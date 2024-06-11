Download the Official macOS 15 Sequoia Wallpapers

The latest macOS, named macOS 15 Sequoia, was officially announced during Apple’s WWDC 2024 Keynote. True to tradition, this update brings a collection of stunning new wallpapers, available for download and use on both Mac and PC. Here are all the fresh macOS 15 Sequoia wallpapers for you to explore and enjoy right away!

Download macOS 15 Sequoia Wallpapers

macOS 15 Sequoia Helios Dark macOS 15 Sequoia Helios Light

Download macOS 15 Sequoia Helios Dark

Download macOS 15 Sequoia Helios Light

Thanks to iClarified for successfully obtaining the macOS 15 wallpapers from the beta release.

