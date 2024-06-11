All the Changes in Siri 2.0: Apple’s AI Overhaul Transforms Your Assistant

Apple unveiled a significant update to Siri at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC24). The update, which we dubbed Siri 2.0, is powered by Apple Intelligence and has several improvements in functionality and user experience. We will be covering them all:

Better NLP

Siri 2.0 can provide a more natural and conversational user experience. It features improved natural language processing (NLP) capabilities, allowing it to understand user intent and follow along with requests, even if the user stumbles over their words.

Additionally, updated Siri can maintain context across multiple requests, making interactions more seamless.

With onscreen awareness, Siri will be able to understand and take action with users’ content in more apps over time. For example, if a friend texts a user their new address in Messages, the receiver can say, “Add this address to his contact card.

Multimodal input and device support

Users will now have the option to interact with Siri through voice or text input, switching between methods as needed.

Siri 2.0 also expands its device support and can now offer guidance on using various features and apps across iPhones, iPads, and Macs.

Cross-app functionality

Siri 2.0 goes beyond simple question-answering. It can now perform actions within different apps. For example, users can now request Siri to find book recommendations mentioned in emails or messages or ask Siri to send photos from a specific event to a contact.

Personalized intelligence

Siri 2.0 uses on-device data to deliver personalized intelligence. Users can ask Siri to find information mentioned in emails or messages in the past or request real-time updates on events like flight arrivals based on their calendar entries.

ChatGPT Integration

Siri 2.0 now integrates with ChatGPT. This integration allows users to access ChatGPT’s expertise directly within Siri. Apple revealed that before sending any information to ChatGPT, Siri will prompt users for permission.

Compose with ChatGPT

Siri 2.0 also integrates with Apple’s system-wide Writing Tools, introducing a new feature called Compose. Compose allows users to use ChatGPT to generate content for writing tasks.

Siri 2.0, powered by GPT-4o, is expected to be available later this year on iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia. Users can access the basic functionalities of Siri 2.0 for free without creating an account.

ChatGPT Plus subscribers can connect their accounts and access premium features directly within Siri. I guess this is how Apple is making us pay to use AI.

The update to Siri represents a significant step forward for Apple’s virtual assistant technology. The integration with ChatGPT further expands Siri’s capabilities. My favorite feature is personalized intelligence; what’s yours?