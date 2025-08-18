6 Best Project Management Software for Mac [2025 Guide]

Finding the right project management software for your Mac can transform how you plan, collaborate, and get work done. Mac users have unique needs – from ensuring apps run smoothly on the latest macOS Sonoma and Apple M1/M2 chipsets, to wanting native Mac integrations like notifications and iCloud sync. Fortunately, many of today’s top project management tools offer excellent Mac compatibility (some with dedicated macOS apps) and deliver smooth performance on Apple Silicon Macs. Whether you’re part of a large team, a freelancer juggling clients, or a remote workforce spread across the globe, there’s a solution tailored for you. We’ve compiled the best project management software for Mac – including both native macOS apps and cloud-based platforms – to help you stay organized and productive.

In this guide, you’ll find the top tools (free and paid) that run great on Mac. Each tool overview covers its purpose, Mac compatibility (native app or browser-based), key features (think task management, collaboration, Gantt charts, integrations, etc.), ease of use on Mac, pros and cons, and pricing. We also highlight which tools are ideal for general teams, freelancers, or remote collaboration. By the end, you’ll have a clear picture of which Mac-friendly project manager can best meet your needs.

For those in a hurry, here is a quick overview of our top picks and what they’re best for:

Monday.com – Best overall project management tool for teams on Mac. Highly visual and customizable; offers a fast native Mac app plus web access. Asana – Best free plan for Mac users. User-friendly task management with multiple project views; great for startups and small teams. ClickUp – Best all-in-one workspace. Combines tasks, docs, whiteboards, and more in one app; feature-packed yet runs smoothly on macOS. Basecamp – Best for remote team collaboration. Emphasizes communication (message boards, group chat) over complex scheduling; has a dedicated Mac app for Apple Silicon. Notion – Best hybrid notes + project workspace. An all-in-one wiki, note-taking, and project management tool; excellent for freelancers or small teams (free for personal use). OmniPlan – Best native macOS app for advanced projects. Mac-only professional project planner (Gantt charts, resources, etc.) optimized for Apple Silicon.

Below, we dive into detailed reviews of each of these tools (and more), including their features, how they perform on a Mac, pros/cons, and pricing. We’ve also included a comparison table and tips on choosing the right tool for your needs.

Detailed Reviews of the Best Project Management Software for Mac

In this section, we review the top project management tools that work well on macOS. Both native Mac applications and cloud-based (browser) platforms are included. Each review notes whether there’s a native macOS app, and how well the software runs on Mac hardware.

1. Monday.com – Visual Project Management for Teams (Native + Web)

Overview: Monday.com is a popular all-around project management platform known for its highly visual and customizable workflows. It provides color-coded boards and a drag-and-drop interface that make it easy for teams to plan and track work. Monday.com scales well from small teams to enterprise portfolios, allowing you to manage everything from simple to-do lists to complex project roadmaps. Mac users can either use the web version or install Monday’s native macOS app, which is optimized for macOS to deliver a snappy, smooth experience. This means you get desktop conveniences like a dock icon and notifications, without sacrificing any features.

macOS Compatibility: Monday offers a native Mac desktop app (available via the App Store) as well as full functionality in the browser. The Mac app is optimized for Apple Silicon and macOS Sonoma, so it runs fast and without hiccups. You can seamlessly switch between devices – updates sync in real-time, whether you’re on the Mac app or using Monday in Safari/Chrome.

Key Features:

Highly visual project boards (Table, Kanban, Timeline, Calendar, Gantt views)

Customizable workflows with status columns, labels, and color coding

Automation of repetitive tasks (e.g. notifications, status changes)

Dashboards for a high-level overview across multiple projects

Resource and workload management tools

Extensive integrations (Slack, Teams, Google Workspace, Jira, etc.) for a connected toolkit

Ease of Use on Mac: Monday.com is very easy to use, even for newcomers to project software. The interface is modern and intuitive – as one reviewer notes, it “lets you hit the ground running” without feeling like a chore in itself. The Mac app is stable and responsive, with no noticeable lag. Navigating between boards, updating tasks, or dragging items is fluid. Mac users also benefit from desktop notifications and support for Mac keyboard shortcuts, making Monday feel like a natural part of the macOS environment.

Pros:

Very visual and customizable – adapts to many team workflows

– adapts to many team workflows Easy for teams to adopt , with a flat learning curve

, with a flat learning curve Native Mac app provides offline access and better performance on Mac

Offers a free plan (up to 2 users) and useful features even on lower-tier plans

(up to 2 users) and useful features even on lower-tier plans Large number of integrations and automation capabilities

Cons:

Advanced features (time tracking, deeper reporting) only in higher plans

Pricing can add up for bigger teams – the more robust plans are relatively costly

for bigger teams – the more robust plans are relatively costly May be overkill for very simple personal task tracking (more geared toward team projects)

Pricing: Monday.com has a limited free plan (for up to 2 users with 3 boards). Paid plans start at around $10 per user/month (billed annually) for the Basic plan, and about $12 per user/month for the Standard plan. Higher tiers (Pro and Enterprise) unlock automations, time tracking, and other advanced features. While not the cheapest, Monday’s robust feature set delivers good value for growing teams. All plans include the Mac app at no extra cost.



Fun fact – we actually use it at MacObserver.com internal processes, so I highly recommend it to you.

2. Asana – Collaborative Task Management (Native + Web)

Overview: Asana is a leading project management software well-loved for its clean interface and powerful task management features. It allows teams to organize work using lists, boards (Kanban), timelines, and calendars. Asana excels at facilitating team collaboration and communication – you can assign tasks, set due dates, add comments, and use @mentions to notify colleagues. For Mac users, Asana provides a polished macOS desktop app in addition to web access. It’s an ideal choice for small businesses, startups, or even freelancers, especially given its generous free tier.

macOS Compatibility: Asana offers a native Mac app that has been praised for its good design and simple, Mac-like dashboard. The desktop app closely mirrors the web experience, with the benefit of Mac notifications and offline capabilities. Asana’s app runs smoothly on Apple Silicon Macs – users report the macOS app is fast and well-optimized with no significant lag. Of course, Asana also runs in any browser, and you can switch between the web and Mac app as needed (all data stays synced via the cloud).

Key Features:

Multiple project views: List view, Kanban board, Timeline (Gantt), Calendar

Task management with subtasks, assignees, due dates, comments, and attachments

Project sections, labels, and priorities to organize tasks

Task dependencies and milestones for more advanced planning

and milestones for more advanced planning Basic automation rules (in paid plans) to streamline workflows

Collaboration tools: real-time comments, team messaging (Inbox), and integrations with Slack, Email, etc.

Goals and portfolios (higher plans) for high-level tracking across projects

Ease of Use on Mac: Asana is often lauded for its user-friendly interface. On the Mac app, everything is clean and responsive – clicking around between projects or creating tasks is snappy. The learning curve is minimal; even non-technical team members pick it up quickly. Asana’s macOS app has a native feel, supporting features like dark mode and Mac system notifications. Overall, Mac users will find Asana’s experience to be seamless, whether they use the desktop app or the web version in Safari.

