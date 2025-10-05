AirPods Max lose blind test to $199 Headphones

What happens when you take away the logos, the design, and the brand bias, and ask professionals to trust only their ears? That’s what a recent headphone test did. Four seasoned music producers sat blindfolded in a studio, each handed six pairs of premium headphones, including Apple’s AirPods Max. Their test task was to listen to The Weeknd’s Blinding Lights and pick what sounded best.

The test stripped away every visual cue. No sleek aluminum frames, no glowing logos, no hints of price tags, just sound. What followed was an eye-opener for anyone who assumes brand prestige equals superior audio.

The Setup

The lineup featured six contenders:

Apple AirPods Max: $549

Sony WH-1000XM6: $448

Bose QuietComfort Ultra (1st Gen): $429

Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S3: $479

Soundcore Space One Pro: $199.99

Nothing Headphone (1): $299

All pairs had Active Noise Cancellation switched on and streamed Spotify’s 320 Kbps Premium audio. Each set was marked only with a letter A to F. Testers could switch freely, compare, and rank them without knowing which was which.

Inside the Studio

The participants are Isabel Gracefield, Ian Lambden, Steph Marziano, and Mike Kintish who are not casual listeners. They’re music producers and sound engineers who spend their days fine-tuning tracks for commercial release. Each was interviewed separately and kept unaware of which brand they were hearing. They couldn’t even touch the headphones, removing any chance of recognizing design cues.

Their reactions showed how little the average listener’s brand expectations matter in a blind setting. Some headphones with household names didn’t score as high as expected. Others, including newer challengers, held their ground impressively.

How the AirPods Max Fared

Apple’s flagship headphones didn’t dominate. While at least one reviewer ranked them highest for clarity and vocal precision, others felt competitors produced a warmer, more dynamic mix. The AirPods Max earned consistent praise for maintaining balance across instruments but drew criticism for weight and comfort during longer listening sessions.

Despite these drawbacks, the general consensus placed them in the upper tier. The takeaway? Without the Apple logo visible, perception changes.

The takeaway

This test reminds you how subjective sound can be. Even experts differ on what “good audio” means. A single track, a familiar melody, and six hidden contenders were enough to challenge long-held assumptions about brand loyalty.

In the end, AirPods Max remain excellent, but a 199-dollar rival won this contest on sound alone. You win when you listen first and buy second.