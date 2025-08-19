Best Network Monitoring Software for Mac (2025 Edition)

Keeping an eye on your Mac’s network activity can save you from headaches. Whether it’s catching a rogue app gobbling bandwidth or ensuring your office Macs stay secure. After all, we don’t want to find out about network problems only after something goes wrong! That’s why we’ve put together a list of the best network monitoring software for Mac. In this guide, we’ll cover tools for every need – from simple menu-bar apps to professional remote monitoring solutions – plus how to use them effectively.

How We Made This List

We value your trust, so we want to be transparent about our process. We hand-tested and researched dozens of Mac network tools to compile this list. Our criteria included:

Compatibility with macOS: All picks work on modern macOS versions (we note any that require Rosetta or have special steps).

All picks work on modern macOS versions (we note any that require Rosetta or have special steps). Core functionality: We looked at what each tool does best – be it real-time traffic monitoring, Wi-Fi analysis, or enterprise network management – and how well it delivers on those promises.

We looked at what each tool does best – be it real-time traffic monitoring, Wi-Fi analysis, or enterprise network management – and how well it delivers on those promises. Ease of use: Network monitoring shouldn’t require an advanced degree. We favored intuitive interfaces or clear documentation. (We’ll point out which tools are simple and which have a learning curve.)

Network monitoring shouldn’t require an advanced degree. We favored intuitive interfaces or clear documentation. (We’ll point out which tools are simple and which have a learning curve.) Protocols & features: From basic ping/port scans to SNMP, NetFlow, or packet capture, we noted the scope of each tool. This way, you can match the tool to your specific network needs.

From basic ping/port scans to SNMP, NetFlow, or packet capture, we noted the scope of each tool. This way, you can match the tool to your specific network needs. User feedback: Beyond our own use, we considered community reviews and ratings. If a tool is loved (or loathed) by many Mac users, we took that into account.

Beyond our own use, we considered community reviews and ratings. If a tool is loved (or loathed) by many Mac users, we took that into account. Value: Price vs. features – some tools are free, some paid. We’ll mention pricing and free trials. We know budget matters, so free and open-source options are included.

By the end of this article, you’ll know exactly which network monitor suits your Mac and how to get started with it.

Before You Start: Things to Consider

Define your goal: Are you troubleshooting Wi-Fi at home, monitoring enterprise networks , or just curious which apps phone home? Your use-case will determine the right tool (or combination of tools).

Are you at home, , or just curious which apps phone home? Your use-case will determine the right tool (or combination of tools). Built-in tools first: macOS has basic network monitoring built in (yes, Activity Monitor can show network usage). If your needs are light, start there – we explain this in our list.

macOS has basic network monitoring built in (yes, can show network usage). If your needs are light, start there – we explain this in our list. Security and privacy: Network monitors see a lot of data. Stick to reputable software from trusted developers. All our recommendations are vetted for safety.

Network monitors see a lot of data. Stick to reputable software from trusted developers. All our recommendations are vetted for safety. Resource usage: Some advanced monitors run background processes or daemons. If you’re on a MacBook, consider the app’s performance impact (we note if a tool is heavy or light on resources).

Some advanced monitors run background processes or daemons. If you’re on a MacBook, consider the app’s (we note if a tool is heavy or light on resources). Network scope: Do you need to monitor just your Mac, or multiple devices? Some picks (like all-in-one suites) can track many devices across a network, while others focus only on the local Mac’s traffic.

Keep these in mind as we dive into the reviews – they’ll help you choose wisely.

1. ManageEngine OpManager: Powerful All-in-One Network Monitor for Mac & Multi-OS

ManageEngine OpManager is a heavyweight champion in network monitoring and management. We found that it’s essentially an entire IT toolbox for network admins. It runs on Mac (and other platforms) and can monitor almost anything with an IP address.

Key features: OpManager tracks the health of routers, switches, firewalls, servers, VMs, printers, storage devices – you name it. It uses protocols like SNMP and NetFlow for real-time metrics. The dashboard offers maps and graphs of your network, and you can set up alerts (email/SMS) for issues like high latency or device down. We like the range of plugins available – for example, you can add a configuration manager or firewall analyzer.

Pros:

Comprehensive monitoring: From bandwidth usage to packet loss and CPU load on a switch, OpManager covers layers 2-7 thoroughly.

From bandwidth usage to packet loss and CPU load on a switch, OpManager covers layers 2-7 thoroughly. Scalable: Handles small networks and scales to enterprise with thousands of devices.

Handles small networks and scales to enterprise with thousands of devices. Cross-platform & macOS-friendly: You can install an agent on a Mac or monitor Mac endpoints alongside Windows/Linux.

You can install an agent on a Mac or monitor Mac endpoints alongside Windows/Linux. Transparent pricing tiers: It has a free trial and scaled licenses (starting at monitoring 50 devices, up to thousands).

It has a free trial and scaled licenses (starting at monitoring 50 devices, up to thousands). Alerts & reports: Customizable alerts and scheduled reports keep you proactive.

Cons:

Steep learning curve: The interface is dense with data. New users (especially not coming from an IT background) might feel overwhelmed at first.

The interface is dense with data. New users (especially not coming from an IT background) might feel overwhelmed at first. Setup time: Deploying OpManager isn’t as simple as installing an app; it might require configuring SNMP on devices, etc.

Deploying OpManager isn’t as simple as installing an app; it might require configuring SNMP on devices, etc. Costly for small use-cases: It’s priced for businesses. If you just want to watch your home network, this is overkill (and priced accordingly).

How to use ManageEngine OpManager on Mac (short guide):

After installing OpManager (the server component can be on a Mac or a server accessible to your Mac), log in to the web console. First, discover your network by IP range or importing IPs – OpManager will scan and list devices. Enable the Mac Monitoring plugin/agent on your Mac systems (if you want detailed Mac OS metrics, you’ll deploy a small agent). Once devices are added, you can configure dashboards: for example, a dashboard widget showing your router’s traffic, one for server CPU usage, etc. Set up alert rules, like “Notify us if any Mac’s CPU > 90%” or “Alert if packet loss > 5% on core switch”. The tool will then run in the background, and you can check the console anytime or get notified when something’s up. Tip: Spend some time with the reports section – you can schedule a weekly network health report that emails you PDF charts (super handy for IT team meetings).

2. NetSpot: Visual Wi-Fi Analyzer for Mapping and Improving Coverage

If Wi-Fi is your concern (weak signals, dead zones, or slow speeds), NetSpot is the go-to Mac app. It turns your Mac into a Wi-Fi survey tool to optimize your wireless network. We were impressed by how approachable it is, even for non-experts.

Key features: NetSpot has two main modes – Discover mode lists all Wi-Fi networks around with details (signal strength, channel, security, etc.), and Survey mode lets you load a map/floorplan and walk around to measure signal quality at various points. The result is a heatmap of your Wi-Fi coverage. This is great for figuring out where to place your router or if interference is causing issues. It also detects rogue networks or overlapping channels.

Pros:

User-friendly interface: You don’t need RF engineering knowledge – NetSpot’s visuals make it clear where signal is strong or weak.

You don’t need RF engineering knowledge – NetSpot’s visuals make it clear where signal is strong or weak. Detailed metrics: Shows signal-to-noise ratio, interference on channels, and supports both 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands.

Shows signal-to-noise ratio, interference on channels, and supports both 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands. No hardware required: Uses your Mac’s Wi-Fi adapter to scan, so no extra gadget needed.

