5 iPhone XS Max Cases To Dress Up Your Device

Just like our iPhone XR case roundup, we’ve scoured the internet to find iPhone XS Max cases for you. Here’s what we found.

Stealth: Spigen Ultra Hybrid

The matte black Spigen Ultra Hybrid case is perfect for protecting your device. It combines a shock-absorbing flexible bumper with a rigid back to maximize defensive features. Corners are guarded with Air Cushion Technology that takes all the shock from everyday impacts. It also comes in clear, rose crystal, red, and space crystal. Spigen Ultra Hybrid: US$11.99

Geometric: OtterBox Symmetry

Symmetry Series protects your device while you express your personality. This is the slimmest OtterBox case so far, featuring OtterBox Drop+ Protection that shields against drops, bumps and fumbles and the raised, beveled edge helps protect touchscreen. Otterbox Symmetry: US$44.95

Handy: Fly Hawk Leather Wallet

Made of synthetic leather, this wallet has a protective flip cover with a beautiful texture that is comfortable to touch and grip, featuring a durable felt inner lining. It comes with three card slots inside and one additional cash compartment. It allows you to easily access your cards or cash conveniently and you can leave your wallet at home. Fly Hawk Leather Wallet: US$17.99

Minimalist: Anole Ultra Thin

Unlike Peel’s minimalist cases, the Anole case is hard plastic instead of rubber. This gives your iPhone XS Max more protection while still being thin. It has protection even with the button: The flexible hard plastic case can protect the volume and wake up/sleep button well. Anole Ultra Thin: US$4.75

Glamor: ESR Glitter Case

Ling Ling will never forget her bling bling (sad scene) again with the ESR glitter case. It’s made up of three layers: outer shell (soft), central layer (glitter film), and inner shell (transparent PC plastic). It also comes with the standard screen and camera protection with raised edges that help protect your screen and camera from rubbing against flat surfaces. ESR Glitter: US$15.99

