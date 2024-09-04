After Epic, Microsoft Criticizes Apple’s App Store Policies

Microsoft has joined the chorus of criticism against Apple’s App Store policies because of the restrictions that prevent cloud gaming services like Xbox Cloud Gaming from launching native iOS apps. Epic had a similar issue with Apple.

In a recent filing to the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), Microsoft argued that the rules remain too restrictive for cloud gaming services despite Apple’s recent changes to its App Store guidelines. The tech giant highlighted two main obstacles:

Apple’s in-app purchase requirements and

the prohibition on linking to external websites for digital content purchases.

I think we’ve heard this before, ahem ahem, Spotify, ahem ahem.

Microsoft complains that Apple’s 30% commission on in-app purchases makes it “impossible” to monetize its cloud gaming service effectively on iOS. The company stated that this fee is “neither economically sustainable nor justifiable” and prevents them from offering different content or features to iOS users compared to other platforms.

Apple said that it supports cloud gaming services and pointed to the success of smaller developers like Antstream on the App Store. The company also said it is trying to engage with developers and provide tools for cloud gaming apps on iOS.

As the debate continues, Microsoft is reportedly developing its mobile storefront to rival Apple and Google, signaling its determination to find alternative routes to reach mobile gamers. The outcome of this dispute could have significant implications for the future of cloud gaming on iOS devices and the broader app ecosystem.

