very long projects or handling tons of raw footage might not be as smooth as Resolve or Premiere which are built for long-form editing. Development is somewhat slower for Mac-specific enhancements. It runs on Mac but historically was Windows-first. Any Mac-specific issues might take time to resolve, and in the past some users reported heavier GPU usage on Mac vs PC for similar tasks (though the software continues to improve).



How to get started:

Download HitFilm (Express) from the FXhome/Artlist website – you’ll likely need to create a free account to get the download. Install and launch it. On first launch, HitFilm might show you a project settings dialog (choose 1080p or 4K, frame rate, etc., depending on your footage – you can change later too).

The interface has an Editor timeline and a Viewer, with tabs for different workspaces (Editing, Compositing). A good way to start is to import a clip and drag it to the timeline to familiarize with basic editing (split, move, etc. – similar hotkeys to many editors, like press S to split).



Next, try creating a Composite Shot (this is HitFilm’s term for a layered composition, like an After Effects comp). For example, if you want to add a muzzle flash to a clip of someone firing a toy gun: you’d make a composite shot from that segment, then use HitFilm’s effects library to add a muzzle flash asset and position it. This shows the power of HitFilm beyond just cutting. There are built-in tutorials: under the Home screen or in File > Options, check if there’s a tutorial link.

Also, many YouTube creators have “HitFilm Express beginner tutorial” – following one of those (even a 20-minute one) can rapidly show you key features. If you’re not into VFX, you can still use HitFilm as a normal editor – just stick to the Editor workspace. When ready to export, go to the Export tab, add your sequence to the export queue, and choose a preset.

Note: If you need MP4/H.264, ensure to adjust export settings because HitFilm might default to a higher quality format in some cases. Once you get the hang of it, you’ll appreciate that HitFilm is like getting a bit of Adobe After Effects functionality for free – quite a deal for creative Mac users on a budget.

9. Lightworks: Best for Classic Workflow & Format Support

Lightworks is a professional video editing system that has been used in Hollywood (famously on films like The Wolf of Wall Street). It offers a free version with limitations and a paid version. Lightworks on Mac provides a more traditional editing experience (it feels a bit like Avid Media Composer in some respects with its interface). It’s designed for those who want a robust, no-nonsense editor with broad format support and are perhaps used to older editing paradigms (bins, etc.).

Pros: Professional pedigree: Using Lightworks means using a tool that editors of feature films have used. It’s rock solid for cutting and trimming, with very precise control. It supports basically every format you’d encounter in professional workflows – you can throw virtually any codec or video file at it and it can handle it. Multiplatform and hardware-agnostic: It works on Mac, Windows, and Linux. Lightworks also supports hardware like dedicated editing consoles or custom keyboards if you’re an editing veteran who likes that. Fast, keyboard-driven editing: Many who try Lightworks love how fluid the editing feels once you learn the shortcuts. It’s optimized for efficiency – e.g., you can set in/out points and splice in clips very quickly, and manage multiple sequences with ease. Collaboration and sharing: Lightworks Pro (paid) allows project sharing among multiple users and supports third-party hardware (like Blackmagic I/O for output to monitor). The free version is more limited but still lets you learn the software thoroughly.

Cons: Outdated/unique interface: Lightworks doesn’t look or operate like most other modern editors. Its interface can feel a bit old-school and not very Mac-like (it has its own style of windows, tabs, etc.). New users often find it non-intuitive initially. There’s a learning curve to just understand the UI layout and workflow (e.g., managing “rooms” and bins). Free version limits: The free version of Lightworks limits export resolution to 720p max. That’s a big one – you can edit in HD/4K, but you can’t export Full HD or 4K unless you pay. That makes the free version really only suitable for learning or non-HD output. Also, some features like timeline rendering and certain advanced FX are Pro-only. Smaller community and fewer online resources compared to Adobe/Final Cut/Resolve. You might not find as many YouTube tutorials or forum discussions simply because it’s less mainstream for newcomers (though the official Lightworks forum is active with longtime users). No support yet for some modern conveniences – e.g., as of now Lightworks isn’t Apple Silicon native (it runs under Rosetta on M1/M2, which can affect performance a bit, though it still runs fine). Also, things like XML project export can be finicky (making it a bit siloed).