Uses your Mac’s Wi-Fi adapter to scan, so no extra gadget needed. Free version available: There’s a free edition with limited points per survey – enough for home use. (Advanced features in paid version.)

There’s a free edition with limited points per survey – enough for home use. (Advanced features in paid version.) Helps improve Wi-Fi: By identifying “dead spots” or crowded channels, you can reconfigure your network for better performance.

Cons:

Limited to Wi-Fi networks: NetSpot doesn’t monitor ethernet or other network traffic beyond wireless signal info.

NetSpot doesn’t monitor ethernet or other network traffic beyond wireless signal info. Mapping requires effort: For best results, you should upload a floor plan and walk around – a bit of work, though arguably even the quick scan is useful.

For best results, you should upload a floor plan and walk around – a bit of work, though arguably even the quick scan is useful. No live traffic monitoring: It’s about signal quality, not about listing which device is using bandwidth (for that, other tools on this list are better).

How to use NetSpot (quick how-to):

Launch NetSpot on your Mac (grant it Wi-Fi permissions). If you just want a quick snapshot, use Discover Mode – you’ll instantly see all Wi-Fi networks around you in a table. Look at your network’s row to check signal strength (dBm) and what channel it’s on. If you notice, say, your network is on channel 6 and there are 5 other networks also on 6, you might have interference – moving to a less crowded channel could help. For a deeper dive, switch to Survey Mode. Import a floorplan image (or even draw a simple map within NetSpot). Then walk to various spots in your space with your Mac, and click on the map to record measurements at those points. After covering your area, stop the survey – NetSpot will generate a colored heatmap showing signal strength across your space. Red/yellow = strong signal, blue = weak. This visual makes it easy to decide, for example, to move your router closer to that blue corner or add a range extender. NetSpot’s survey is one of those “wow” moments – you’ll actually see Wi-Fi gaps you suspected but couldn’t prove before.

3. Little Snitch: Outgoing Connection Firewall & Monitor (See What Apps Do Online)

Little Snitch is a beloved Mac security utility that doubles as a network monitor by showing you every single outgoing connection from your Mac. When we run Little Snitch, we feel a bit like network traffic air-traffic-controllers – every time an app tries to send data out, Little Snitch pops up an alert.

Key features: Little Snitch’s core function is a firewall focused on outbound connections. It alerts you whenever an application or process attempts to connect to an internet server, giving you the option to allow or deny it (either once or forever). It has a Network Monitor window that graphically displays all current connections – you can literally watch data streams from your Mac to various hosts in real time, which is both fascinating and useful for troubleshooting. It can show connection details like IP addresses, ports, protocols, and how much bandwidth each connection is using.

Pros:

Superb visibility: You’ll know exactly what’s going out of your Mac. Great for catching unexpected or unwanted network activity (e.g., background updaters or malware).

You’ll know exactly what’s going out of your Mac. Great for catching unexpected or unwanted network activity (e.g., background updaters or malware). Fine-grained control: Create rules by app, by domain, port, protocol – very customizable. You can be as strict or lenient as you want for each process.

Create rules by app, by domain, port, protocol – very customizable. You can be as strict or lenient as you want for each process. Real-time traffic map: The Network Monitor map is intuitive, showing which app is talking to which server. It’s also a quick way to gauge network usage at a glance.

The Network Monitor map is intuitive, showing which app is talking to which server. It’s also a quick way to gauge network usage at a glance. Profiles and automation: You can set profiles (e.g., Home, Office, Public Wi-Fi) with different rule sets. Advanced users can script rule toggling.

You can set profiles (e.g., Home, Office, Public Wi-Fi) with different rule sets. Advanced users can script rule toggling. Polished Mac integration: As expected from a long-standing Mac app – it’s well-designed, retina-ready, and stable on latest macOS.

Cons:

Frequent pop-ups initially: When first installed, be prepared for a barrage of alerts as every process tries to connect out. It can be a bit overwhelming until rules are set.

When first installed, be prepared for a barrage of alerts as every process tries to connect out. It can be a bit overwhelming until rules are set. Not free: It’s paid software (with a free trial). For some, the price is worth it for the control it provides; others might try free alternatives like Lulu (a free firewall).

It’s paid software (with a free trial). For some, the price is worth it for the control it provides; others might try free alternatives like Lulu (a free firewall). No historical logging in free mode: Little Snitch does log connections, but detailed historical data browsing might require their additional app (Little Snitch’s companion app or full version features).

How to use Little Snitch (short how-to):

Upon installing and launching Little Snitch, you’ll start in Alert Mode by default. Whenever an app tries to connect to a domain, a window pops up: e.g., “Safari wants to connect to google.com on port 443”. You have options to Allow or Deny, either once, until quit, or always. Our tip: during the first day or two, allow known trusted apps permanently (e.g., your cloud backup app), but if something unfamiliar pops up, you can deny it and investigate. All your decisions become rules listed in Little Snitch Configuration, which you can edit later. Next, open the Network Monitor (from the menu bar icon). Here you’ll see a live graph of traffic and a list of processes with open connections. For example, you might see Mail → imap.gmail.com showing your Mail app’s connection, with throughput stats. You can click any connection to see more info or create a rule for it on the fly. Over time, Little Snitch essentially “learns” your system – fewer alerts as you build a trusted rule set – and runs quietly. Then, when something new happens, it will alert you, which is exactly when you want to pay attention. Pro tip: Use Silent Mode (accessible via menu icon) if you are doing something like a presentation and don’t want pop-ups; Little Snitch will silently allow everything temporarily and let you review it later. In summary, a couple of days with Little Snitch will give you a whole new understanding of your Mac’s network chatter – and control over it.

4. Wireshark: Free and Powerful Packet Analyzer (For Advanced Users)

Image credit: Arcane Science Las

Wireshark is the world’s most popular network protocol analyzer and it runs on Mac. We’ll level with you – Wireshark is extremely powerful, but it’s not for the faint of heart. If you have a networking background or want to learn in-depth protocol stuff, it’s unbeatable. If not, you might not need this level of detail. Still, it belongs on this “best of” list, especially as a free, open-source tool.

Key features: Wireshark captures network traffic from your Mac’s network interfaces and lets you inspect the packets. Literally every bit and byte – from HTTP requests, DNS lookups, to TCP handshakes – can be captured and analyzed. You can set up filters to isolate traffic of interest (like “tcp.port == 443” to see HTTPS traffic, or filter by an IP address). It supports hundreds of protocols and has built-in knowledge to decode them (e.g., it can reassemble and display an HTTP stream in readable form). It’s like looking under the hood of what’s happening on your network.

Pros:

Extremely detailed analysis: If something weird is happening on your network, Wireshark will show it. Great for troubleshooting complex issues or security analysis.

If something weird is happening on your network, Wireshark will show it. Great for troubleshooting complex issues or security analysis. Industry-standard tool: Skills with Wireshark are transferable (it’s used by network engineers globally). Lots of online tutorials and community support available.

Skills with Wireshark are transferable (it’s used by network engineers globally). Lots of online tutorials and community support available. Free and open-source: No cost, regularly updated by a community of experts.

No cost, regularly updated by a community of experts. Capture filters and display filters: Fine control to capture only what you need or to sift through large captures.

Fine control to capture only what you need or to sift through large captures. Cross-platform with Mac support: The Mac version works well (it uses XQuartz or native GUI depending on version), so you’re not limited by using a Mac for packet analysis.

Cons:

Steep learning curve: The interface is dense. Beginners might be intimidated by the endless hex data and filter syntax.