Pros:

Excellent free plan – supports up to 15 team members with ample features, making Asana one of the best free options for Mac users

– supports up to 15 team members with ample features, making Asana one of the best free options for Mac users Intuitive and clean UI that boosts adoption

Versatile for different project styles (simple to complex) with multiple views

Strong for cross-team collaboration and communication (built-in messaging and notifications)

Hundreds of integrations (Google Workspace, Slack, Zoom, Salesforce, and more) to connect with other tools

Cons:

The entry-level paid plan is somewhat pricey relative to competitors (Premium is around $10.99 per user/month

relative to competitors (Premium is around $10.99 per user/month Lacks built-in advanced features like mind maps or native document/whiteboard (focuses more on tasks and timelines)

Not ideal for heavy-duty project planning like complex budgeting or critical path analysis (no native Gantt charts on free plan, etc.)

Pricing: Asana’s Free plan is a highlight – it includes unlimited projects, tasks, and storage, with basic dashboards, for up to 15 users. Premium (approximately $10.99 per user/month, billed annually) adds Timeline view, task dependencies, custom fields, and more automation. Business (around $24.99 user/month) adds portfolios, goal tracking, and advanced integrations. Enterprise plans are available for large organizations. All plans can be used via the Mac app or browser. Given the robust free tier, Asana is a cost-effective choice for many Mac-based teams.

3. ClickUp – All-in-One Work OS (Native + Web)

Overview: ClickUp is an all-in-one work management platform that combines project management with documents, whiteboards, time tracking, and more. It’s known for a vast array of features and customization – you can tailor ClickUp to manage projects, CRM pipelines, marketing content calendars, software development sprints, or nearly any workflow. For Mac users, ClickUp provides a desktop app that offers the same functionality as its web version. This means you don’t sacrifice features on Mac, and you can even work offline with the app. ClickUp is popular among power users and cross-functional teams who want everything in one tool.

macOS Compatibility: ClickUp has a native macOS app (on Intel and M1/M2 Macs) in addition to its web platform. Notably, there is “no difference between ClickUp’s web and desktop apps on macOS” in terms of features. The Mac app is well-optimized – it offers fast, smooth performance on our tests, comparable to using ClickUp in Chrome. Mac users can choose from light or dark mode and benefit from desktop notifications. While the web app occasionally needed a refresh, the Mac desktop app proved stable in real-world use.

Key Features:

Unified workspace for tasks, docs, wikis, goals, and whiteboards

15+ project views: List, Board (Kanban), Calendar, Gantt timeline, Mind Maps, Timeline, Box (resource view), and more

Built-in time tracking and timesheets

Automation capabilities and custom workflows (e.g. via ClickUp’s API or Zapier)

capabilities and custom workflows (e.g. via ClickUp’s API or Zapier) Collaborative whiteboards for visual brainstorming

Document creation and knowledge base with rich text editing (connect docs to tasks)

Goals and OKR tracking, plus dashboards for reporting

Extremely rich integrations (1000+ integrations) covering Slack, Zoom, Google Drive, GitHub, calendars, and more

Ease of Use on Mac: With such a breadth of features, ClickUp can feel overwhelming at first for new users. The interface has many menus and options, which can seem clunky to navigate. However, the UI is generally smooth on Mac – switching views or editing content is responsive, and heavy visuals like the Whiteboard and Gantt chart perform well. ClickUp also supports Mac system features like multiple desktops and notifications. It may take some time for a team to fully learn ClickUp’s capabilities, but many appreciate the ability to do so much within one app.

Pros:

Extremely feature-rich – combines multiple tools in one (project management, docs, chat, etc.)

– combines multiple tools in one (project management, docs, chat, etc.) Great value on paid plans (affordable pricing for the depth of features)

Collaboration-friendly – real-time editing, comments, and even screen recording “Clip” messages for teammates

– real-time editing, comments, and even screen recording “Clip” messages for teammates Highly customizable (custom fields, statuses, views) to fit any workflow

Free Forever plan available with generous limits, so you can start at no cost

Cons:

The abundance of features can make the interface complex – some users find navigation not as intuitive (steeper learning curve)

– some users find navigation not as intuitive (steeper learning curve) Mobile apps are reported as sluggish (though the desktop Mac app performs well)

Some advanced features (like goals, portfolios) require higher-tier plans

Can be more than what very small teams or simple projects need (might stick to a simpler tool if you don’t need all features)

Pricing: ClickUp offers a Free Forever plan with unlimited users and tasks (with some limitations on storage and advanced features). Paid plans are very affordable: Unlimited starts at $7 per user/month (annual billing), which unlocks unlimited storage and integrations. The Business plan is around $12 per user/month (annual) for more advanced features, and Business Plus/Enterprise are higher tiers for larger organizations. Given the low starting price and rich feature set, ClickUp is often cited as excellent value for money. All plans include the Mac app and full functionality on macOS.

4. Trello – Simple Kanban Boards (Native + Web)

Overview: Trello is the go-to choice for those who prefer a simple, visual Kanban-style approach to project management. It organizes projects into boards, lists, and cards – very much like digital sticky notes on a whiteboard. This simplicity makes Trello incredibly easy to use for individuals and teams who want to track tasks without a lot of complexity. On a Mac, Trello can be accessed via web or through its desktop app (which is essentially an Electron-based wrapper for the web app, offering offline support and notifications). Trello’s clean interface and focus on core task-tracking have made it a favorite for freelancers and small teams looking for a lightweight solution.

macOS Compatibility: Trello provides a native macOS app (free download) as well as full support in all modern browsers. The Mac app offers offline capability and native notifications. It’s a lightweight app that runs smoothly on macOS, including Apple Silicon Macs (the app has a Universal binary). Trello’s functionality on the Mac app is identical to the web experience. Mac-specific perks include support for Mac keyboard shortcuts and the ability to drag files from Finder onto a Trello card. Overall, Trello’s Mac integration is straightforward and reliable.

Key Features:

Kanban boards with drag-and-drop cards for tasks

with drag-and-drop cards for tasks Cards can contain checklists, attachments, comments, due dates, and custom labels

Power-Ups (integrations/add-ons) to extend functionality – e.g., Calendar view, Gantt chart (Timeline), time tracking, etc.

(integrations/add-ons) to extend functionality – e.g., Calendar view, Gantt chart (Timeline), time tracking, etc. Automation via Butler (a built-in automation bot for Trello that can automate card movements, reminders, and more)

(a built-in automation bot for Trello that can automate card movements, reminders, and more) Collaboration: assign members to cards, comment and mention, and integrate with Slack or email for notifications

Templates library for common project types (marketing campaign boards, product roadmap boards, etc.)

Ease of Use on Mac: Trello shines in ease of use. Its interface is very intuitive – creating columns (lists) and cards is as simple as clicking and typing. Drag-and-drop is smooth (e.g., moving cards between lists). One review noted that Trello’s drag-and-drop functionality “is as smooth as a charming man at a bar,” underscoring how effortless it feels. On Mac, whether in the app or browser, Trello’s responsiveness is excellent. It’s an app you can have open on the side (it uses minimal resources) to quickly update tasks throughout the day. There’s practically no learning curve, which makes it great for less tech-savvy users.

Pros:

Very intuitive and simple – ideal for task tracking without a steep learning curve

– ideal for task tracking without a steep learning curve Excellent for visual thinkers – the Kanban layout provides a clear at-a-glance view of project status

– the Kanban layout provides a clear at-a-glance view of project status Free plan offers substantial functionality (unlimited cards, up to 10 boards, 1 Power-Up per board) and is on par with Asana’s free tier in usefulness

offers substantial functionality (unlimited cards, up to 10 boards, 1 Power-Up per board) and is on par with Asana’s free tier in usefulness Supports file attachments and checklists, making it useful for basic project documentation and subtasks

Growing ecosystem of Power-Ups to add calendars, Gantt timelines, and more when needed (so Trello can scale up moderately in complexity)

Cons:

Not designed for complex project management – missing features like native Gantt charts, resource management, or time tracking out-of-the-box (Power-Ups or integrations are needed for these, which can add cost or complexity)

– missing features like native Gantt charts, resource management, or time tracking out-of-the-box (Power-Ups or integrations are needed for these, which can add cost or complexity) Limited customization of fields compared to tools like ClickUp or Monday

Large projects with hundreds of cards can become difficult to manage on a single board (Trello is best for relatively straightforward projects)

The free plan limits you to 1 Power-Up (integration) per board, so you must pay for higher tiers to fully utilize add-ons like calendar or timeline views.

