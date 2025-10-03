Last chance? Affinity makes its iPad apps free ahead of Oct 30 event

If you delayed buying Affinity Photo 2, Designer 2, or Publisher 2 on iPad, you have a window right now. The apps show as free, and you can register licenses at no cost. The timing matters because Serif is signaling a major shift on October 30.

Serif, now under Canva, is teasing a big launch on October 30, using the tagline “Creative Freedom Is Coming.” Its website no longer shows its usual product listings. Meanwhile, major tech outlets report that the iPad versions of Affinity apps have been set to $0, replacing the earlier model of a $18.49 one-time fee after a 7-day trial.

That suggests that Serif expects to pivot its business model soon, possibly retiring version 2. If so, these free iPad versions might vanish or stop functioning after the October announcement.

The Mac versions have already been pulled from Apple’s Mac App Store in many regions. And in the lead-up to October 30, Serif has shut down purchases and made its forums read-only. For many creatives, that truncation of support and disruption is more alarming than the sudden price drop.

You get full versions today without paying, but the offer may end once Serif announces its next phase. If the company moves to a new version or model, old listings could vanish or lose support. Grab the licenses now and insulate yourself against abrupt changes.

How to claim these apps now

If you want to lock these licenses in while you can, here’s how:

Open the App Store on your iPad and find Affinity Photo 2, Designer 2, Publisher 2 Install the app (it shows as a 7-day trial) Sign in or create an Affinity account Under Account > Buy Now, tap it. The price should read $0 Register your account so the license becomes permanent

Act now if you want these tools on your iPad without paying. Revisit the Affinity site on October 30 to see how the roadmap changes and what support looks like for existing licenses.