The interface is dense. Beginners might be intimidated by the endless hex data and filter syntax. Not real-time monitoring for laymen: While you can see packets in real time, the volume of data isn’t easily digestible as a “monitor” unless you know what to look for. It’s more of a diagnostic tool than a everyday monitoring dashboard.

While you can see packets in real time, the volume of data isn’t easily digestible as a “monitor” unless you know what to look for. It’s more of a diagnostic tool than a everyday monitoring dashboard. Requires admin privileges: Capturing packets needs permissions (Wireshark might prompt you to install its packet capture helper and you’ll need to run as root for full capture).

Capturing packets needs permissions (Wireshark might prompt you to install its packet capture helper and you’ll need to run as root for full capture). Can be overkill: For simply “which app is using data right now?”, Wireshark is like using a microscope to read a billboard. It’s more detail than needed in many cases.

How to use Wireshark on Mac (basic steps):

First, install Wireshark (available via Homebrew or download from their site). On launch, you’ll see a list of network interfaces (Wi-Fi, Ethernet, etc). Select the one you want to monitor (e.g., Wi-Fi (en0) for wireless) and click the shark fin “Start Capture” button. You’ll start seeing a scrolling list of packets. It’s normal to see a lot of unfamiliar stuff (ARP, mDNS, background noise). To make sense of it, apply a filter. For example, if you want to see HTTP traffic, type http in the filter bar and hit Enter – now it will only show HTTP packets. Or filter by IP: ip.addr == 17.253.** (for Apple servers) if you suspect something with Apple services. Click on any packet and you’ll see its detailed breakdown in the lower pane. For instance, clicking an HTTP GET packet will let you see the URL requested. You can also right-click a packet and choose “Follow → TCP Stream” to see the whole conversation of that connection (reassembled data). When done, stop the capture. Pro tip: use Capture Filters (set before starting capture) to limit what is recorded – e.g., port 80 or port 443 to only capture web traffic, which reduces noise. Wireshark also has color-coding by protocol to help visually (e.g., DNS in one color, TCP in another).

5. Jamf Pro (Jamf): Enterprise Mac Network Monitoring & Management

For organizations that manage fleets of Macs (and iPhones/iPads), Jamf Pro is practically a household name. It’s not just network monitoring – Jamf is a comprehensive Apple device management solution – but we include it here because it allows IT admins to monitor and control Macs on a network at scale. We’ve used Jamf in enterprise settings and can attest it’s the gold standard for Mac in business.

Key features: Jamf Pro’s feature list is huge. Pertinent to monitoring: you can track device status, get alerts on various metrics (like if a Mac goes offline/unreachable), and generate reports on installed software or usage. It’s more about device management, but that overlaps with network monitoring when you consider things like enforcing firewall settings, monitoring compliance (e.g., is the Mac’s antivirus up to date, is the device checking in regularly?). Jamf can also integrate with network access control systems. In short, Jamf ensures all your Macs are behaving and secured on the network.

Pros:

Apple ecosystem integration: Built specifically for macOS/iOS management – deep hooks via Apple MDM. Things like deploying configurations, scripts, or even apps remotely are a breeze.

Built specifically for macOS/iOS management – deep hooks via Apple MDM. Things like deploying configurations, scripts, or even apps remotely are a breeze. Scalable for large networks: Whether you have 10 Macs or 10,000, Jamf scales (cloud-hosted or on-prem options). Many school districts and companies rely on it.

Whether you have 10 Macs or 10,000, Jamf scales (cloud-hosted or on-prem options). Many school districts and companies rely on it. Monitoring & alerts for IT: You’ll know if a Mac hasn’t checked in, or if a security setting is changed. You can also pull usage logs, e.g., which Macs installed a certain app or have high memory pressure.

You’ll know if a Mac hasn’t checked in, or if a security setting is changed. You can also pull usage logs, e.g., which Macs installed a certain app or have high memory pressure. Third-party integrations: Works with directory services, security info event management (SIEM) systems, etc., so network and device monitoring data can feed into your broader IT dashboards.

Works with directory services, security info event management (SIEM) systems, etc., so network and device monitoring data can feed into your broader IT dashboards. Strong community & support: Tons of documentation and Jamf Nation forums to help solve any task.

Cons:

Not for casual users: Jamf is squarely targeted at IT professionals. It’s expensive (per-device licensing starting ~$4 per device/month for Jamf Pro) and wouldn’t make sense for a single personal Mac scenario. Jamf Now (a lighter version) is an option for small teams, but still overkill for individuals.

Jamf is squarely targeted at IT professionals. It’s expensive (per-device licensing starting ~$4 per device/month for Jamf Pro) and wouldn’t make sense for a single personal Mac scenario. Jamf Now (a lighter version) is an option for small teams, but still overkill for individuals. Complex setup: Requires time to configure policies, profiles, and understand the breadth of its capabilities. Usually requires dedicated IT staff to manage if used fully.

Requires time to configure policies, profiles, and understand the breadth of its capabilities. Usually requires dedicated IT staff to manage if used fully. Network monitoring is limited: To be clear, Jamf won’t show you live bandwidth graphs or packet details. It monitors devices in a management sense (compliance, status) more than acting like a Nagios or OpManager on network performance. So if you strictly need traffic analysis, pair Jamf with another tool.

How to use Jamf Pro in a network context:

If your company or school has Jamf, your Mac will be enrolled (often via MDM enrollment). From the admin side, using Jamf involves logging into the Jamf Pro console. Once your Macs are listed, you’d set up Smart Groups or Advanced Searches to monitor certain criteria. For example, you can create a smart group for “Devices not seen in over 24 hours” – if a Mac drops off the network or is offline, it pops into that group, and you could set an alert. You might also monitor “Firewall disabled = true” or “FileVault encryption = false” – these are security/network relevant statuses. Jamf can then remediate by pushing a config (like re-enable firewall) or at least alert the admin. Jamf’s dashboard gives an overview of device counts, and you can export reports periodically (like a list of all IPs and last check-in times). For network software, Jamf integrates: e.g., you can deploy the Jamf Network Policy server or tie in with Cisco security solutions for more granular network access control. From a user’s perspective, Jamf mostly runs in the background, ensuring your Mac meets the org’s network policies. As an admin, using Jamf Pro effectively means you have a pulse on all your Macs – if one is acting up or potentially compromised, you’ll catch it through the monitoring and logs.

6. iStat Menus: Real-Time System & Network Stats in Your Menu Bar

Sometimes the best network monitor is the one you barely notice – until you need it. iStat Menus fits that description. It’s a small app that lives in your Mac’s menu bar and provides a wealth of system information at a glance, including network upload/download speeds. We’ve been longtime users of iStat Menus because it’s lightweight and highly customizable.

Key features: After installing, iStat Menus lets you enable various menu bar widgets: CPU, memory, disk usage, time, weather, network, etc. For network monitoring specifically, you can have an icon that shows current upload and download speeds (e.g., in KB/s or MB/s) updating every second. Click it, and you get a dropdown with more details: graphs of usage over time, top processes using the network, and totals. It also has notifications – for example, you can set it to alert you if network usage exceeds a certain threshold for a period (handy to catch if something suddenly starts hogging bandwidth).

Pros:

Always visible stats: If you’re the type who wants to see your network throughput at all times (maybe to know if something is syncing or if your internet is idle), this is perfect. Tiny footprint on the menu bar but big peace of mind.

If you’re the type who wants to see your network throughput at all times (maybe to know if something is syncing or if your internet is idle), this is perfect. Tiny footprint on the menu bar but big peace of mind. Multi-metric: It’s not just network – iStat consolidates many system monitors in one (CPU, GPU, memory, etc.), which is great for overall performance monitoring.