Pricing: Trello has one of the best free plans – you get unlimited cards, up to 10 boards, and basic automation. For more capabilities, Trello Standard is only $5 per user/month (annual billing, which allows unlimited boards and custom fields. Premium at $10 per user/month (annual) adds timeline, calendar, dashboard views, and more Power-Ups, while Enterprise ($17.50+ with volume discounts) is for large organizations. Trello’s paid plans are quite affordable compared to many competitors, and even small teams might find the Standard plan sufficient. If you’re on Mac and need a budget-friendly, simple solution, Trello’s pricing and functionality are hard to beat.

5. Basecamp – Team Collaboration Hub (Native + Web)

Overview: Basecamp is a project management and team communication tool that takes a different approach: instead of focusing on task details and Gantt charts, Basecamp emphasizes simplicity and team communication. Each Basecamp project includes message boards, to-do lists, schedules, docs & file storage, and a team chat (Campfire). This all-in-one structure makes it easy for remote teams to have a central hub for everything. Basecamp has long been popular with distributed teams and agencies, as it encourages discussion and transparency over complex project mechanics. On Mac, Basecamp offers a desktop app (with separate downloads for Apple Silicon vs Intel Macs) or you can use it via browser.

macOS Compatibility: Basecamp provides a native Mac app that is well-optimized for macOS. In fact, Basecamp offers two versions of its app – one specifically compiled for Apple Silicon Macs and one for older Intel Macs. This means it runs efficiently on the latest M1/M2 machines, taking advantage of their speed and power. Mac users can get notifications for new messages or tasks via the app. Basecamp’s web version also works smoothly in Safari/Chrome. You can comment on files, chat with teammates, and get all Basecamp features on Mac either way. The interface is identical on the Mac app vs the web.

Key Features:

To-do lists for tasks (with due dates, assignees, and checkboxes)

for tasks (with due dates, assignees, and checkboxes) Message boards for threaded discussions (replacing long email chains)

for threaded discussions (replacing long email chains) Campfire – a group chat room for casual, real-time conversations

– a group chat room for casual, real-time conversations Schedules/Calendars for important dates and events

for important dates and events Docs & Files storage – upload documents or integrate Google Docs, and discuss files within Basecamp

storage – upload documents or integrate Google Docs, and discuss files within Basecamp Hill Charts – a unique Basecamp feature to visualize project progress in a simple graph format, great for visual progress tracking

– a unique Basecamp feature to visualize project progress in a simple graph format, great for visual progress tracking Client collaboration features (on certain plans) – you can share specific things with clients without giving full access

Integrations via third-party tools and Zapier (Basecamp intentionally keeps core features simple, but you can connect external apps as needed)

Ease of Use on Mac: Basecamp’s design philosophy is minimalism and ease of use. It doesn’t overwhelm with too many features, which makes it straightforward for teams to adopt. On Mac, the app interface is clean and responsive; navigating between the Home screen, a specific project’s message board, and a to-do list is quick. The Basecamp home screen provides a summary of your schedule, tasks, and latest messages that’s “easy to read at a glance.” This gives Mac users a nice dashboard feel. Because Basecamp lacks complex PM features, there’s virtually no learning curve – if you can use email and basic web apps, you can use Basecamp. It’s particularly welcoming for non-project-manager roles who just need to check in, read updates, and post their thoughts.

Pros:

Excellent for remote teams: Combines all communication and project info in one place, reducing the need for separate chat and file-sharing apps.

Combines all communication and project info in one place, reducing the need for separate chat and file-sharing apps. Simple, clean interface that requires little training

that requires little training Native Mac app with dedicated Apple Silicon support, ensuring great performance on new Macs

Flat pricing model can be cost-effective for larger teams (see pricing below) – no per-user fee at higher tier

Encourages accountability and transparency with features like automatic check-in questions for team status updates

Cons:

No traditional timelines or dependencies: Not ideal if you need Gantt charts, resource allocation, or agile sprint management – Basecamp deliberately omits these to stay simple.

Not ideal if you need Gantt charts, resource allocation, or agile sprint management – Basecamp deliberately omits these to stay simple. Limited customization – you more or less use Basecamp in its prescribed way (fewer ways to tailor it to specific workflows compared to tools like Monday or ClickUp)

Integrations are limited (no huge marketplace; relies on Zapier or third-party services for many advanced integrations)

(no huge marketplace; relies on Zapier or third-party services for many advanced integrations) Pricing is all-or-nothing on the higher plan, which can be expensive for very small teams (but is a bargain for large teams)

Pricing: Basecamp’s pricing is unique. There is a free tier (Basecamp Personal), which is very limited – it allows up to 3 projects and 20 users, intended for personal or very small use. For businesses, Basecamp has two plans: Basecamp (Business) at $15 per user/month, and Basecamp Pro Unlimited at a flat $299/month for unlimited users. The $299 flat rate becomes cost-effective if you have roughly 20 or more users (since $15 x 20 = $300). Notably, Basecamp does not charge for guests/clients, only for internal team members. While Basecamp’s per-user plan is pricier than some competitors’, the unlimited plan can actually save money for larger organizations. All plans include the full feature set and allow use of the Mac app or web interface.

6. Notion – All-in-One Workspace (Native + Web)

Overview: Notion is an all-in-one workspace that blurs the line between note-taking, wiki documentation, and project management. It allows you to create rich pages and databases to organize anything – you can have a page for project plans, with sub-pages for meeting notes, and a task list database with Kanban and calendar views. Because of its flexibility, Notion can serve as a lightweight project management tool, especially for freelancers, content creators, or small teams who want to manage tasks and knowledge in one place. Mac users get a dedicated Notion desktop app, which works offline and syncs when reconnected. Notion’s customization is a double-edged sword: it’s incredibly powerful, but you have to build your own structure (or use community templates) to make a full-fledged project system.

macOS Compatibility: Notion has a native macOS app (free to download) in addition to its web version. The Mac app is essentially an Electron app, but it is well-optimized – it offers fast performance on macOS and even supports offline access to your pages. Notion’s Mac app works on Apple Silicon without issues (it’s a Universal app). One Mac-specific benefit is that Notion supports offline mode – you can view and edit pages without internet, and changes will sync when you’re back online. This is great for MacBook users on the go. The interface and capabilities are identical between the Mac app and the browser, so you can use whichever is convenient.

Key Features:

Flexible pages and databases: You can create pages for just about anything – notes, tasks, project plans, etc., and organize them in a nested hierarchy. Tables/boards/calendars in Notion are databases that you can filter and view in multiple ways.

You can create pages for just about anything – notes, tasks, project plans, etc., and organize them in a nested hierarchy. Tables/boards/calendars in Notion are databases that you can filter and view in multiple ways. Multiple views: Display a database as a Kanban board, calendar, list, gallery, or timeline. For example, make a task database and view it as a Kanban board for status, or as a calendar for deadlines.