How to get started:

Download Lightworks from the official site (you’ll need to register for a free account). On launching, you’ll create a new project and set a frame rate. The Lightworks UI will appear – likely with a welcome hint. It’s arranged into sections: Log, Edit, VFX, Audio (for different tasks).

One of the first things to do is import media via the Local Files library or drag-and-drop. When you double-click a clip, it opens in the source viewer; mark and park (set in/out) then insert into timeline. Lightworks has a concept of “rooms” which are like workspaces for each stage.

Spend some time with the Quick Start guide in their documentation – Lightworks provides a PDF and also some tutorial videos accessible from the Help menu. A peculiar thing is Lightworks’ timeline uses tracks but editing can allow segments to overlap in a single track, etc. – it’s flexible but different. Try a simple edit: cut together a few clips, then add a basic transition (Lightworks calls them “mixes” if you drag one clip’s edge over another).

For exporting in free version, note you’ll have to export to 720p (choose YouTube or Vimeo preset which default to 720p). If you require higher resolution, that’s when you’d consider upgrading to Pro. Lightworks will appeal to those who maybe learned editing years ago or just want a very functional editor without a flashy interface.

It’s worth trying to see if its workflow clicks with you. If not, there are friendlier options (as listed above), but if it does click, you’ll appreciate its speed and precision.

10. Adobe Premiere Elements: Best Basic Editor with Guided Features

Adobe Premiere Elements is the consumer-friendly sibling of Premiere Pro. It’s a one-time purchase (no subscription) video editor that’s designed for hobbyists, families, or anyone who wants to create polished videos without needing all the pro features – or the pro learning curve. Premiere Elements works on Mac (and PC) and often comes with nifty guided edits that literally walk you through making certain types of videos or effects. Think of it as “Premiere Pro Lite + Coach”.

Pros: Ease of use with guidance: The standout feature is Guided Edits – these are built-in tutorials for specific tasks (e.g., “Create a freeze frame with motion title” or “Make an animated social post”). The software will highlight buttons and prompt you step-by-step to achieve that effect on your own clips. It’s fantastic for learning by doing. Simplified interface: There are two modes, Quick and Expert. Quick mode is storyboard-style, great for beginners to just drop clips and add music. Expert gives a timeline but still with simplified tools. The interface is clean and not overwhelming – ideal if Premiere Pro felt too much. Integration with Photoshop Elements: If you also dabble in photo editing and have Photoshop Elements, the two programs integrate somewhat (e.g., you can open video frames in Photoshop Elements to edit and send back). They are often sold bundled. No subscription, decent value: It’s about $99 (often on sale for less) and you own it. For someone who doesn’t want monthly fees and doesn’t need advanced pro updates, this is economical over time. It’s updated yearly with new features (like new guided edits, support for new formats, etc.), but you aren’t forced to upgrade if you don’t need to.

Cons: Not as powerful or feature-rich: Many advanced things from Premiere Pro are absent. No multicam, limited motion graphics (it has a bunch of templates though), fewer tracks (I believe up to 3-4 video tracks), and not as many effects or fine controls. It’s truly meant for simpler projects. Performance is good for what it is, but if you push it with a lot of high-res footage or long projects, it might chug. It’s a 64-bit app and does use hardware acceleration, but it’s not as optimized as pro software for huge workloads. Upgrades not free – if you want the latest version each year, you’d have to buy an upgrade (usually at a discount). So while it’s not a subscription, there is a cost to keep up-to-date after a few years if you choose. If you do decide to move to Premiere Pro later, there’s no direct project compatibility. You’d have to re-create your project or just export a movie from Elements and start fresh in Pro. They don’t interchange.



How to get started:

Purchase and install Premiere Elements from Adobe’s site or the App Store (or try the free trial). On launch, you’ll see the Organizer and then the option to open Premiere Elements Editor. Once in, choose a mode (Quick, Guided, or Expert) – try Guided first to learn a specific feature. For example, select a guided edit like “Add a title” or “Adjust color”. The program will open your project and a sidebar will pop up with instructions, highlighting exactly where to click – follow along with some sample clips. It’s a great hands-on tutorial system.

