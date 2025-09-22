AirPods Pro 3 get an early discount – here’s why I’d upgrade

Apple’s AirPods Pro 3 hit store shelves on September 19, and they’re already marked down to $239. The timing is notable: this is the first post-launch cash discount on Apple’s flagship buds, and it arrives just as early adopters weigh the biggest AirPods upgrade in years.

Why it matters: beyond a modest price cut, the Pro 3 bring real changes—twice-as-effective ANC, heart-rate sensing for workouts, and Live Translation when paired with Apple Intelligence. If you’ve been sitting on first-gen Pros or standard AirPods, this is the needle-mover update.

What to check before you buy



Live Translation requires an iPhone that supports Apple Intelligence, and some regions restrict the feature. Also, AirPods Pro 3 no longer ship with a USB-C charging cable, though the case supports MagSafe, Qi, and Apple Watch charging.

A $10 dip isn’t a doorbuster, but it’s unusual this soon—and it takes some sting out of the jump from AirPods Pro 2. The bigger story is capability: the ANC and fit upgrades are tangible, and heart-rate sensing makes these the first AirPods that can stand in for a watch during workouts. If Live Translation matters to you, double-check device and regional support before buying. Otherwise, Pro 2 at ~$199 remain a value play, but Pro 3 are the first AirPods that feel truly “next.”