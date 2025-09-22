AirPods Pro 3 waterproof? The IP57 truth you need

Short answer: No, they’re not waterproof. AirPods Pro 3 are dust, sweat, and water resistant with an IP57 rating for both the buds and the USB-C MagSafe case. That’s tougher than older models, but it still doesn’t make them swim-proof.

What IP57 really means

IP57 = decent dust protection (5) + water resistance (7) to brief, shallow immersion. In practice, they’re built for sweat, rain, and splashes — not the pool or shower.

What you can do

Run in the rain, hit the gym, get caught in a splash.

Wipe them dry with a soft cloth before putting them back in the case.

Expect resistance to fade over time with wear.

What to avoid

Swimming, showering, or rinsing under a faucet.

High-pressure water, saunas, or washing machines.

Dropping them in water on purpose — accidental dunks aren’t a feature.

Bottom line



AirPods Pro 3 are the most durable AirPods yet with IP57 and an IP-rated case, perfect for sweaty workouts and bad weather. They’re water-resistant, not waterproof — treat them like premium earbuds, not swim gear.