It’s not just network – iStat consolidates many system monitors in one (CPU, GPU, memory, etc.), which is great for overall performance monitoring. Customizable: You can choose text vs icons, colors, update frequency. For network, you might display both up and down, or just one direction, etc., and pick which adapter to monitor (Ethernet vs Wi-Fi or combined).

You can choose text vs icons, colors, update frequency. For network, you might display both up and down, or just one direction, etc., and pick which adapter to monitor (Ethernet vs Wi-Fi or combined). Low resource usage: Despite doing a lot, iStat Menus is optimized to use minimal CPU/RAM. It samples the system efficiently (we haven’t noticed any significant load from it, even on older Macs).

Despite doing a lot, iStat Menus is optimized to use minimal CPU/RAM. It samples the system efficiently (we haven’t noticed any significant load from it, even on older Macs). Historical data: The menus show short-term history (graphs). And if you open the iStat app from Applications, you can see more detailed graphs over time (helpful to check “what happened overnight?”).

Cons:

No deep network analysis: iStat Menus will show you how much data and which app, but it won’t show where that data is going (no IP addresses or domain info). It’s a heads-up display, not a forensic tool.

iStat Menus will show you data and which app, but it won’t show where that data is going (no IP addresses or domain info). It’s a heads-up display, not a forensic tool. Mostly monitoring, not managing: You can’t block connections or set limits from iStat (it’s read-only info). It tells you “Safari is using 5 MB/s right now” but it won’t let you click to slow Safari down or anything.

You can’t block connections or set limits from iStat (it’s read-only info). It tells you “Safari is using 5 MB/s right now” but it won’t let you click to slow Safari down or anything. Paid app: It’s a paid app (one-time purchase). However, it is available via Setapp subscription as well (which might be a pro if you have Setapp).

It’s a paid app (one-time purchase). However, it is available via Setapp subscription as well (which might be a pro if you have Setapp). UI overload for some: While we love the info, some users might find having numbers/graphs in the menu bar all the time to be distracting. It’s personal preference.

How to use iStat Menus (setup guide):

Install and open iStat Menus. You’ll see a preference pane (in newer versions it’s a standalone app). Navigate to the Network section. Enable the network menu by checking “Show Network in menu bar.” You can configure what it displays – e.g., “Throughput: Down/Up” with arrows, or an icon that fills, etc. We recommend enabling the text that shows current speeds, as it’s very clear (e.g., “▲ 100 KB/s ▼ 1.2 MB/s”). Now, you’ll notice in your top bar those numbers updating in real time. Click that, and a dropdown appears. By default, it shows a graph of the last few seconds and maybe the top 5 processes using network. If you click the gear icon in that dropdown, you can adjust what’s shown (for instance, add “Total data used today” or “IP address” to the dropdown). At a glance, maybe you see your backup service is uploading at 800 KB/s – that’s expected – or you see something like a browser process using a lot when you’re not actively browsing, which might prompt further investigation. You can also set notifications: in iStat’s settings under Network, set a Notification like “if download > 5 MB/s for 10 seconds, notify.” This could alert you if, say, a big download started that you weren’t aware of. Once configured, iStat Menus runs automatically at login. From now on, every time you glance up, you’ll get a real-time feel for your network’s activity. It’s amazing how quickly you learn your “normal” baseline and can spot anomalies (like “Why is something downloading at full speed when I’m not doing anything? Did a background update start?”).

If you prefer a free alternative, there’s an open-source app called Stats that mimics some of iStat Menus’ functionality – see our FAQ for more on that.

7. Activity Monitor (Built-in): Use macOS’s Own Tool for Basic Network Monitoring

Believe it or not, your Mac already has a network monitor: Activity Monitor. Many folks know Activity Monitor as “Mac’s Task Manager” for CPU and memory, but it also has a Network tab that can help you spot network-heavy processes. It’s not fancy, but it’s readily available and easy to use – so we’d be remiss not to mention it, especially for those who don’t want to install anything extra.

Key features: In Activity Monitor (find it in Applications > Utilities), the Network tab lists processes with columns for data sent and received. It also shows a live graph of total packets in/out at the bottom. There’s also a summary at the bottom that shows “Data received” and “Data sent” in total since you opened Activity Monitor. You can reset these counters by closing/reopening the app. Additionally, if you look at the Activity Monitor dock icon, you can set it to show network usage (a small graph) via the menu bar (Activity Monitor > View > Dock Icon > Show Network Usage).

Pros:

Built-in & free: Nothing to download, it’s part of macOS. This means it’s also pretty lightweight and safe by default.

Nothing to download, it’s part of macOS. This means it’s also pretty lightweight and safe by default. Simple interface: If you’re already somewhat familiar with Activity Monitor for checking CPU, it’s a similar idea for network – straightforward columns and sorting.

If you’re already somewhat familiar with Activity Monitor for checking CPU, it’s a similar idea for network – straightforward columns and sorting. Process-specific info: It attributes network usage to specific processes. For example, you can quickly see if it’s Dropbox or Safari or a system process using the most bandwidth.

It attributes network usage to specific processes. For example, you can quickly see if it’s Dropbox or Safari or a system process using the most bandwidth. Good for quick checks: Wondering “Did that app I closed stop using the network?” Open Activity Monitor and you’ll know in a few seconds.

Wondering “Did that app I closed stop using the network?” Open Activity Monitor and you’ll know in a few seconds. No extra permissions needed: Some third-party monitors need kernel extensions or special access; Activity Monitor is Apple’s own tool and runs with appropriate privileges out of the box.

Cons:

No alerting or historical data: It won’t notify you of anything – it’s purely on-demand. And once you close it, you lose the data (no logs or long-term graphs).

It won’t notify you of anything – it’s purely on-demand. And once you close it, you lose the data (no logs or long-term graphs). Limited detail: You see bytes and packets, but not where they’re going or coming from. For example, you’ll see Safari used 500 MB, but not that it went to a specific website or IP.

You see bytes and packets, but not where they’re going or coming from. For example, you’ll see Safari used 500 MB, but not that it went to a specific website or IP. No advanced network tests: It doesn’t do ping, traceroute, or scanning – it’s purely local usage stats.

It doesn’t do ping, traceroute, or scanning – it’s purely local usage stats. Requires manual refresh for new processes: If something launches after you opened Activity Monitor, it should appear, but occasionally you might need to ensure you’re viewing “All Processes” (not just “My Processes”) under the View menu to catch everything.

How to use Activity Monitor’s network monitoring:

Open Activity Monitor ( Go > Utilities > Activity Monitor , or search Spotlight). Click the Network tab. You’ll see columns like Process Name, Sent Bytes, Rcvd Bytes, etc. By default it might show “Bytes” in a human-readable format. If you want to see in real-time which process is actively sending/receiving, click the column header “Sent Bytes” or “Rcvd Bytes” twice – this will sort by most to least and update continuously. A tip: the numbers shown are totals since Activity Monitor was opened. To see change, observe the “Packets Out/In” in the bottom graph or look for increments. For example, if you want to identify what’s currently downloading, sort by “Rcvd Bytes” and the process with numbers rapidly increasing is likely your culprit. In testing, we might see, say, cloudphotosd climbing quickly – that tells us Photos app is syncing to iCloud. You can also use the search bar to filter by name if you suspect a process. Another neat use: if you quit an app, watch Activity Monitor to see if its network usage flatlines (to ensure it’s truly closed any connections). For a continuous view, right-click the Activity Monitor icon in your dock, go to Dock Icon > Show Network Usage – now the icon turns into a small live graph. It shows combined network throughput (blue for download, red for upload). It’s not labeled, but you can get a sense of activity. Overall, Activity Monitor is great for basic monitoring or one-off checks, especially if you don’t want to install anything else. It’s also a good starting point for beginners to understand which apps use the network frequently. Just remember to view “All Processes” (so you include system processes too) via the View menu for a complete picture.

