5 Resources For Meditation, Mindfulness, and Exercise

We live in stressful times right now. We can’t go to the gym and other places we usually go-to for exercise. There are though some fantastic digital resources out there to help.

Calm

Calm is a personal favorite. It is full of music, meditations, exercises, and even bedtime stories to help you sleep – including ones read by Stephen Fry and Matthew McConaughey. It’s in the App Store and some content is available for free. However, for full access, you need a premium subscription, costing $14.99 a month or an annual subscription for $69.99. Available in the iOS App Store.

Ten Percent Happier

Ten Percent Happier is a popular meditation and mindfulness app. It offers a variety of practices, including to help you sleep. There is a one-week free trial and then an annual subscription costs $99. It is available in the iOS App Store.

Yoga With Adriene

There are lots of yoga channels, but Yoga With Adriene is one I really like. There are loads of different practices of varying lengths and difficulties. Adriene is a really engaging presenter/teacher – and her dog, Benji, is great too! It’s all available for free on YouTube.

Fitbod

Fitbod provides you with personalized workout plans for either the gym or home. The thing I like most about it is the level of integration. Not only is there an Apple Watch app, but you can also link Fitbod to Strava and Fitbit. It is free to download, and there is an Elite Subscription available for $9.99 a month or $59.99 for the year. Get it in the App Store.

Relax Playlist on Apple Music

Want to just chill out a bit whilst at home? Apple Music has the perfect playlist for that. It’s 3-and-a-quarter hours long, featuring songs from the likes of Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, and Lewis Capaldi. It’s avaialble as part of an Apple Music subscription, which costs $9.99 a month.