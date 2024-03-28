2024 iPad Pro and iPad Air Could Finally Hit the Shelves in May

Apple seems to be kicking the can down the road with the iPad release, leaving the potential customers waiting indefinitely. A new report has surfaced that Apple could finally release the much-awaited 2024 iPad Pro and iPad Air devices in early May, and yet again, it comes from a familiar source.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who had previously suggested a March release, then shifted the upcoming iPad Pro and iPad Air’s release date to April, the new iPad Pro and Air devices are coming in May.

In the latest report, Gurman mentioned that Apple’s overseas suppliers are ramping up production, citing people in the know, adding the delay likely stems from the “complex new manufacturing technology.” Previously, he mentioned that the delay could be due to Apple prepping up iPadOS 17.4 for the new OLED iPad Pro, but now it seems the new iPads could come with iPadOS 17.5.

Notably, display analyst Ross Young had mentioned earlier that Cupertino might be having trouble getting enough of the 11-inch OLED model, and in another post, the analyst mentioned LG Display will start giving Apple its 11-inch OLED screens in March, along with Samsung’s delivery. LG is also the only supplier of the 12.9-inch screen, which doesn’t seem to be a problem. Interestingly, Samsung has been sending 11-inch OLED screens since February.

As of now, we should expect the 2024 iPad Pro and iPad Air to debut in early May which means around a month before its annual developer’s conference, WWDC, slated to begin on June 10 and run through June 14. The iPad Pro models are long rumored to sport the OLED display and the new M3 chips, while the iPad Air will be available in its usual 10.9-inch size and a slightly larger 12.9-inch size for the first time.