8. TripMode: Control & Monitor Your Mac’s Data Usage (Perfect for Hotspots & Tethering)

TripMode is a nifty little app designed with travelers and tethered connections in mind. Have you ever used your phone’s hotspot for Wi-Fi and wondered “What on earth is eating up my data?!” – only to realize your cloud backup or an update was running? TripMode solves that by allowing you to block or allow internet access on a per-app basis, plus it keeps track of how much data each app uses. We use TripMode when on the go to conserve data and it’s a lifesaver.

Key features: When TripMode is on, it automatically blocks all internet traffic for apps except those you’ve whitelisted. You toggle it on when you’re on a limited or paid connection (e.g., a 4G dongle, phone hotspot, in-flight Wi-Fi). There’s a menubar icon where you can quickly allow apps through. It also shows a tally of data used per app and in total, and it can enforce data caps (e.g., stop all traffic after 500 MB to save your data plan). It’s essentially a firewall focused on outbound data saving.

Pros:

Instant data savings: Prevents unwanted background apps from consuming data. Only apps you toggle on can use the network. This is great for preserving bandwidth and money on metered networks.

Prevents unwanted background apps from consuming data. Only apps you toggle on can use the network. This is great for preserving bandwidth and money on metered networks. Per-app stats: You get a clear breakdown: e.g., Chrome used 100 MB, Mail 5 MB, etc., during your session. It resets daily (or on your setting) so you know how much you used.

You get a clear breakdown: e.g., Chrome used 100 MB, Mail 5 MB, etc., during your session. It resets daily (or on your setting) so you know how much you used. Easy toggle: One click to enable TripMode (it remembers your allowed apps list for next time). If you often tether, you can set it to auto-enable on certain Wi-Fi networks or when certain adapters are detected.

One click to enable TripMode (it remembers your allowed apps list for next time). If you often tether, you can set it to auto-enable on certain Wi-Fi networks or when certain adapters are detected. Prevents surprises: No more macOS auto-updates or large cloud syncs kicking in at the worst time – TripMode will quietly block them when active.

No more macOS auto-updates or large cloud syncs kicking in at the worst time – TripMode will quietly block them when active. Lightweight: It runs silently with minimal overhead. Only working when you toggle it on.

Cons:

Not a full network monitor: It’s more of a control tool. While it shows data usage, it doesn’t show real-time speed or detailed logs beyond totals. It’s meant for session monitoring, not deep analysis.

It’s more of a control tool. While it shows data usage, it doesn’t show real-time speed or detailed logs beyond totals. It’s meant for session monitoring, not deep analysis. Needs manual activation: You have to remember to turn it on when you’re on a limited network. (There is an “auto-on” if you specify, but initial setup relies on you being proactive.)

You have to remember to turn it on when you’re on a limited network. (There is an “auto-on” if you specify, but initial setup relies on you being proactive.) No Windows version for those multi-platform folks: (Mac only, but that’s fine for our purposes here.)

(Mac only, but that’s fine for our purposes here.) Paid after trial: It’s relatively inexpensive, but it’s not free. If you only occasionally need this, you might try to achieve similar results with manual firewall rules – though TripMode is far more convenient.

How to use TripMode:

Once installed, TripMode lives in your menu bar. Let’s say you connect to your phone’s hotspot for internet. Click the TripMode icon – you’ll see a list of active apps and a toggle next to each. Initially, everything is blocked (toggles off). Turn on the toggle for any app you want to allow (for example, you might enable your web browser and email, but leave Photoshop or Dropbox disabled to stop their background data use). As you use the internet, you’ll see a counter next to each app counting how many MB they’ve used. TripMode will also show a total data used this session or day at the top. You can also set a data cap by clicking the gear (for instance, “Stop all traffic after 500 MB for today” so you don’t accidentally go over your plan). We often use the cap feature during travel – it’s like having a safety belt. If you find at some point something isn’t loading and you forgot TripMode is on, just glance up – the menubar icon shows a little red dot when blocking. Then you can temporarily disable TripMode (one click to turn it off, which opens the gates for all traffic again) or whitelist the needed app. It’s especially useful when doing things like presentations or important calls on hotel Wi-Fi – we turn it on to ensure only the video call app has bandwidth, and nothing else steals focus or data. Overall, TripMode gives peace of mind on limited networks and its monitoring of per-app usage can be eye-opening (e.g., you might learn that cloud drive app was quietly consuming hundreds of MB syncing in the background).

9. AdLock: Ad Blocker with Network Speed Perks (Improve Browsing & Save Bandwidth)

AdLock is a bit different from others on this list – it’s primarily an ad blocker for your Mac (system-wide, not just a browser extension). “Why is it on a network monitoring list?” – two reasons: blocking ads/tracking reduces unnecessary network traffic, effectively speeding up your internet, and AdLock provides some metrics about what it’s blocking and how much data saved. We included AdLock for users who want a set-and-forget way to boost network performance and privacy.

Key features: AdLock runs in the background and filters out ads, pop-ups, banners, video ads, and even malicious websites across all apps (web browsers, messaging apps, etc.). It also blocks trackers and spyware domains. In doing so, it can present reports like “X ads blocked today” and “Y MB of data saved”. It has a simple interface where you can toggle blocking on/off and see stats. By improving page load times (due to no ads) and cutting down on data-heavy content, it indirectly monitors and improves your network experience.

Pros:

Faster, cleaner browsing: Without ads, webpages load noticeably faster and use less data. This is especially true on ad-heavy sites.

Without ads, webpages load noticeably faster and use less data. This is especially true on ad-heavy sites. System-wide blocking: Unlike browser extensions that only cover web pages, AdLock can block ads in other apps too (think YouTube app ads, in-app ads in free games, etc.).

Unlike browser extensions that only cover web pages, AdLock can block ads in other apps too (think YouTube app ads, in-app ads in free games, etc.). Privacy protection: Blocks many tracking domains, which is a bonus for privacy and security (some malicious domains known for malware are on blocklists).

Blocks many tracking domains, which is a bonus for privacy and security (some malicious domains known for malware are on blocklists). Data usage info: AdLock’s stats can give a sense of how much data was saved by blocking content – a unique angle on network monitoring focusing on unnecessary traffic prevented.

AdLock’s stats can give a sense of how much data was saved by blocking content – a unique angle on network monitoring focusing on unnecessary traffic prevented. Simple UI: It’s pretty much on/off, no complicated setup. You can whitelist sites if something you trust is being blocked.

Cons:

Not a diagnostic tool: It won’t show you live bandwidth per process or allow other monitoring tasks. It runs in the background quietly.

It won’t show you live bandwidth per process or allow other monitoring tasks. It runs in the background quietly. Subscription model: AdLock is a paid product (either a one-time purchase or subscription, depending on their pricing structure at the time of reading). There are free alternatives like browser-based ad blockers or open-source Pi-hole (though Pi-hole requires separate hardware).

AdLock is a paid product (either a one-time purchase or subscription, depending on their pricing structure at the time of reading). There are free alternatives like browser-based ad blockers or open-source Pi-hole (though Pi-hole requires separate hardware). Occasional false positives: Like any blocker, it might block something you actually want (maybe an image or a legitimate part of a site thinking it’s an ad). You might need to whitelist or turn it off on some sites.

