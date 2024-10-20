Another Day, Another Executive Leaves Apple; This Time It’s HR Leader

Apple Inc. is facing another change in its human resources leadership as Sjoerd Gehring, the company’s top recruiting executive, prepares to depart for Citadel, a Miami-based investment firm. Gehring, who served as a vice president overseeing talent management, immigration, recruiting, and administration of Apple’s global HR team, will assume the role of chief people officer at Citadel next month. This marks a significant moment as Gehring leaves Apple for his new position.

This news comes after the announced departure of Carol Surface, Apple’s Chief People Officer, who is leaving after approximately 20 months in the position. Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of retail, will resume control of HR duties, a role she held before Surface’s appointment.

Gehring’s move to Citadel is due to a desire to be closer to family on the East Coast and his ambition to become a chief people officer. However, sources say that Surface’s management style may have also contributed to his decision to leave Apple.

Apple’s HR department has experienced a series of departures in recent months, including exits from its diversity and inclusion, executive recruiting, and college recruiting groups. Employees have reported dysfunction within the team under Surface’s leadership.

The transition at Apple’s HR raises questions about the company’s stability. O’Brien’s return is expected to bring stability to the team.

