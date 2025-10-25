A new iOS 26 setting helps your iPhone battery last all day

Apple added a new feature in iOS 26 called Adaptive Power. It helps your iPhone battery last longer without slowing down performance. Instead of cutting features like Low Power Mode does, it makes small changes during heavy use, such as lowering brightness or limiting background activity.

Apple says Adaptive Power uses on-device intelligence to predict when you’ll need extra battery. It monitors how you use your phone and adjusts performance as needed. You don’t need to turn it on or manage it. It operates quietly in the background and only intervenes when power usage increases.

What Adaptive Power changes

Adaptive Power saves energy by slightly reducing screen brightness, slowing certain background tasks, and lowering performance during intense activities. This helps when recording videos, editing photos, or playing games. The difference is hard to notice while using the phone.

Low Power Mode still exists and activates automatically when your battery drops to 20 percent. It limits background activity more aggressively. Adaptive Power, however, makes smaller, smarter adjustments throughout the day.

Which iPhones support Adaptive Power

The feature is available on phones that support Apple Intelligence. It is turned on by default for Apple’s newest iPhones but must be enabled manually on older ones.

On by default

iPhone 17

iPhone 17 Pro

iPhone 17 Pro Max

iPhone Air

Off by default (can be turned on)

iPhone 16 series

iPhone 16e

iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max

Apple says it takes about a week for the feature to learn your usage habits. Once it does, it manages power more effectively.

How to turn it on



Go to Settings > Battery > Power Mode and toggle Adaptive Power. You can also turn on Adaptive Power Notifications to see when it activates. When it runs, your iPhone shows a short alert.

In use, the feature feels subtle. You may not notice the brightness or performance adjustments. The main goal is to extend battery life without you realizing anything changed.

Most users want longer battery life without losing speed or comfort. Adaptive Power aims to deliver that balance. It uses intelligence to manage energy automatically so your phone stays fast and lasts longer between charges. It’s a quiet but useful upgrade for anyone installing iOS 26.