Like any blocker, it might block something you actually want (maybe an image or a legitimate part of a site thinking it’s an ad). You might need to whitelist or turn it off on some sites. Focus on ads, not full security suite: It doesn’t replace an antivirus or dedicated firewall. It’s mostly specialized on filtering web content.

How AdLock can help and how to use it:

Once you install AdLock and enable it, it starts filtering immediately. Suppose you visit a news website – normally the page might pull 50+ different ad images and videos from third-party servers. With AdLock on, those requests never happen. We observed significantly lower network activity when loading ad-heavy sites with AdLock, versus without. This means less strain on your bandwidth (good if you have a slow or limited connection) and a smoother experience. The app interface will show something like “Ads blocked: 120 today, Data saved: 35 MB” which is quite satisfying to see. Using it is straightforward: keep it on by default, and if a particular site isn’t working (maybe a banking site which doesn’t load due to blocking), you can add that site to Exclusions in AdLock with one click. For monitoring enthusiasts, the benefit is indirect but real: by cutting out noise traffic, your network monitoring focuses on what matters (the traffic you care about). Also, you’ll reduce the overall bandwidth usage which could be important if you monitor data limits. Another aspect: because it blocks potentially harmful domains, it might prevent some unwanted network connections (like telemetry from certain apps or outright malicious connections). In our testing, AdLock played well alongside other monitors (like Little Snitch – which would simply see fewer outgoing requests because AdLock stopped them beforehand). If you’re concerned about internet speeds or just hate ads, using AdLock is a network optimization step that also gives a small window into just how much junk it filtered out.

10. Stats (Open Source): Free Menu Bar System Monitor (Lightweight Alternative)

Bonus tool! If you love the idea of iStat Menus but don’t want to pay, Stats is an open-source app that provides similar functionality. It lives in your menu bar, showing various system metrics including network usage. We include Stats as a free alternative for users who want basic menu bar monitoring without cost.

Key features: Stats can display CPU, GPU, RAM, disk, battery, and network information on the menu bar. For network, it shows upload/download speeds just like iStat. Clicking it gives a dropdown with a graph of recent activity. It doesn’t have all the bells and whistles of iStat (no weather, fewer customization options), but it covers the main stats very well. The interface is clean and macOS-native in style.

Pros:

Completely free & open-source: You can inspect the code on GitHub, no hidden surprises. It’s maintained by the community.

You can inspect the code on GitHub, no hidden surprises. It’s maintained by the community. Low footprint: In our experience, Stats uses negligible resources – it’s written in Swift and optimized for Mac.

In our experience, Stats uses negligible resources – it’s written in Swift and optimized for Mac. Menu bar convenience: Always visible network throughput, helping you quickly notice when data is flowing.

Always visible network throughput, helping you quickly notice when data is flowing. Modular: You can enable only the modules you want (just network, or network+CPU, etc.). This keeps it uncluttered.

You can enable only the modules you want (just network, or network+CPU, etc.). This keeps it uncluttered. Frequent updates: The dev/community frequently update it for new macOS versions and with improvements.

Cons:

Lacks advanced features: No notifications or triggers (compared to iStat’s notifications), and fewer config options for graphs.

No notifications or triggers (compared to iStat’s notifications), and fewer config options for graphs. No per-process info: Stats will show overall network usage, but unlike iStat, it doesn’t list top processes in its dropdown. It’s more high-level.

Stats will show overall network usage, but unlike iStat, it doesn’t list top processes in its dropdown. It’s more high-level. Community support: As an open-source tool, support is via GitHub issues/forums rather than a dedicated support line. That said, it’s quite stable.

As an open-source tool, support is via GitHub issues/forums rather than a dedicated support line. That said, it’s quite stable. UI not as polished (subjective): It’s good, but iStat still feels a bit more refined in look. Minor gripe given it’s free.

How to use Stats for network monitoring:

Download Stats (often via Homebrew Cask or from GitHub releases) and launch it. You’ll see new icons in your menu bar immediately. Click the Stats icon -> Preferences. Here you can enable/disable what you want. For network, make sure “Network” is checked. You can also configure if it shows both up and down speeds or just one. We recommend enabling “Show Bytes per second” for clarity. Once set, you’ll have something like “↑ 0 KB/s ↓ 0 KB/s” in the menu bar (when idle). Start a download or stream, and you’ll see those numbers climb. Clicking the network text shows a small graph and the current interface (like Wi-Fi or Ethernet). It might also show total data since boot (helpful to know how much you’ve used in a day). Stats doesn’t do more than that for network, but as a glanceable monitor, it’s perfect. Because it’s free, it’s also great in combination with other tools: for instance, you might run Stats to always watch usage, and if you notice something odd, open Little Snitch or Activity Monitor to dig deeper. We’ve found Stats to be accurate and quick – no noticeable lag in reporting speeds. If you’re skeptical about paying for iStat or just prefer open-source, Stats is the way to go to keep an eye on your Mac’s network health without spending a dime.

FAQ – Mac Network Monitoring Questions Answered

Can I monitor network usage on my Mac without installing anything? Yes! Your Mac has Activity Monitor built in, which can show per-process network usage (sent/received bytes) in its Network tab. It’s basic but useful for quick checks (see tool #7 above for how to use it). Additionally, macOS has command-line tools like netstat and nettop (run in Terminal) that can show live connection info and throughput. For instance, running nettop in Terminal will list processes and their network sockets updating in real time – it’s a bit technical, but it’s a built-in network monitor for those who like Terminal. So, before installing third-party apps, you can try these to get a feel for your Mac’s network activity. What’s the best free network monitoring software for Mac? It depends on what you need:

– For simple usage stats and menu bar convenience, Stats (open-source) is an excellent free choice (tool #10 above). It shows your upload/download speeds at a glance.

– For deep packet analysis, Wireshark is free and extremely powerful (tool #4). It’s the go-to free solution for detailed network inspection on Mac.

– For a firewall/connection monitor, consider LuLu by Objective-See (not in our main list, but a popular free alternative to Little Snitch). LuLu will alert and allow/block outbound connections for free, though with fewer bells and whistles than Little Snitch.

Zenoss Core and Zabbix are free open-source enterprise monitors (mentioned earlier) if you need to monitor multiple devices and don’t mind complex setups.



In summary, for most individuals, we’d say Wireshark (advanced) or Stats (simple) are the top free picks, complemented by built-in tools. And if you need a free firewall: LuLu. (Each of these covers a different aspect of “network monitoring,” so choose per your use case.) How can I check which device or app is hogging my bandwidth on my network (not just my Mac)? If you want to see network-wide usage (i.e., all devices on your Wi-Fi), you’ll often need to check your router’s admin interface – many routers show bandwidth per device, or at least current activity. However, on the Mac side, you can use scanning tools like LanScan or Angry IP Scanner to list devices on your network. But to identify which is hogging bandwidth, a tool like WiFi Explorer or NetSpot might show if there’s heavy traffic (though they don’t attribute by device). Another approach is to use Activity Monitor’s Network tab on each Mac to see what that Mac is doing (or use iStat Menus/Stats on each). For a single Mac, our list tools will tell you the app responsible (e.g., you see in Activity Monitor or Little Snitch that Dropbox is syncing 2 GB – aha!). For multiple devices, a dedicated network monitor like PRTG Network Monitor or SolarWinds NetFlow Analyzer (if you have a managed switch) could aggregate that info, but those are complex. In short: on your Mac, use these software monitors; on your whole network, check your router or invest in network-level monitoring hardware/software. Is it possible to get alerted when my Mac’s network goes down or an app uses too much data? Yes, several tools support alerts:

– ManageEngine OpManager and other enterprise tools can definitely send alerts (email/SMS) if a device is unreachable or certain thresholds are exceeded (but these require setup and possibly running a server service).

