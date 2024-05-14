How To Install iOS 17.5 on Your iPhone

Apple released iOS 17.5 on May 13, adding new features like Cross-Platform Tracking Detection and the ability to download EU apps from websites. Here’s how to install the update to keep up with the latest changes.

Which Devices Support iOS 17.5?

iOS 17 supports a wide range of devices, from the iPhone 15 series to older models as far back as the iPhone SE (2nd generation). Here’s the entire list of compatible devices:

iPhone 15

iPhone 12 iPhone 15 Plus iPhone 12 mini iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 12 Pro Max iPhone 14

iPhone 11 iPhone 14 Plus iPhone 11 Pro iPhone 14 Pro iPhone 11 Pro Max iPhone 14 Pro Max iPhone XS iPhone 13 iPhone XS Max iPhone 13 mini iPhone XR iPhone 13 Pro iPhone SE (2nd generation) iPhone 13 Pro Max

How To Download and Install iOS 17.5 on iPhone

Before downloading and installing any iOS update, protecting your data should be a top priority.

You have several backup methods:

Time needed: 20 minutes Go to Settings > General and then scroll down to Software Update. Tap Update Now under the iOS 17.5 update. Enter your passcode then review and accept the terms to proceed.

If you’re still on the fence about installing iOS 17.5, read more about the features that came with the latest major update.