Display a database as a Kanban board, calendar, list, gallery, or timeline. For example, make a task database and view it as a Kanban board for status, or as a calendar for deadlines. Rich content blocks: Notion pages can include text, checklists, images, embeds, code snippets, and more (it’s like a wiki). You can @mention people or pages to interlink information.

Collaboration: Real-time co-editing on pages, inline comments on any text or block, and the ability to mention teammates. Great for creating a knowledge base or documentation that everyone can contribute to.

Real-time co-editing on pages, inline comments on any text or block, and the ability to mention teammates. Great for creating a knowledge base or documentation that everyone can contribute to. Templates and integrations: Many pre-made templates (for project roadmaps, content calendars, etc.) are available. Notion integrates with Slack, Google Drive, GitHub, and other apps via APIs and third-party services.

Many pre-made templates (for project roadmaps, content calendars, etc.) are available. Notion integrates with Slack, Google Drive, GitHub, and other apps via APIs and third-party services. Lightweight task management: You can build a task board or a to-do list easily. While Notion doesn’t have built-in advanced PM tools (like no native Gantt or task dependencies as of 2025), you can create a makeshift timeline or use formulas for progress if needed.

Ease of Use on Mac: Notion’s interface is clean and modern, but using it effectively requires a bit of learning. On Mac, the app is very responsive and fast, and navigating between pages or searching is quick thanks to native app optimizations. The challenge is that Notion is a blank canvas – users must design their own project templates or adapt community ones. For someone willing to tinker, this is extremely empowering (you can create exactly what you need). For others, the freedom might feel overwhelming compared to structured tools. That said, once your workspace is set up, day-to-day usage is straightforward: Mac users can have Notion open alongside other apps and use it for everything from daily to-do lists to writing product specs. Offline support means even without Wi-Fi, your info is accessible, which MacBook users appreciate.

Pros:

All-in-one solution: Combines note-taking, documentation, and task management – reduces the number of apps you need. Great for maintaining a project wiki + tasks in one place.

Combines note-taking, documentation, and task management – reduces the number of apps you need. Great for maintaining a project wiki + tasks in one place. Highly customizable: You can tailor Notion to your exact workflow (especially useful for unique projects or personal workflows). Templates provide a starting point for common setups.

You can tailor Notion to your exact workflow (especially useful for unique projects or personal workflows). Templates provide a starting point for common setups. Free for personal use: Notion’s personal plan is free with unlimited pages and generous block storage, making it cost-effective for individual users or testing in a small team.

Notion’s personal plan is free with unlimited pages and generous block storage, making it cost-effective for individual users or testing in a small team. Good Mac integration: Runs well on macOS with offline access and minimal resource usage. Also available on iOS, so Mac/iPhone/iPad users can sync notes and tasks across devices easily.

Runs well on macOS with offline access and minimal resource usage. Also available on iOS, so Mac/iPhone/iPad users can sync notes and tasks across devices easily. Rich content capabilities – you can manage tasks and keep all your related notes, files, and discussions on the same page, which many tools can’t do as fluidly.

Cons:

Not a specialized PM tool: Out-of-the-box, Notion lacks advanced project management features like Gantt charts, timeline dependencies, time tracking, or robust reporting. It’s better for lightweight project tracking or in combination with documentation.

Out-of-the-box, Notion lacks advanced project management features like Gantt charts, timeline dependencies, time tracking, or robust reporting. It’s better for lightweight project tracking or in combination with documentation. Setup can be time-consuming – to get the most out of Notion for project management, you might need to create your own system or modify templates, which is an upfront investment.

– to get the most out of Notion for project management, you might need to create your own system or modify templates, which is an upfront investment. Can become slow if pages or databases get very large/heavy with embeds (performance is usually fine for moderate use, and improves every year).

No built-in notifications for due tasks (unless you manually add date reminders or use the Slack integration). It’s more of a pull system than push, which might not suit teams that need active alerts.

Pricing: Notion has a Personal Free plan that includes unlimited pages and blocks for individuals. The Plus (Team) plan is approximately $8 per user/month (billed annually) and adds collaboration features like unlimited team members, shared workspaces, and advanced permissions. The Business plan (~$15 user/month) adds SSO, user provisioning, and other admin tools for companies. For many small Mac-based teams or individuals, the free plan or the low-cost Plus plan will suffice. All plans allow usage of the Mac app, and your data syncs across devices. Given that Notion can replace multiple tools (notes, docs, simple task tracker), it can be a great value.

7. OmniPlan – Professional Project Planning for Mac (Native App)

Overview: OmniPlan is a macOS-only project management software designed for professional project planners and PMPs who need advanced features like Gantt charts, critical path analysis, and resource leveling. It’s often touted as the closest native Mac equivalent to Microsoft Project. Developed by The Omni Group (known for other Mac apps like OmniFocus), OmniPlan is meticulously built for the Mac interface and integrates with Apple’s ecosystem. It’s ideal for detailed project scheduling in industries like construction, engineering, or IT, where managing timelines, dependencies, and resources is critical. OmniPlan’s focus is on single-project planning depth rather than collaboration – it’s fantastic for a dedicated project manager on a Mac who needs powerful planning tools offline.

macOS Compatibility: OmniPlan is built exclusively for Mac (and iPad/iOS), so it blends in perfectly with macOS. It has a long history of Mac support and is fully optimized for Apple Silicon chips, delivering flawless performance on M1/M2 Macs. The app takes advantage of macOS features like Dark Mode, Spotlight indexing for projects, AppleScript support for automation, and iCal calendar integration. There is no browser version – OmniPlan is a native app through and through. For Apple users, OmniPlan also syncs via iCloud or OmniPresence, and you can share projects between Mac and iPad for on-the-go updates. If you’re on the latest macOS Sonoma, OmniPlan runs without a hitch and benefits from the OS’s optimizations.

Key Features:

Gantt chart planning: OmniPlan provides a robust Gantt timeline view with drag-and-drop scheduling of tasks. You can create task groups, set dependencies (finish-start, start-start, etc.), and adjust timelines visually.

OmniPlan provides a robust Gantt timeline view with drag-and-drop scheduling of tasks. You can create task groups, set dependencies (finish-start, start-start, etc.), and adjust timelines visually. Critical Path & Baselines: It automatically calculates the critical path for your project and allows you to set baselines to compare actual progress vs. planned.

It automatically calculates the critical path for your project and allows you to set baselines to compare actual progress vs. planned. Resource management: Allocate resources (people, equipment) to tasks, manage availability, and let OmniPlan handle resource leveling (resolving overallocation). You can view resources in a timeline to see who is working on what and when.

Allocate resources (people, equipment) to tasks, manage availability, and let OmniPlan handle resource leveling (resolving overallocation). You can view resources in a timeline to see who is working on what and when. Cost tracking: Assign hourly rates to resources or costs to tasks and have OmniPlan calculate project costs. Track budget vs. actual costs easily.

Assign hourly rates to resources or costs to tasks and have OmniPlan calculate project costs. Track budget vs. actual costs easily. Multiple scheduling modes: Choose auto-scheduling (OmniPlan will adjust dates when predecessors change) or manual scheduling for full control.

Choose (OmniPlan will adjust dates when predecessors change) or manual scheduling for full control. Monte Carlo simulations & forecasting: Pro version can run simulations to predict project completion likelihood on certain dates – great for risk management.

Pro version can run simulations to predict project completion likelihood on certain dates – great for risk management. Mac integrations: Integrates with Apple Calendar and Reminders (can import/export tasks). AppleScript support allows automation or custom reporting. Also syncs with OmniFocus (Omni’s personal task app) if you want to send tasks to your to-do list.

