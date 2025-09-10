Altman on iPhone Air: “First iPhone Upgrade I’ve Wanted in a While”

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has praised Apple’s new iPhone Air, calling it the first iPhone upgrade he has “really wanted in a while.” The remarks came soon after Apple unveiled the ultra-thin device at its September 9 “Awe Dropping” event. Altman also showed support for the idea of replacing Siri with ChatGPT on iPhones.

The iPhone Air stands out as Apple’s thinnest smartphone yet, measuring just 5.6mm and weighing 165 grams. Despite its slim profile, it features a ProMotion display and Apple’s A19 Pro chipset, though with one less GPU core compared to the iPhone 17 Pro. Apple says the phone still delivers all-day battery life, and it comes with an optional MagSafe battery case designed specifically for the Air.

Altman’s reaction on X

On X, Altman shared his enthusiasm for the device, writing: “First new iPhone upgrade I have really wanted in a while! looks very cool.” When asked by another user if he was referring to the iPhone Air, he confirmed that the thin design was indeed the highlight for him.

Altman also responded positively to a follower who suggested that Apple should replace Siri with ChatGPT. “That tbh sounds like a great idea, I am supportive,” he replies to a X user. His endorsement comes at a time when Apple faces mounting pressure to improve Siri and its broader AI efforts.

Apple’s AI crisis

Apple Intelligence, the company’s push into generative AI, was introduced last year but has yet to deliver significant improvements to Siri. At the iPhone 17 launch, Apple gave little attention to new AI capabilities, underlining its cautious progress. Reports suggest Apple is exploring partnerships with Google to develop stronger language models, while also keeping the option of building a better in-house system.

This uncertainty leaves the door open for a potential collaboration with OpenAI. While there is no indication that Apple is considering ChatGPT as part of Siri, Altman’s public approval adds weight to ongoing conversations about the future of AI assistants on iPhones.