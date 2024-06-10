macOS 15 Sequoia Developer Beta Available for Mac Users

Following today’s WWDC 2024 announcements, Apple has released the first Developer Beta for macOS 15 Sequoia. You can test the latest system on any compatible Mac, given you have a developer account.

This version requires a supported Mac. MacBook Airs from 2020 onwards, iMac Pros, and all other Macs announced since 2018 are compatible with macOS 15 Sequoia.

macOS 15 Sequoia Developer Beta Released

With a considerable number of new features, you can expect a large download size for the Developer Beta. The update weights almost 15GB.

The new version brings AI functionality to various parts of macOS, like site summaries in Safari and a revamped Siri. Sequoia also features quality-of-life improvements, like the Passwords app, and a revamped Calculator.

You can read more about some of macOS 15 Sequoia’s main features in our announcement article.

Downloading macOS Developer Betas

If you have an Apple Developer account, the update should appear to you in System Settings > General > Software Update. You can use your regular Apple ID to create a free account on the Apple Developer site.

Expect the Developer Beta, as an early test build, to be unstable. If you’d rather wait for a more polished release, macOS 15 Sequoia Public Beta will be announced next month. The final version becomes available this Fall.