Ease of Use on Mac: For such a powerful tool, OmniPlan has a well-designed Mac UI, but it does have a learning curve due to the depth of features. Users familiar with Microsoft Project or other PM tools will adapt quickly; others might need to study the documentation or tutorials. The interface uses the standard Mac app layout – sidebar for project outline, main pane for Gantt or other views. It feels like a true Mac application (similar vibe to Numbers or Pages but for project charts). Performance is fast – even complex projects with hundreds of tasks scroll and update smoothly on Apple Silicon. The app’s design is clean, with inspectors for adjusting task details. In short, if you’re a Mac user who appreciates native design and needs pro-level planning, OmniPlan is extremely satisfying to use, but expect to invest some time mastering it.

Pros:

Powerful planning capabilities: Handles advanced PM techniques (critical path, resource leveling, etc.) which many other Mac tools don’t offer.

Handles advanced PM techniques (critical path, resource leveling, etc.) which many other Mac tools don’t offer. Native macOS experience: Feels right at home on a Mac, with excellent integration and support for macOS technologies. Optimized for Apple Silicon for top performance.

Feels right at home on a Mac, with excellent integration and support for macOS technologies. Optimized for Apple Silicon for top performance. No internet required: Being an offline desktop app, you can work on sensitive projects without cloud (good for privacy or on-site work with no Wi-Fi). Sync/sharing is optional.

Being an offline desktop app, you can work on sensitive projects without cloud (good for privacy or on-site work with no Wi-Fi). Sync/sharing is optional. **Great for project professionals : If you’re a certified Project Manager, OmniPlan gives you a robust toolset similar to MS Project but in a Mac environment. It’s tailor-made for professionals managing complex timelines.

: If you’re a certified Project Manager, OmniPlan gives you a robust toolset similar to MS Project but in a Mac environment. It’s tailor-made for professionals managing complex timelines. Collaboration (in Pro version): It does support multi-user collaboration to some extent – you can publish and subscribe to project updates if multiple PMs use OmniPlan (or import updates via emails). Not real-time like cloud tools, but workable for a small group of planners.

Cons:

Mac only: No Windows or web version. This is only a con if your team has non-Mac users – they won’t be able to use OmniPlan. It’s best for a Mac-centric organization or solo planner.

No Windows or web version. This is only a con if your team has non-Mac users – they won’t be able to use OmniPlan. It’s best for a Mac-centric organization or solo planner. No built-in team communication: OmniPlan is mostly about scheduling; it doesn’t have chat, comments, or file sharing beyond attaching files to tasks. You’d use email or other tools alongside it for discussion.

OmniPlan is mostly about scheduling; it doesn’t have chat, comments, or file sharing beyond attaching files to tasks. You’d use email or other tools alongside it for discussion. Cost is high upfront: It’s a premium product (see pricing below) with a one-time cost or subscription that’s significant, which might be overkill if you only need basic planning.

It’s a premium product (see pricing below) with a one-time cost or subscription that’s significant, which might be overkill if you only need basic planning. Steeper learning curve: Not as simple as Trello or Asana – might be overwhelming if you’re not experienced with Gantt charts or formal project management techniques.

Pricing: OmniPlan is sold either as a one-time purchase or subscription. The Standard edition is about $199.99 (one-time) and the Pro edition (with advanced features like Monte Carlo simulation, AppleScript automation, etc.) is about $399.99. There’s also a subscription option around $19.99 per month (or $199/year), which gives you OmniPlan Pro and all updates. OmniPlan offers a 14-day free trial for you to test it out. Educational and volume discounts are available. While expensive, it’s a one-time investment for a perpetual license – a contrast to many SaaS tools. If you manage large projects regularly on your Mac, OmniPlan can easily pay for itself in improved planning efficiency.

8. Merlin Project – Advanced Project Management for Mac (Native App)

Overview: Merlin Project is another macOS-native project management software, often mentioned in the same breath as OmniPlan. It’s a professional-grade app tailored for users who need comprehensive project planning and are firmly in the Apple ecosystem. Merlin Project brings a wide array of tools: Gantt charts, resource management, budgets, mind mapping, Kanban boards, and more – making it a very feature-rich planner for Mac. It’s especially popular in fields like architecture, construction, engineering, and media production, where detailed project schedules and resource plans are required. If you’re a Mac user who wants the depth of MS Project with a beautiful Mac interface, Merlin Project is a top contender.

macOS Compatibility: Merlin Project is Mac-only (with an iPad version available) and is built to fully leverage macOS. It is optimized for Apple Silicon and designed to integrate well (e.g., it can sync projects via iCloud or Dropbox, and supports Touch Bar on MacBook Pros, etc.). The application is regularly updated for the latest macOS releases. As a native app, it runs offline and stores project files locally (or in cloud storage of your choice). The performance on M1/M2 Macs is excellent – large project files load quickly, and the interface remains responsive even with many tasks and resources in play. Merlin offers a free 30-day trial, and it’s distributed via direct download or Setapp (a Mac app subscription service).

Key Features:

Comprehensive Gantt charts: Like OmniPlan, Merlin offers detailed Gantt chart planning with dependencies, milestones, constraints, and critical path highlighting.

Like OmniPlan, Merlin offers detailed Gantt chart planning with dependencies, milestones, constraints, and critical path highlighting. Resource and cost management: Allocate resources with availability, track costs and budgets, and manage resource workloads. Merlin can handle hourly rates, fixed costs, etc., giving you financial control over the project.

Allocate resources with availability, track costs and budgets, and manage resource workloads. Merlin can handle hourly rates, fixed costs, etc., giving you financial control over the project. Multiple project views: Beyond Gantt, Merlin also includes Kanban boards and even mind maps for planning brainstorming. You can switch to a Net Plan (PERT chart) view or an Organigram (WBS) view as well. This flexibility in views is a standout feature.

Beyond Gantt, Merlin also includes and even for planning brainstorming. You can switch to a Net Plan (PERT chart) view or an Organigram (WBS) view as well. This flexibility in views is a standout feature. Reports and forecasting: Generate custom reports on project progress or finances. Track baselines vs actuals, and use the earned value analysis features for professional reporting.

Generate custom reports on project progress or finances. Track baselines vs actuals, and use the features for professional reporting. Integration and import/export: Import from MS Project (.mpp) or Excel, export reports to PDF or images. Integrates with macOS Calendar, and supports AppleScript for automation. Merlin also works with third-party tools (there’s integration for MindNode for mind maps, etc.).

Import from MS Project (.mpp) or Excel, export reports to PDF or images. Integrates with macOS Calendar, and supports AppleScript for automation. Merlin also works with third-party tools (there’s integration for MindNode for mind maps, etc.). Collaboration: Merlin supports sharing projects – multiple users can work on the same project by syncing through Merlin Server or cloud services (not real-time editing like web apps, but you can distribute updates). It also has an option to publish to HTML for sharing a read-only project timeline via web.

Ease of Use on Mac: Merlin Project has an impressive amount of functionality, but the interface is thoughtfully designed. It feels like a pro Mac app, with inspectors and panes that can be shown or hidden depending on what you’re doing. There’s a bit of a learning curve due to sheer features – for instance, setting up custom columns or formulas might require reading the manual. However, basic tasks like creating a Gantt chart or adding resources are fairly intuitive thanks to wizards and templates. On macOS, Merlin’s UI is sleek and takes advantage of high-resolution displays for detailed timelines. Users often comment that Merlin “feels like MS Project for Mac but more modern.” Performance-wise, it’s very smooth on Mac, even with complex projects. It may actually offer more features than OmniPlan in some areas (like built-in Kanban and mind maps), which appeals to users who want all-in-one planning in a native app.

