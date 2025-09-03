Acer Swift Air 16 Is Lighter Than MacBook Air but Trails on Battery Life

Acer has unveiled the Swift Air 16 at IFA 2025, positioning it as one of the lightest 16-inch laptops ever built. At 2.18 pounds (0.99kg) with an IPS display and 2.43 pounds (1.1kg) with the optional OLED, the Swift Air 16 comes in lighter than even Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Air. Starting at €999 when it launches in November, Acer has made portability its primary pitch.

Despite its size advantage, the Swift Air 16 trails Apple’s MacBook Air in key areas. The laptop measures 0.63 inches thick, compared to the MacBook Air’s 0.44 inches. It also relies on AMD’s Ryzen AI 300-series processors, which handle daily productivity tasks well but fall behind Apple’s M4 chip in both performance and energy efficiency. Acer advertises up to 13 hours of battery life, less than half of the 27 hours claimed by its own Swift 14 AI, and far below what Apple delivers in real-world usage.

Ports, Display, and Trade-offs

The Swift Air 16 offers a respectable selection of ports, including two USB-C, one USB-A 3.2, and a 3.5mm audio jack. However, Acer equips it with HDMI 1.4, a dated standard that limits external display output to 4K at just 30Hz. By 2025 standards, this feels inadequate for a laptop priced over €999.

On the display front, Acer gives buyers two options. The standard IPS panel runs at 1920 x 1200 and 60Hz, while the OLED version pushes 2880 x 1800 with a smoother 120Hz refresh. The OLED model, though, adds 0.25 pounds of weight and slight thickness, bringing it closer to competitors like LG’s Gram series, which has long defined the category of ultra-light notebooks.

According to The Verge, while the Swift Air 16 impresses with its weight, the compromises are clear. Its 50Wh battery is notably smaller than the 75Wh unit in Acer’s own Swift 14 AI, resulting in less endurance. The publication also points out its “gapless keyboard” design, which may divide opinion among users.

Even with these drawbacks, Acer’s Swift Air 16 stands out as an engineering achievement. Fitting a 16-inch screen into a package lighter than Apple’s smallest MacBook Air underscores how far manufacturers are pushing the limits of portability. Still, when performance, battery life, and modern connectivity are factored in, Apple’s MacBook Air retains the edge in overall balance.