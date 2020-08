Apple became the first company in history to be worth $2 trillion. AAPL shares traded $467 and above on Wednesday, taking it over the threshold.

AAPL Clears $2 Trillion Threshold

AAPL stock opened the day at $463.94 a share, before climbing to over the $467 a share mark. The steady increase in the value of Apple shares over the last few days has also seen CEO Tim Cook become a billionaire for the first time (via CNN Business).