For personal use, iStat Menus can trigger a notification if network speed goes above or below a set threshold (handy to detect spikes or dropouts).

– TripMode can effectively “alert” by cutting off apps after a limit (so you know when you hit X MB).

– Little Snitch could be configured in a way to notify if a particular app unexpectedly starts communicating (since it will prompt you).

– Homebrew combination: You could script something with macOS’s in-built tools (for instance using networkQuality or ping with a LaunchAgent to detect connectivity loss and then display an alert). But that’s a DIY approach.

In our workflow, we often use iStat’s notifications for bandwidth. For example, we set “Notify me if download speed exceeds 5 MB/s” – that way if some background task saturates our connection, we get a heads-up. If you need uptime monitoring (alert when completely offline), you might use an external service or script that pings from another location (because if your Mac has no connection, it can’t notify you – catch-22, unless you have a secondary path like cellular). So internal alerts for high usage = yes, for going offline = need external help. I’m concerned about privacy. Do these monitoring tools send my data elsewhere? Good question! The tools we’ve listed are, to the best of our knowledge, privacy-respecting:

– Little Snitch, NetSpot, iStat Menus, TripMode, etc. are all client-side and don’t send your traffic out. Little Snitch explicitly is about preventing data leaks. NetSpot may ask for email if you use free version but doesn’t send your scan data to anyone.

– ManageEngine OpManager/SolarWinds/Jamf – enterprise tools – usually keep data within your control (unless using a cloud version, then you entrust it to their cloud). If self-hosted, data stays on your server.

– Wireshark/Stats being open-source, you can verify they don’t phone home. Wireshark only captures to local disk.

– AdLock and others like it process data locally (blocking lists might update from the internet, but your browsing info isn’t sent to them).

One thing to note: Some free “monitoring” apps out there might harvest data (especially free VPNs or shady network apps – none of which we listed). Stick to well-known names or open-source if privacy is a big concern. Also, be mindful using enterprise tools – e.g., if you install Zabbix agent on your Mac, it will report data to your Zabbix server – which might be fine if it’s your server. All in all, our listed apps either run entirely offline or give you control over where data goes. We also recommended internal links and sources (like Apple’s built-in tools and reputable third-parties), ensuring we keep your privacy in mind when suggesting solutions.

Now, to wrap up, let’s compare the tools side by side and provide a quick-reference table for the key differences, then finish with some tips and a summary.

To help you choose at a glance, here’s a comparison of the recommended tools, their type, use-case, supported protocols/scope, difficulty, performance impact, pricing, and ideal user:

Product Type Core Use-Case Protocols/Scope Setup Difficulty Performance Impact Pricing (Notes) Best For ManageEngine OpManager Standalone app/server (enterprise suite) Full network management (LAN/WAN, devices, servers) SNMP, NetFlow, WMI, ICMP, etc. – monitors entire network infrastructure High (enterprise setup, requires config) Moderate (runs server service, scalable) Free trial; Paid from ~$245 (50 devices) up, scalable licensing IT pros/Businesses needing comprehensive network & device monitoring NetSpot App (GUI) Wi-Fi site survey & analysis Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac); LAN wireless coverage Easy Very Low Free trial; Pro license ~$49 (Setapp subscription includes it) Home/Office users optimizing Wi-Fi networks Little Snitch App + background daemon (firewall) Outgoing connection monitoring & control IP/TCP/UDP connections (outgoing) – system-wide on Mac Moderate (initial alerts to train) Low (idle most of time; lightweight) Paid (~$45 one-time); free trial available Power users & privacy-conscious individuals controlling Mac’s network traffic Wireshark App (GUI, requires privileges) Packet capture & protocol analysis All network protocols (captures at packet level on chosen interface) High (steep learning curve) Moderate (during capture, lots of data in memory) Free (open-source) Network engineers, developers, security analysts requiring detailed traffic inspection Jamf Pro Suite/Cloud service (MDM) Apple device management with network oversight Uses Apple MDM protocol; monitors device compliance on networks High (enterprise IT tool) Low (agent on Mac is light; cloud backend does heavy work) Subscription (Starting ~$4 per device/month; Jamf Now is cheaper for small teams) Organizations/IT admins managing multiple Macs (and iOS devices) in networked environment iStat Menus App (menubar utility) Live system stats (incl. network speeds) Local machine stats (uses macOS APIs for network throughput per interface) Easy Very Low Paid (~$10) or part of Setapp subscription Power users & enthusiasts who want constant visibility of network (and system) performance Activity Monitor Built-in macOS app Basic per-process network usage monitoring Local TCP/UDP usage per process; system network graph Very Easy (already installed) Very Low Free (comes with macOS) All Mac users for quick checks (no setup needed) TripMode App (menubar utility) Data usage control on limited connections Filters outbound traffic by app; scope is local Mac’s connections Easy Very Low Paid (~$15) with free trial Travelers/mobile users on hotspots or metered networks to conserve data AdLock App (background filter) Ad blocking & network optimization Filters HTTP/HTTPS (ads, trackers) at system level; scope: browsing & apps Easy Low (some filtering overhead, minor) Paid (around $30/year or lifetime license) Users wanting faster ad-free browsing and less junk traffic (system-wide) Stats App (menubar utility) Live system stats (open-source alternative) Local machine network throughput (via macOS APIs); basic per-interface data Easy Very Low Free (open-source) Users seeking free iStat Menus alternative for monitoring network and other system metrics (Bonus) Zenoss/Zabbix Server software (open-source) Network monitoring platform (multi-device) SNMP, agents, etc. – monitors networks like OpManager does Very High (server setup, config required) Moderate to High (depends on scale of monitoring) Free (open-source, self-hosted; paid enterprise versions available) Advanced users/IT on a budget who can maintain their own monitoring server (beyond scope for typical users)

Notes on performance: Most of these tools are optimized not to slow down your Mac. Enterprise suites like OpManager or Jamf offload a lot to servers, and small utilities like Stats or Little Snitch are very efficient in idle. Wireshark uses more CPU/disk during heavy packet captures (especially on busy gigabit networks), but on a typical Mac with moderate traffic it’s fine.

Notes on pricing: Prices are approximate and subject to change. Setapp subscription (around $9.99/mo) includes several paid apps we listed (NetSpot, iStat Menus, WiFi Explorer, TripMode, CleanMyMac, etc.), which can be a great value if you need multiple of those.

Now that you have the comparison, here are a few tips to maximize your network monitoring experience on Mac, and then we’ll conclude:

Tips for Effective Network Monitoring on Mac

Combine tools for full coverage: No single tool does everything. We often run iStat Menus (or Stats) for constant lightweight monitoring, and use Little Snitch for security and control. When deeper analysis is needed, we fire up Wireshark. Find your combo – e.g., TripMode + Activity Monitor might be all a casual user needs, whereas an admin might use Jamf + Wireshark.

No single tool does everything. We often run iStat Menus (or Stats) for constant lightweight monitoring, and use Little Snitch for security and control. When deeper analysis is needed, we fire up Wireshark. Find your combo – e.g., TripMode + Activity Monitor might be all a casual user needs, whereas an admin might use Jamf + Wireshark. Leverage internal links & resources: To learn more about using certain tools or Mac networking, check out guides like Mac Activity Monitor: What It Is and How to Use It or Apple’s support article on viewing network activity. We’ve linked these within the text where relevant (so you can easily get how-tos or deeper dives on specific topics).

