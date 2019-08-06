AirSnap Twill Cases From Twelve South Can Protect Your AirPods

Twelve South is coming out with AirSnap Twill cases to protect your AirPods in style. It’s an alternative product to their AirSnap Leather cases.

AirSnap Twill

The case has a metal snap to keep it closed, a hole for the Lightning port, and a clip so you can attach it to a backpack or purse. Additionally, AirSnap Twill cases work with wireless charging, so you don’t have to remove the case to charge your AirPods.

Specs

Height: 2.9 inches (75 mm)

Width: 2.1 inches (53 mm)

Depth: .98 inches (25 mm)

Weight: .8 ounces (22 g)