Pros:

Full-featured professional PM tool: Suitable for enterprise-level project planning on Mac – covers tasks, resources, costs, and various methodologies (traditional and agile views).

Suitable for enterprise-level project planning on Mac – covers tasks, resources, costs, and various methodologies (traditional and agile views). Exclusive Mac design: Built by ProjectWizards specifically for macOS, so it feels at home on a Mac and takes advantage of Mac-specific tech (AppleScript, iCloud, etc.).

Built by ProjectWizards specifically for macOS, so it feels at home on a Mac and takes advantage of Mac-specific tech (AppleScript, iCloud, etc.). Versatile views: The inclusion of Kanban and mind mapping views alongside Gantt is unique for a desktop app – it allows different ways to visualize the project within one tool.

The inclusion of Kanban and mind mapping views alongside Gantt is unique for a desktop app – it allows different ways to visualize the project within one tool. Regular updates: The developers actively update Merlin Project to add features and keep it compatible with new OS versions. As of 2025, it’s tuned for Sonoma and Apple Silicon.

The developers actively update Merlin Project to add features and keep it compatible with new OS versions. As of 2025, it’s tuned for Sonoma and Apple Silicon. Great for specific industries: Many architects, engineers, and production managers use Merlin due to industry-specific templates and the comfort of a Mac solution that rivals Windows tools.

Cons:

Cost (subscription-only): Merlin Project is sold as a subscription (unless you get it via Setapp). This can be a turn-off if you prefer one-time purchases. It’s not cheap (though comparable to OmniPlan’s annual cost).

Merlin Project is sold as a subscription (unless you get it via Setapp). This can be a turn-off if you prefer one-time purchases. It’s not cheap (though comparable to OmniPlan’s annual cost). Steep learning curve for newbies: If you’re not a trained project manager, Merlin’s array of options might be overwhelming. Simpler tools might be better for basic needs.

If you’re not a trained project manager, Merlin’s array of options might be overwhelming. Simpler tools might be better for basic needs. Mac/iPad only: No web or PC access – collaboration is limited to Mac/iPad users or sharing outputs (PDFs, HTML) with others. Mixed-platform teams can’t directly work in Merlin.

No web or PC access – collaboration is limited to Mac/iPad users or sharing outputs (PDFs, HTML) with others. Mixed-platform teams can’t directly work in Merlin. No internal communication features: Like OmniPlan, it’s focused on planning data. Team communication and day-to-day task updates would happen outside the app or via exported reports.

Pricing: Merlin Project is available via subscription at $19.99 per month or $199.99 per year. This subscription covers usage on Mac, iPad, and even includes any new versions released during the subscription term. There is also a lighter version called Merlin Project Express (aimed at home or very small projects) available on the Mac App Store for about $4.99/month, but it lacks many pro features. The full Merlin Project has a 30-day free trial to test all features. If you’re a heavy-duty project planner on Mac, the subscription cost can be justified by the time-saving and insight Merlin provides. (Note: Merlin Project is also part of Setapp, a $9.99/month app subscription service – if you already use Setapp, you get Merlin as part of that, which can be a great deal.)

9. Smartsheet – Spreadsheet-Based Project Management (Native + Web)

Overview: Smartsheet takes a spreadsheet-like approach to project management, making it ideal for users who love Excel or Google Sheets but want more structure for projects. It provides a grid interface that looks like a spreadsheet, but layered with project management capabilities such as Gantt charts, attachments, forms, and workflow automation. Smartsheet is powerful for managing projects that are very data-driven or when you need to perform calculations and apply filters on your project data. For Mac users, Smartsheet offers both a web app and a desktop app for macOS, giving flexibility in how you access it. Teams that are accustomed to working in spreadsheets often find Smartsheet an easy transition into more organized project management.

macOS Compatibility: Smartsheet has a native Mac app (essentially a wrapped web app) in addition to full browser support. The Mac app allows things like notifications in Notification Center and offline access to recently opened sheets. Smartsheet’s Mac integration is smooth – you can even integrate it with macOS features like Calendar and Reminders (using Smartsheet’s calendar integration and iCal subscriptions). The interface on Mac is identical to the web: a familiar grid with a toolbar. Performance on Mac is generally good for moderate-sized sheets; very large sheets might be slightly heavy, but Apple Silicon handles it well. Smartsheet also has an iOS app, so Mac and iPhone users can coordinate on the go.

Key Features:

Grid (Spreadsheet) view: Rows and columns where each row is typically a task or project item. You can format cells, use formulas, and apply conditional formatting. This is great for project lists, budgets, or tracking logs.

Rows and columns where each row is typically a task or project item. You can format cells, use formulas, and apply conditional formatting. This is great for project lists, budgets, or tracking logs. Gantt timeline view: Any sheet with start/end dates can be toggled into a Gantt chart timeline, with dependencies and predecessors. Good for visualizing project schedules.

Any sheet with start/end dates can be toggled into a Gantt chart timeline, with dependencies and predecessors. Good for visualizing project schedules. Card (Kanban) view: You can switch to a card view to see rows as cards, grouped by a drop-down (e.g., status or assignee) – useful for agile boards.

You can switch to a card view to see rows as cards, grouped by a drop-down (e.g., status or assignee) – useful for agile boards. Calendar view: View your tasks on a calendar based on due dates. Also, two-way sync with external calendars is supported.

View your tasks on a calendar based on due dates. Also, two-way sync with external calendars is supported. Dashboards & Reports: Smartsheet can roll up multiple sheets into summary dashboards with charts, graphs, and key metrics. Reports can aggregate tasks across sheets (e.g., a report of “tasks due this week” from all projects).

Smartsheet can roll up multiple sheets into summary dashboards with charts, graphs, and key metrics. Reports can aggregate tasks across sheets (e.g., a report of “tasks due this week” from all projects). Automation: You can create automated workflows (no-code) that trigger alerts, updates, or even move/copy rows when conditions are met. For example, email a reminder 3 days before a due date, or alert a manager when a status changes to “At Risk.”

You can create automated workflows (no-code) that trigger alerts, updates, or even move/copy rows when conditions are met. For example, email a reminder 3 days before a due date, or alert a manager when a status changes to “At Risk.” Integrations: Connects with a host of services: Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, Slack, Jira, Salesforce, and more. This is useful if you need Smartsheet to fit into a larger enterprise ecosystem.

Ease of Use on Mac: If you know your way around Excel, Smartsheet’s interface will feel comfortable. It’s essentially a spreadsheet with additional views and collaboration. On Mac, having a native-ish app is convenient – you can keep Smartsheet open alongside Excel or other apps. Users transitioning from Excel love Smartsheet because it retains much of the familiar UI (grid, toolbar) while adding collaboration (multiple people can edit the sheet at once) and project-specific features. However, if you dislike spreadsheets, Smartsheet might feel tedious – it’s not as visual or straightforward for task management as something like Trello or Basecamp. The learning curve is moderate: basic usage (entering tasks, dates, etc.) is easy, but mastering formulas, dashboards, and advanced automation takes some time. The Mac app doesn’t change this learning curve; it just provides a desktop portal. Overall, Mac users who are power spreadsheet users will find Smartsheet to be a natural and efficient tool.

