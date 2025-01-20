AI-Powered Mail App Functionality Might Be Coming to Mac with macOS 15.4

Apple is set to bring its redesigned Mail app to Mac users with the upcoming macOS 15.4 release, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. The new version was first released on iPhones with iOS 18.2 in December 2024. It is expected to be launched on Mac in April 2025.

The redesigned Mail app will utilize AI to prioritize messages and sort emails into categories. Users can expect their emails to be organized across primary, transactions, promotions, and updates folders. This feature has been well-received on iPhones.

Apple showed a glimpse of the new Mail app design during the M4 Mac launch in October 2024. However, this design was not part of the macOS 15.3 beta release, as per 9to5Mac.

Interestingly, there’s some confusion regarding the app’s availability on iPads. Although Gurman initially stated that the feature is currently available for iPad users, this is not actually the case for iPadOS 18.2 or 18.3. It’s now expected that the iPad version will launch concurrently with the Mac version, likely with the release of iPadOS 18.4.

As always, users will have the option to adjust email categories for senders and can revert to the traditional List view if preferred.