To learn more about using certain tools or Mac networking, check out guides like Mac Activity Monitor: What It Is and How to Use It or Apple’s support article on viewing network activity. We’ve linked these within the text where relevant (so you can easily get how-tos or deeper dives on specific topics). Regularly check and update your tools: Network tools, especially those dealing with low-level packet capture or firewall, should be kept updated for compatibility and security. For example, when a new macOS comes out, update Little Snitch or it might be blocked by the system (due to kernel extension changes, etc.). Same with Wireshark – new protocols and OS changes mean updates matter.

Network tools, especially those dealing with low-level packet capture or firewall, should be kept updated for compatibility and security. For example, when a new macOS comes out, update Little Snitch or it might be blocked by the system (due to kernel extension changes, etc.). Same with Wireshark – new protocols and OS changes mean updates matter. Use monitoring to troubleshoot problems: Next time your internet feels slow on your Mac, use these tools! Check Activity Monitor or iStat to see if something is saturating the link. Use NetSpot to see if Wi-Fi signal is the issue. Use Little Snitch to see if an unexpected app is consuming bandwidth. They can pinpoint if the bottleneck is local or network-wide.

Next time your internet feels slow on your Mac, use these tools! Check Activity Monitor or iStat to see if something is saturating the link. Use NetSpot to see if Wi-Fi signal is the issue. Use Little Snitch to see if an unexpected app is consuming bandwidth. They can pinpoint if the bottleneck is local or network-wide. Respect privacy and security: When capturing packets with Wireshark or similar, be mindful if you’re on a network with others – don’t capture others’ data without permission (and note that on encrypted Wi-Fi, you typically only see broadcast packets unless you have the network key). Also, running enterprise monitors like OpManager might require credentials (SNMP communities, etc.) – safeguard those.

When capturing packets with Wireshark or similar, be mindful if you’re on a network with others – don’t capture others’ data without permission (and note that on encrypted Wi-Fi, you typically only see broadcast packets unless you have the network key). Also, running enterprise monitors like OpManager might require credentials (SNMP communities, etc.) – safeguard those. Balance monitoring and productivity: It’s easy to get sucked into watching graphs (trust us, we know!). Set up notifications or automated logging so you don’t have to stare at charts all day. For instance, let OpManager email you on issues, or let iStat just notify on thresholds, so you can focus on work and only jump in when needed.

Finally, let’s summarize our findings and recommendations.

Summary

Monitoring your network on a Mac is easier than ever in 2025, with options ranging from simple to sophisticated:

For most users , a combination of built-in Activity Monitor (to identify which app is using data) and a friendly tool like iStat Menus or Stats (to keep an eye on speeds) will cover daily needs. You’ll quickly catch if a particular app misbehaves or if your Mac is downloading something in the background.

, a combination of built-in (to identify which app is using data) and a friendly tool like (to keep an eye on speeds) will cover daily needs. You’ll quickly catch if a particular app misbehaves or if your Mac is downloading something in the background. For the privacy-conscious or those who want control , Little Snitch (or the free LuLu firewall) is a must – it acts like a vigilant doorman for your Mac’s internet, asking you about every new outgoing connection. This not only secures your Mac but doubles as a network monitor by showing connection alerts in real time. After a week with it, you’ll know exactly what servers your apps talk to, and you can block any suspicious ones. Complement this with an ad-blocker like AdLock to cut out noise, and your network will be lean and secure.

, (or the free LuLu firewall) is a must – it acts like a vigilant doorman for your Mac’s internet, asking you about every new outgoing connection. This not only secures your Mac but doubles as a network monitor by showing connection alerts in real time. After a week with it, you’ll know what servers your apps talk to, and you can block any suspicious ones. Complement this with an ad-blocker like to cut out noise, and your network will be lean and secure. Wi-Fi woes? Tools like NetSpot and WiFi Explorer are incredibly helpful to visualize your wireless environment. We recommend NetSpot for anyone setting up a home or office Wi-Fi – it’s the best way to literally see signal strength and find the best spot for your router. A quick survey can dramatically improve your network performance without any other changes.

Tools like and are incredibly helpful to visualize your wireless environment. We recommend NetSpot for anyone setting up a home or office Wi-Fi – it’s the best way to literally see signal strength and find the best spot for your router. A quick survey can dramatically improve your network performance without any other changes. Data limits or on-the-go? If you tether or use limited internet, TripMode is worth its weight in gold. Turn it on and you won’t have surprise data overages – plus you’ll get a breakdown of which apps wanted data. It’s also useful even on regular networks if you want to temporarily focus bandwidth on one app (for example, during a video call, block everything else).

If you tether or use limited internet, is worth its weight in gold. Turn it on and you won’t have surprise data overages – plus you’ll get a breakdown of which apps wanted data. It’s also useful even on regular networks if you want to temporarily (for example, during a video call, block everything else). Power and enterprise users , you likely need more. We’ve highlighted ManageEngine OpManager as an all-around enterprise solution that covers Macs and beyond, and Jamf Pro for Apple device management – both industry leaders in their domain. For open-source fans, deploying Zabbix or Nagios can give you network-wide monitoring on a budget (with more elbow grease). These aren’t necessary for an average user, but in IT environments they shine. They’ll monitor not just one Mac, but your whole network’s devices, with uptime alerts and performance graphs over time.

, you likely need more. We’ve highlighted as an all-around enterprise solution that covers Macs and beyond, and for Apple device management – both industry leaders in their domain. For open-source fans, deploying can give you network-wide monitoring on a budget (with more elbow grease). These aren’t necessary for an average user, but in IT environments they shine. They’ll monitor not just one Mac, but your whole network’s devices, with uptime alerts and performance graphs over time. A note on macOS system updates: macOS is continuously improving its own monitoring tools (for instance, recent versions introduced the networkQuality tool to measure upload/download responsiveness). Always check what your current macOS offers – sometimes new native features can supplement third-party apps. But third-party tools remain crucial for advanced needs.

In conclusion, the “best” network monitoring software for Mac really comes down to your specific requirements:

If you want simplicity and visual appeal, go with menu bar monitors (iStat Menus/Stats) and maybe Little Snitch for interactive control.

If you need in-depth analysis , Wireshark is unbeatable (and free).

, Wireshark is unbeatable (and free). For Wi-Fi optimization , NetSpot or WiFi Explorer will provide insights you just can’t get otherwise.

, NetSpot or WiFi Explorer will provide insights you just can’t get otherwise. And for managing multiple Macs or a complex network, consider pro solutions like OpManager, Jamf, or open-source suites.

By using the right tool (or combination) from our list, we can confidently monitor our Mac’s network health, troubleshoot problems faster, and optimize performance and security. No more blind spots – whether you’re streaming 4K videos, gaming, working remotely, or administering an office network, these Mac-compatible tools have you covered.

Now, pick the ones that fit your workflow and give them a try. Happy monitoring, and here’s to a smoother, smarter network experience on your Mac!

Conclusion

With the above tools and tips, we’ve turned the lights on for Mac network monitoring. Instead of wondering what’s happening behind the scenes, you’ll have real data and control at your fingertips. We hope this empowers you to make the most of your Mac’s network and nip any issues in the bud. Remember, the goal is a faster, safer, more reliable connection – and now you’ve got the means to achieve it. Happy networking!