After doing a couple guided edits, switch to Quick or Expert to start editing your own video. In Quick mode, add media and they’ll appear as a simple sequence of thumbnails – you can trim them and add transitions easily. Expert mode gives a classic timeline if you feel comfortable.

One fun thing: Premiere Elements often has theme templates where you can drop in videos and it auto-generates a cool edit (like a wedding video theme etc.). Also, it has a built-in music tracks library with auto-mix (the music will auto-fit the length of your video). When you’re done, use the Export & Share panel to output your video (options for disk, YouTube, etc. with easy presets).

Premiere Elements is kind of unsung in the era of free tools, but for some users the combination of hand-holding and reliability (from Adobe) is worth it.

Mac Video Editing Software Comparison Table

Final Cut Pro

Product Type : Pro app (advanced editor)

: Pro app (advanced editor) Use-Case : Professional filmmaking & editing on Mac

: Professional filmmaking & editing on Mac Notable Features : Magnetic Timeline, 360° video, Multicam, seamless Mac integration

: Magnetic Timeline, 360° video, Multicam, seamless Mac integration Ease of Use : Moderate (steeper learning curve, but Mac-optimized UI)

: Moderate (steeper learning curve, but Mac-optimized UI) Performance : Excellent on Mac (optimized for Apple Silicon, very fast exports)

: Excellent on Mac (optimized for Apple Silicon, very fast exports) Pricing Model : One-time purchase $299 (90-day free trial)

: One-time purchase $299 (90-day free trial) Best For: Professional editors deeply in Apple ecosystem, indie filmmakers

Adobe Premiere Pro

Product Type : Pro app (advanced editor)

: Pro app (advanced editor) Use-Case : Industry-standard editing across platforms

: Industry-standard editing across platforms Notable Features : Unlimited tracks, Lumetri Color grading, Adobe CC integration, AI tools

: Unlimited tracks, Lumetri Color grading, Adobe CC integration, AI tools Ease of Use : Moderate/Hard (complex interface, requires some learning)

: Moderate/Hard (complex interface, requires some learning) Performance : Very good (hardware acceleration; heavy projects can tax system)

: Very good (hardware acceleration; heavy projects can tax system) Pricing Model : Subscription ~$20/mo (Creative Cloud)

: Subscription ~$20/mo (Creative Cloud) Best For: Professional editors needing cross-platform or Adobe integration

DaVinci Resolve

Product Type : Pro suite (editor + VFX + audio)

: Pro suite (editor + VFX + audio) Use-Case : High-end post-production, color grading for free

: High-end post-production, color grading for free Notable Features : Best-in-class Color Correction, Fusion VFX, Fairlight audio, collaboration via Cloud

: Best-in-class Color Correction, Fusion VFX, Fairlight audio, collaboration via Cloud Ease of Use : Hard (steep learning, many “pages” for each task)

: Hard (steep learning, many “pages” for each task) Performance : Very good (optimized, but demands strong hardware for big projects)

: Very good (optimized, but demands strong hardware for big projects) Pricing Model : Free (Studio version $295 one-time)

: Free (Studio version $295 one-time) Best For: Budget-conscious pros, colorists, and anyone needing pro tools free

iMovie

Product Type : Consumer app

: Consumer app Use-Case : Basic video editing for beginners

: Basic video editing for beginners Notable Features : Drag-and-drop editing, themed trailers, built-in music/effects

: Drag-and-drop editing, themed trailers, built-in music/effects Ease of Use : Very easy (simple timeline, minimal tools)

: Very easy (simple timeline, minimal tools) Performance : Great for small projects; may lag with very large projects

: Great for small projects; may lag with very large projects Pricing Model : Free (included with macOS)

: Free (included with macOS) Best For: Beginners and casual home users

Movavi Video Editor

Product Type : Consumer app (prosumer features)

: Consumer app (prosumer features) Use-Case : Quick creation of polished videos (vlogs, etc.)

