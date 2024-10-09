How To Use Remote Control with SharePlay on iOS 18 & iPadOS 18

Need to know how to use the Remote Control with SharePlay in FaceTime using iOS 18 and iPadOS 18? While that was a lot of words I used just now, it’s not that complicated. Essentially, you can now remote control someone’s iPad or iPhone directly within a FaceTime call. This means you can finally show your Grandma how to open her Photos app without repeating yourself a billion times. It’s super useful and incredibly nifty, so let’s take a look.

SharePlay Features Expand on iOS 18 and iPadOS 18

Along with a wealth of features arriving within iOS 18 and iPadOS 18, Apple has expanded SharePlay features to include remote control options. This means that whenever you take a one-to-one FaceTime audio or video call, you have the option to remotely control an individual’s screen or allow them to control yours.

Keep in mind there are some safeguards in place, and Apple has taken measures to protect you and your loved one’s privacy. I talk about this more below.

How To Use Remote Control with SharePlay

NOTE Note that accepting a Remote Control request enables the other user to control your iPhone, allowing them to delete items, change settings, or delete items. Only people saved in your contacts may control your screen.

Time needed: 3 minutes To access and use the Remote Control using SharePlay in FaceTime, follow these steps: First, start a FaceTime call. Ensure both parties are using iOS 18 or iPadOS 18. During the call, press the Share button at the top of the screen. From here, you can either Share My Screen, which shares your screen, or you can Ask to Share, which will ask the other person to share their screen. For this article, we will Ask to Share. If you are accessing someone else’s screen, you will get a three-second timer, which starts the remote control session. From here, you can either draw on the screen, or you can fully control the screen by clicking the finger down at the bottom. You can end Remote Control by pressing the same finger-button, or by ending the call. If you are allowing someone to control your screen, you can end it with the Stop button or by ending the call.

It’s worth mentioning that the individual controlling your screen can’t do everything on your device. For example, the friend I tested this feature with could not access my Apple Account. However, be cautious with who you’re sharing your screen with in this manner, as they do gain quite a bit of control.

If you're running iOS 18, give it a try.