AirTag 2 Could Make It “Difficult for Someone to Remove the Speaker”

Apple is reportedly gearing up to release a second-generation AirTag, codenamed B589, around the middle of 2025. This update comes approximately four years after the initial model’s debut in 2021. Recent reports say the new AirTag is in manufacturing tests, hinting it’s getting closer to launch. This comes after Apple announced that users would be able to share the AirTag locations with others, including airlines, for better traceability of luggage,

While the new AirTag is expected to maintain a similar appearance to its predecessor, it’s set to offer several key enhancements. Like they are said to provide better tracking range, which might allow users to locate their items from greater distances.

An improved onboard wireless chip is expected, which could lead to more precise and reliable tracking capabilities. And in response to concerns about misuse, Apple is reportedly making the new AirTag 2 more tamper-resistant. Specifically, it will be more challenging to remove the speaker from the device.

“Since the device launched in 2021, some people have unfortunately used the product as a tool for stalking — and removing the speaker makes it less likely for someone to discover a hidden AirTag.” Mark Gurman

Apple’s increasing AirTag privacy after lawsuits over stalking. They’re making the speaker harder to remove to help stop misuse for sneaky tracking.

The new AirTag is part of a larger product refresh expected from Apple in 2025. Other devices slated for updates include the iPad Air, entry-level iPad, MacBook Air, Mac Pro, Mac Studio, and iPhone SE, alongside the usual annual refreshes of the iPhone, Apple Watch, and MacBook Pro lines.

Pricing is not yet available.