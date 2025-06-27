A Hidden iOS Shortcut: Holding the Period Key Reveals Domain Extensions

Many iPhone users just discovered a long-standing iOS keyboard feature: holding the period key in a browser brings up a list of common domain suffixes like .com , .org , .net , .edu , and others. This shortcut, available when typing in Safari or other browsers, offers a faster way to complete URLs without manually typing domain extensions. Depending on your regional settings, you may also see country-specific domains such as .us , .ro , or .eu .

The shortcut isn’t new. Users on Reddit’s r/ios forum confirmed it’s been available since at least iOS 4, with some claiming to have used it as early as 2010. Others were unaware of it until now. “I thought it was common knowledge,” wrote one user. Another pointed out that the available domains change based on the language and region settings in your keyboard preferences.

Some users initially claimed the shortcut had vanished in iOS 26. However, reports quickly clarified that the feature still exists, though its location can be confusing. A user noted the shortcut still works if you long-press the period key located beside the space bar, not the one in the numbers/symbols view. This detail explains the confusion: many users access the period by switching keyboards, missing the correct key entirely.

A Redditor later confirmed in an edit that the shortcut is functional in iOS 26 Beta 2, resolving earlier doubts. This correction reinforced that the feature, despite being over a decade old, continues to exist quietly in the OS.

More iOS Keyboard Tricks Than You Think

The period key shortcut isn’t the only hidden iOS typing feature. Another trick: hold the number key, slide to the symbol or digit you want, and release. The keyboard automatically switches back to letters, saving you from toggling modes. Users who type frequently on mobile say it makes a big difference.

The conversation around iOS keyboard features also brought up 3D Touch. Some users believe 3D Touch made certain shortcuts feel faster and more responsive. Others argue that Haptic Touch, the press-and-hold replacement is simpler and more consistent.

Another interesting fact: iOS includes a specific keyboard layout just for Twitter. This keyboard type, documented by Apple, includes the “@” and “#” symbols by default, making it easier to draft tweets and replies. It’s called UIKeyboardTypeTwitter and is built directly into the UIKit framework for developers. It’s a small change, but it shows how Apple fine-tunes the keyboard for different tasks.

Some commenters reminisced about the days of 3D Touch, which allowed for faster and more fluid gestures. Though the feature is now replaced by Haptic Touch, which adds a slight delay. Some users feel the shortcut isn’t as fluid now, though not everyone agrees. One comment pushed back, calling 3D Touch “annoying” and praising the current press-and-hold approach.

The shortcut is still functional and useful. Whether you’re entering a URL or discovering keyboard tricks to speed up mobile typing, this feature saves time and reduces effort, if you know it’s there.