: Quick creation of polished videos (vlogs, etc.) Notable Features : Intuitive UI, effects library, motion tracking, chroma key

: Intuitive UI, effects library, motion tracking, chroma key Ease of Use : Very easy (designed for non-editors)

: Very easy (designed for non-editors) Performance : Good (smooth up to HD/light 4K usage)

: Good (smooth up to HD/light 4K usage) Pricing Model : ~$40/yr (free trial available, watermark on trial exports)

: ~$40/yr (free trial available, watermark on trial exports) Best For: Beginner to intermediate users who want more effects but not complexity

Wondershare Filmora

Product Type : Consumer app (prosumer features)

: Consumer app (prosumer features) Use-Case : Social media content creation, YouTube videos

: Social media content creation, YouTube videos Notable Features : Rich templates & effects, AR stickers, motion tracking, preset filters

: Rich templates & effects, AR stickers, motion tracking, preset filters Ease of Use : Easy (lots of presets, user-friendly)

: Easy (lots of presets, user-friendly) Performance : Good (optimized for common formats; extreme 4K projects may slow)

: Good (optimized for common formats; extreme 4K projects may slow) Pricing Model : ~$50–70/yr or perpetual (watermarked free trial)

: ~$50–70/yr or perpetual (watermarked free trial) Best For: Content creators who want stylish videos with minimal effort

PowerDirector 365

Product Type : Prosumer app (advanced features)

: Prosumer app (advanced features) Use-Case : Enthusiast editing with tons of effects and AI help

: Enthusiast editing with tons of effects and AI help Notable Features : AI effects (sky replace, etc.), stock library, multicam, 360° support

: AI effects (sky replace, etc.), stock library, multicam, 360° support Ease of Use : Medium (feature-rich, some clutter, guided tools available)

: Medium (feature-rich, some clutter, guided tools available) Performance : Excellent (fast rendering with GPU optimization)

: Excellent (fast rendering with GPU optimization) Pricing Model : Subscription ~$4.50–$19/mo (varies with plan/promos)

: Subscription ~$4.50–$19/mo (varies with plan/promos) Best For: YouTubers & intermediate editors who want pro features without complexity

HitFilm (Express)

Product Type : Prosumer app (editor + VFX)

: Prosumer app (editor + VFX) Use-Case : VFX-heavy projects, fan films, creative editing on a budget

: VFX-heavy projects, fan films, creative editing on a budget Notable Features : Integrated compositing (After Effects-like), free effects, add-on packs

: Integrated compositing (After Effects-like), free effects, add-on packs Ease of Use : Medium/Hard (more complex UI due to VFX tools)

: Medium/Hard (more complex UI due to VFX tools) Performance : Decent (runs well, but heavy VFX demand GPU power)

: Decent (runs well, but heavy VFX demand GPU power) Pricing Model : Free (Pro version/add-ons cost extra)

: Free (Pro version/add-ons cost extra) Best For: Aspiring filmmakers/VFX artists and gamers making effect-filled videos

Lightworks

Product Type : Pro app (classic NLE)

: Pro app (classic NLE) Use-Case : Traditional film editing with wide format support

: Traditional film editing with wide format support Notable Features : Precise trimming, customizable layouts, Hollywood track record

: Precise trimming, customizable layouts, Hollywood track record Ease of Use : Hard (unconventional, old-school workflow)

: Hard (unconventional, old-school workflow) Performance : Excellent stability; good for long form projects (Apple Silicon via Rosetta)

: Excellent stability; good for long form projects (Apple Silicon via Rosetta) Pricing Model : Freemium – free version (720p max export), Pro $24/mo or $240/yr

: Freemium – free version (720p max export), Pro $24/mo or $240/yr Best For: Experienced editors who prefer old-school tools or need broad format support

Adobe Premiere Elements

Product Type : Consumer app (simplified)

: Consumer app (simplified) Use-Case : Home movies, simple projects with guidance

: Home movies, simple projects with guidance Notable Features : Guided edits, video collages, auto-trim, Adobe Sensei AI

: Guided edits, video collages, auto-trim, Adobe Sensei AI Ease of Use : Very easy (guided workflow like training wheels)

: Very easy (guided workflow like training wheels) Performance : Good for short videos; weaker for large/4K projects

: Good for short videos; weaker for large/4K projects Pricing Model : One-time ~$99 (no subscription; optional upgrades)

: One-time ~$99 (no subscription; optional upgrades) Best For: Casual users/families who want better-than-iMovie results with guidance

Ease of Use and Performance are relative to typical usage; “Pro” apps assume user willingness to invest time learning and having higher-end Mac for best performance.