Pros:

Familiar spreadsheet interface lowers barrier for teams used to Excel. Also allows powerful sorting, filtering, and formulas not typically available in other PM tools.

lowers barrier for teams used to Excel. Also allows powerful sorting, filtering, and formulas not typically available in other PM tools. Powerful automation and workflows can eliminate a lot of manual follow-up (email alerts, status changes, approvals can be automated).

can eliminate a lot of manual follow-up (email alerts, status changes, approvals can be automated). Flexible views: Can accommodate different work styles – some team members can work in Gantt view, others in Grid view, on the same underlying data.

Can accommodate different work styles – some team members can work in Gantt view, others in Grid view, on the same underlying data. Enterprise-friendly: Robust integration options, security features, and the ability to handle large projects. Smartsheet is often used at scale in organizations (with features like SSO, activity log, admin controls on higher plans).

Robust integration options, security features, and the ability to handle large projects. Smartsheet is often used at scale in organizations (with features like SSO, activity log, admin controls on higher plans). Mac app + Cloud: The presence of a Mac desktop app is a plus for those who prefer a dedicated application instead of a browser tab. At the same time, being cloud-based means easy sharing and access anywhere.

Cons:

No free plan (only a free trial) – Smartsheet is purely a paid product after trial. This can be a drawback for small teams on tight budgets.

(only a free trial) – Smartsheet is purely a paid product after trial. This can be a drawback for small teams on tight budgets. The interface, being spreadsheet-like, is not as visually intuitive as some modern PM tools. It can look a bit dry or overwhelming with rows of data, especially for creative teams.

as some modern PM tools. It can look a bit dry or overwhelming with rows of data, especially for creative teams. While it has many features, some advanced capabilities (like complex resource management or agile tracking) might not be as deep as specialized tools (it’s excellent in breadth, moderate in niche depth).

Cost can increase as you add more users and need higher-tier features (see pricing). It’s geared towards business use, not individuals.

Pricing: Smartsheet offers a 30-day free trial, but no ongoing free tier. The paid plans start at around $9 to $12 per user/month for the Pro plan (pricing can vary; one source notes $9, another $12, likely depending on billing cycle). The Business plan is roughly $19-$25 per user/month and adds features like dashboards, integrations, and automation. Enterprise and Premier plans with advanced controls and support are available for large companies (custom pricing). All paid plans require a minimum number of users (e.g., Pro requires at least 3 users). Given that Smartsheet can replace separate tools for project tracking and reporting, the cost can be justified for businesses, but it’s less economical for very small teams or personal use. Education or nonprofit discounts are available if you qualify.

10. Wrike – Scalable Work Management (Native + Web)

Overview: Wrike is a powerful project management and “work management” platform designed to scale from small teams up to enterprise organizations. It offers a robust set of features for task management, project planning, and team collaboration, with a focus on customizable workflows and agile capabilities. Wrike can handle projects of all sizes and types – it’s used in marketing teams, professional services, product development, and more. For Mac users, Wrike provides a desktop app in addition to its rich web app, ensuring you can use it in the way most convenient for you. If you need a tool that can grow with your organization and support complex, cross-departmental projects, Wrike is a strong contender.

macOS Compatibility: Wrike offers a desktop app for Mac, which is essentially the full Wrike experience outside of the browser. The Mac app is full-featured and even supports working offline with automatic sync when reconnected (for certain features like task creation). According to reviews, Wrike’s Mac client is full-featured and on par with the web version. It’s also mentioned that Wrike and similar tools “feel like native desktop apps with offline access and dockable icons” on Mac – indicating that the user experience is seamless. Performance on Mac (especially Apple Silicon) is very good; Wrike’s interface is quite snappy given its complexity. Of course, you can also use Wrike entirely in your browser if preferred. The Mac app is a nice option for those who want to keep their project work separate from the clutter of web tabs.

Key Features:

Task and Project Management: Create projects and tasks with assignees, due dates, priorities, and custom fields. Organize tasks in folders or nested hierarchies.

Create projects and tasks with assignees, due dates, priorities, and custom fields. Organize tasks in folders or nested hierarchies. Multiple views: List view, Board view (Kanban), Table (spreadsheet-like), Gantt Chart (Timeline), and Calendar. Wrike lets you switch views to whatever suits the project.

List view, Board view (Kanban), Table (spreadsheet-like), Gantt Chart (Timeline), and Calendar. Wrike lets you switch views to whatever suits the project. Custom workflows: You can define custom statuses (beyond just “To Do / In Progress / Done”) to fit your team’s processes, which is great for different departments (e.g., Design Review, QA, Published, etc. for content workflow).

You can define custom statuses (beyond just “To Do / In Progress / Done”) to fit your team’s processes, which is great for different departments (e.g., Design Review, QA, Published, etc. for content workflow). Agile-friendly features: Wrike supports Agile teams with features like sprint planning , backlogs, and request forms. Its flexibility allows managing Kanban or Scrum within the same tool.

Wrike supports Agile teams with features like , backlogs, and request forms. Its flexibility allows managing Kanban or Scrum within the same tool. Dashboards and Reporting: Real-time reports and dashboard widgets to track project progress, team workload, etc. You can create personalized dashboards (e.g., “My Tasks Due This Week”).

Real-time reports and dashboard widgets to track project progress, team workload, etc. You can create personalized dashboards (e.g., “My Tasks Due This Week”). Integrations and Forms: It integrates with dozens of services (Slack, Google/Microsoft, Adobe Creative Cloud, Salesforce, etc.) to streamline work. Wrike’s request forms allow you to collect project requests or tickets which auto-convert into tasks – useful for internal helpdesks or intake processes.

It integrates with dozens of services (Slack, Google/Microsoft, Adobe Creative Cloud, Salesforce, etc.) to streamline work. Wrike’s request forms allow you to collect project requests or tickets which auto-convert into tasks – useful for internal helpdesks or intake processes. Collaborative editing and proofing: Team members can collaborate on task descriptions and documents in real time. For creative teams, Wrike has a proofing tool where you can review and annotate images/PDFs/videos directly in the app (great for design feedback).

Team members can collaborate on task descriptions and documents in real time. For creative teams, Wrike has a proofing tool where you can review and annotate images/PDFs/videos directly in the app (great for design feedback). Enterprise features: Advanced security, user permissions, time tracking, job roles, portfolio management, and more on higher plans – Wrike can meet enterprise IT requirements.

Ease of Use on Mac: Wrike is generally well-designed, but given its breadth of features, it may feel complex at first. The interface on Mac and web is modern and clean, but there are many panels and options available. New users might need some training to fully leverage Wrike (e.g., setting up workflows or custom fields). However, day-to-day task updates and basic usage are straightforward: you have a left navigation for projects, a task list, and a detail pane. Wrike’s Mac app allows you to multitask with multiple windows or tabs within the app, which power users appreciate. It’s worth noting that Wrike is considered more robust and feature-rich than simpler tools like Trello, which is a pro for heavy users but a con for absolute beginners. On the Mac, it runs smoothly and takes advantage of desktop notifications to keep you informed. If your team invests a little time in Wrike, it can greatly streamline work, and Mac users will find the platform responsive and reliable for intensive project management.

Pros:

Scalable and flexible: Wrike can handle complex projects and multiple teams, making it suitable as your organization grows. It can be customized extensively to fit different workflow needs.

Wrike can handle complex projects and multiple teams, making it suitable as your organization grows. It can be customized extensively to fit different workflow needs. Strong collaborative features: Real-time updates, comments, and especially the proofing/review tools make it great for team collaboration, including remote teams.

