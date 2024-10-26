After Sleep Apnea and Hearing Loss Detection, Apple Now Looking Toward Blood Sugar

Apple is now setting its sights on blood sugar monitoring. The tech giant recently conducted a secretive trial of an app designed to help individuals with prediabetes manage their condition, according to Bloomberg.

The app, tested on select Apple employees earlier this year, let users to track their blood glucose levels using existing devices and log their food intake. It then provided insights on how certain foods affected their blood sugar, promoting healthier eating to help prevent Type 2 diabetes.

As of now, Apple doesn’t plan to release this app, the technology could be integrated into future health products. This fits with the company’s long-term goal of creating a noninvasive blood sugar monitor.

The trial, which has since been paused, required participants to confirm their prediabetic status through blood tests. It was conducted under strict confidentiality, with employees needing special vetting and signing multiple agreements to participate.

This initiative follows Apple’s recent advancements in health monitoring, such as sleep apnea notifications and hearing aid features for AirPods and Apple Watch.

The technology is still years away from commercialization.

