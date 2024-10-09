Analysts Predicts Growth for AI Macs in 2025

JP Morgan’s recent report on PC and Mac shipments for Q3 2024 reveals a slowdown in the overall market, with a 2% year-over-year decline. But the view for 2025 remains positive, thanks to AI computers including AI Macs.

Apple’s Mac lineup, which saw limited changes in 2024 beyond the M3 MacBook Air update in March, experienced a slight market share decline from 8.8% to 7.8% quarter-over-quarter. The annual decline for Apple’s market share is 2.2%.

Despite the current market conditions, JP Morgan forecasts modest growth into 2025 and are expecting a mid-single-digit increase year-over-year, as seen by Apple Insider.

Rumors suggest Apple will unveil its Apple Intelligence in late October, 29th October to be exact, with initial shipments beginning in early November. There is another Apple event on 1st November where they will unveil the new M4 Macs, which recently got leaked. The new lineup is expected to have updated MacBook Pros and a compact Mac mini.

The report predicts that AI PC adoption could drive demand through 2026, with AI PCs becoming “ubiquitous” by 2030. This trend is expected to benefit not only Apple but the entire PC market.

Current market share data shows Lenovo leading at 24%, followed by HP at 19.7%, Dell at 14.3%, and Apple at 7.8%.

As the PC industry pivots towards AI-capable machines, the coming years may see significant shifts in market dynamics and consumer preferences.