Real-time updates, comments, and especially the proofing/review tools make it great for team collaboration, including remote teams. Full-featured Mac app: The fact that the Mac client is fully featured and offers offline support is a big plus for Mac aficionados

The fact that the Mac client is is a big plus for Mac aficionados Agile and traditional in one: Few tools do both well, but Wrike allows both waterfall (Gantt) and agile (boards, backlog) style management in one system.

Few tools do both well, but Wrike allows both waterfall (Gantt) and agile (boards, backlog) style management in one system. Free plan available: Wrike offers a free version (with limited users and features), so you can start small without cost and upgrade as needed.

Cons:

Can be overwhelming: With so many features, Wrike can intimidate new users or small teams that don’t need all the bells and whistles. Simpler tools might be preferable if you only require basic task tracking.

With so many features, Wrike can intimidate new users or small teams that don’t need all the bells and whistles. Simpler tools might be preferable if you only require basic task tracking. Pricing climbs at higher tiers: While starting price is reasonable, the Business and Enterprise plans are relatively expensive per user (justified by features, but a budget consideration).

While starting price is reasonable, the Business and Enterprise plans are relatively expensive per user (justified by features, but a budget consideration). Interface, while powerful, is a bit busy: Some users find Wrike’s UI less clean than tools like Asana or Monday, due to the number of options visible. It might take some UI customization to streamline the view for your team.

Some users find Wrike’s UI less clean than tools like Asana or Monday, due to the number of options visible. It might take some UI customization to streamline the view for your team. Mobile apps not as strong: (This is a minor note for Mac users, but if you rely on mobile, Wrike’s mobile experience isn’t as smooth as the desktop – though it’s continuously improving).

Pricing: Wrike has a Free plan for up to 5 users, which includes basic task management (though limited in views and integrations). The Team plan (recently introduced) is around $9.80 per user/month giving small teams more functionality. The Business plan (for mid-sized teams) is about $24.80 per user/month with more power features. Above that, there are Enterprise and Pinnacle plans with custom pricing for large organizations requiring advanced security, analytics, and support. Wrike’s pricing is in line with other high-end platforms – not cheapest, but you get robust capabilities. If you’re a Mac user looking for an enterprise-grade solution, Wrike’s value often justifies its cost, especially given the efficiency gains it can provide across a large team.

Comparison Table: Mac Project Management Software at a Glance

To help you compare these top tools, here’s a side-by-side summary of their key attributes, Mac support, and pricing:

Software Mac Compatibility Notable Features / Best For Free Plan Starting Price (Paid) Monday.com Native macOS app + Web Visual, customizable workflows; team dashboards; great for all-round team project management Yes (up to 2 users) ~$10/user/month (Basic) Asana Mac desktop app + Web User-friendly task management with lists, boards, timelines; excellent for collaboration and simple project tracking Yes (up to 15 users) $10.99/user/month (Premium) ClickUp Mac desktop app + Web All-in-one work OS (tasks, docs, whiteboard, etc.); highly customizable; great value for feature set Yes $7/user/month (Unlimited plan) Trello Mac desktop app + Web Simple Kanban boards for task tracking; best for small projects and individual use (easy & visual) Yes $5/user/month (Standard) Basecamp Mac app (Apple Silicon & Intel) + Web Team communication hub (to-dos, message board, group chat); ideal for remote teams prioritizing simplicity Limited (Personal) $15/user/month (Business) or $299/month flat (unlimited users) Notion Mac desktop app + Web All-in-one notes, documents, and project wiki with basic task management; great for freelancers & small teams who need flexibility Yes $8/user/month (Plus/Team) OmniPlan Native macOS & iOS app Advanced project planning (Gantt, resource leveling, critical path); best for professional PMs on Mac Free trial (14-day) ~$199 one-time (Standard) or $19.99/month (Pro subscription) Merlin Project Native macOS & iPad app Professional project management with Gantt, budgets, mind maps, Kanban; ideal for power users in Mac ecosystem Free trial (30-day) $19.99/month (or $199.99/year) subscription Smartsheet Mac app + Web Spreadsheet-style project tracking with Gantt and automation; great for Excel-savvy teams and data-driven projects 30-day trial ~$9–12/user/month (Pro) (no free plan) Wrike Mac desktop app + Web Scalable work management with custom workflows, agile support, and robust integrations; suited for teams of all sizes (incl. enterprise) Yes (up to 5 users) $9.80/user/month (Team); Business ~$24.80/user/month

Pricing notes: “Starting price” is for lowest paid tier (often annual billing) as of 2025. Actual prices may vary; enterprise plans are higher. Free plans often have user or feature limits.

Conclusion: Choosing the Right Mac Project Management Tool

When deciding on project management software for your Mac, consider the nature of your projects and team:

If you need overall versatility and ease of use for a typical team, Monday.com or Asana are excellent choices – both offer native Mac apps and a balance of powerful features with approachable design. Monday provides highly visual, customizable workflows, while Asana’s free plan is a big plus for budget-conscious teams and its interface is very friendly

for a typical team, or are excellent choices – both offer native Mac apps and a balance of powerful features with approachable design. Monday provides highly visual, customizable workflows, while Asana’s free plan is a big plus for budget-conscious teams and its interface is very friendly If you’re a freelancer or solo user , a lightweight tool or all-in-one workspace might serve you best. Trello is fantastic for simple task boards you can set up in minutes. Notion is another great option if you want to combine note-taking, documentation, and task tracking in one flexible app.

, a lightweight tool or all-in-one workspace might serve you best. is fantastic for simple task boards you can set up in minutes. is another great option if you want to combine note-taking, documentation, and task tracking in one flexible app. For remote teams that value communication, Basecamp offers a unique approach by centralizing messaging, to-dos, and files – keeping everyone on the same page with minimal complexity It runs flawlessly on Mac (including Apple Silicon) and has a flat pricing option that can be cost-effective for larger groups.

that value communication, offers a unique approach by centralizing messaging, to-dos, and files – keeping everyone on the same page with minimal complexity It runs flawlessly on Mac (including Apple Silicon) and has a flat pricing option that can be cost-effective for larger groups. If your projects involve complex scheduling, resources, or are in fields like construction/engineering , a Mac-native professional tool like OmniPlan or Merlin Project will give you the advanced planning horsepower. They are investments, but they shine on macOS for managing intricate timelines with dependencies, critical paths, and detailed resource allocations

, a Mac-native professional tool like or will give you the advanced planning horsepower. They are investments, but they shine on macOS for managing intricate timelines with dependencies, critical paths, and detailed resource allocations Teams that love spreadsheets or need automation might gravitate to Smartsheet, leveraging their Excel skills while gaining collaboration and Gantt features. On the other hand, if you want a full enterprise solution that can do it all (and don’t mind a bit of complexity), Wrike or ClickUp could be your go-to – they both have Mac apps and pack a ton of features for customization and scaling.

All the tools listed have been updated to work well with macOS Sonoma and take advantage of M1/M2 Apple Silicon performance. Ultimately, the “best” project management software for Mac will depend on your specific workflow and preferences. Consider starting with a free plan or trial to get a feel for the interface on your Mac. Because these apps range from simple to sophisticated, you can find the perfect fit whether you’re managing a personal project on a MacBook Air or coordinating a multinational program on a Mac Studio.

By choosing a solution that aligns with your needs and works seamlessly on macOS, you’ll set your team up for better productivity and project success. Good luck, and happy project planning on your Mac!