Tips for Video Editing on a Mac

Even with the right software in hand, a few extra tips can improve your editing experience on macOS:

Optimize Performance: When using heavy editors (Premiere, Resolve, etc.), close other apps to free up RAM. Consider using proxy workflows – most pro apps let you create lower-res proxy files for smooth editing (especially if working with 4K/8K footage on an older Mac). In Final Cut, for example, you can choose “Proxy Preferred” playback for better performance.

When using heavy editors (Premiere, Resolve, etc.), close other apps to free up RAM. Consider using – most pro apps let you create lower-res proxy files for smooth editing (especially if working with 4K/8K footage on an older Mac). In Final Cut, for example, you can choose “Proxy Preferred” playback for better performance. Use Fast Storage: Video files are huge. If possible, keep your media on a fast SSD or Thunderbolt external drive. Working off an external drive can also save your Mac’s internal disk space and improve read/write speeds, especially for high-bitrate video. Also, ensure your drive is formatted in a macOS-friendly format (APFS or Mac OS Extended) for best results.

Video files are huge. If possible, keep your media on a fast SSD or Thunderbolt external drive. Working off an external drive can also save your Mac’s internal disk space and improve read/write speeds, especially for high-bitrate video. Also, ensure your drive is formatted in a macOS-friendly format (APFS or Mac OS Extended) for best results. Leverage macOS Features: Macs have some handy built-in media tools. For instance, use Quick Look (spacebar on a video file in Finder) to preview footage before importing. In QuickTime Player, you can do quick trims or combine clips which can be faster than opening your editor for very simple tasks. Additionally, if you’re on macOS Ventura or later, the Metal GPU acceleration is automatically utilized by apps like Final Cut and Resolve – just make sure you keep macOS updated to benefit from the latest optimizations.

Macs have some handy built-in media tools. For instance, use (spacebar on a video file in Finder) to preview footage before importing. In QuickTime Player, you can do quick trims or combine clips which can be faster than opening your editor for very simple tasks. Additionally, if you’re on macOS Ventura or later, the is automatically utilized by apps like Final Cut and Resolve – just make sure you keep macOS updated to benefit from the latest optimizations. Keep it Cool: Long editing sessions can heat up your Mac, which may lead to throttling. Make sure your workspace is cool and your Mac’s vents aren’t blocked. If you’re using a MacBook, consider a laptop stand for airflow. This can maintain performance during lengthy exports.

Long editing sessions can heat up your Mac, which may lead to throttling. Make sure your workspace is cool and your Mac’s vents aren’t blocked. If you’re using a MacBook, consider a laptop stand for airflow. This can maintain performance during lengthy exports. Backup Your Projects: Always save copies of your project files and even exports. It’s smart to enable autosave features (Premiere does this by default, Final Cut auto-saves in its library, Resolve you can turn on Live Save). For important projects, keep backups – either Time Machine or manual copies. There’s nothing worse than losing hours of editing to a power outage or crash.

Always save copies of your project files and even exports. It’s smart to enable autosave features (Premiere does this by default, Final Cut auto-saves in its library, Resolve you can turn on Live Save). For important projects, keep backups – either Time Machine or manual copies. There’s nothing worse than losing hours of editing to a power outage or crash. Experiment and Learn: Don’t be afraid to explore YouTube or community forums for each software. The Mac video editing community is strong. For example, if you choose DaVinci Resolve, Blackmagic’s forum and many YouTubers offer tips specifically for Mac performance (like optimizing render cache settings). For Final Cut, communities like fcp.co share plugins and workflows that can boost your efficiency. The more tips and tricks you pick up, the faster and more enjoyable your editing will become!

Conclusion

We’ve covered a lot of ground, but now you have the power to choose the perfect video editing software for your Mac. Each option has its strengths – it’s all about matching them to your needs. Remember, editing is a skill as much as the software you use.

Whichever program you pick, spend some time learning its ins and outs, and you’ll be crafting amazing videos in no time. We’re excited for you to start editing on your Mac, and we hope this guide made the decision a whole lot easier. Happy video making!