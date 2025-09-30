Adobe Brings Premiere Video Editor to iPhone

Adobe is bringing its flagship video-editing tool to the iPhone for the first time. The move marks a major shift for the company, which has dominated professional video editing on desktops for years with Premiere Pro. By entering the mobile space, Adobe is going after a growing group of creators who shoot, edit, and publish directly from their phones.

Adobe targets mobile creators

Premiere has long been the choice of professionals editing everything from YouTube videos to feature films. But until now, a full-featured version never existed for smartphones. That gap gave rise to lightweight rivals like CapCut, owned by ByteDance, and Meta’s in-app editor, Edits, which offer fast, beginner-friendly tools optimized for social content.

Adobe wants to change that dynamic. The new Premiere mobile app on iPhone is free for basic editing and includes a range of features designed to match the speed and simplicity of mobile workflows. You’ll be able to:

Precise multi-track timeline for detailed edits

AI tools for voice enhancement, effects, captions, and background removal

Generative video elements, images, stickers, and sounds via credits

Built-in access to large libraries of royalty-free media

Adobe in its announcement post says users’ content won’t be used to train its AI models. Additional generative credits and storage will be available for a fee, but you won’t need a subscription to start editing.

Goodbye Rush, hello Premiere

The new app replaces Premiere Rush, Adobe’s previous attempt at mobile editing. Rush offered only basic tools and lacked the flexibility of the desktop software. Adobe is discontinuing it entirely and removing it from Google Play. That means Android users will have to wait for a future release, though a beta version is in development.

The company followed a similar approach earlier this year with Photoshop, launching first on iPhone before expanding to Android. Until full feature parity arrives, Premiere Pro subscribers can move projects from the mobile app to the desktop version for advanced editing.

Built with creator feedback

Adobe says it shaped the app with working creators.

Cleo Abram, Emmy-nominated journalist behind “Huge If True,” said Premiere became her creative jetpack and that having it on iPhone feels like carrying a production studio in her pocket.

Temi Coker, multidisciplinary artist, said Premiere on iPhone closes the gap between idea and execution. He records on the phone and uses Enhance Speech to get crisp results without studio gear.

Mai Pham, designer and YouTuber, said the app feels designed for phones rather than a shrunken desktop editor. The large timeline view helps her move faster while keeping control.

What you get on mobile

Full creative control: Unlimited multi-track timeline, 4K HDR support, frame-accurate trimming, animated captions, speed and motion effects, instant background removal

Unlimited multi-track timeline, 4K HDR support, frame-accurate trimming, animated captions, speed and motion effects, instant background removal AI audio: Enhance Speech for clear narration and generative sound effects for tighter timing

Enhance Speech for clear narration and generative sound effects for tighter timing Generative tools: AI stickers, background expansion, image to video

AI stickers, background expansion, image to video Performance and assets: iOS-optimized performance, simple media management, no watermark, access to fonts, music, images, and stickers

iOS-optimized performance, simple media management, no watermark, access to fonts, music, images, and stickers Social exports: One-tap sharing to TikTok, Instagram, YouTube Shorts and more, with auto-resizing and reframing

Availability

Premiere for iPhone is available today as a free download in the App Store. It’s a major step for Adobe as it faces tougher competition in mobile video editing. Android users will have to wait a little longer, but the company confirmed that a beta version is on the way.

The desktop version remains the powerhouse for professional work, but the iPhone app shows Adobe is serious about meeting creators where they are: on their phones, editing on the move.