App Store updates improve how developers submit and promote apps

Apple announced a set of App Store changes that make shipping and marketing apps simpler. Developers gain flexibility to submit extra items while an app update is still in review, create more custom product pages with keywords, and use offer codes for every type of In-App Purchase.

In a post on the Apple Developer website dated October 29, 2025, Apple outlines three upgrades that target common bottlenecks: review timing, store page targeting, and promotional tools. The company frames the move as a way to help teams react faster, tailor pages for different audiences, and run focused offers without workarounds.

You no longer need to wait for a pending app version to finish review before sending related items. Apple now lets you submit In-App Events on their own, push Game Center features like achievements and leaderboards separately, and file a critical bug-fix update even if other assets remain in the queue. This cuts dead time and keeps release trains moving.

Store pages get a major capacity bump. Apple now allows up to 70 custom product pages at a time, each with its own screenshots, previews, and promotional text. You can also assign keywords to each page. That matters for search.

When someone searches for a selected keyword, the relevant custom page can appear instead of the default listing. For live-ops teams and seasonal campaigns, this improves message-to-audience fit.

Offer codes now cover all In-App Purchase types

Promotions get simpler too. Offer codes now work across consumables, non-consumables, non-renewing subscriptions, and certain auto-renewable subscriptions configured not to renew after the promo. This unifies how developers seed trials, reward loyalty, or re-engage lapsed users.

“Offer codes build on the functionality of promo codes and provide improved configuration and customer eligibility options. As a result, starting March 26, 2026, you’ll no longer be able to create promo codes for In-App Purchases in App Store Connect. Any existing promo codes for In-App Purchases you’ve created can be redeemed until they expire. You can continue to use promo codes in order to provide people with a free download of your app.”

Plan your pipelines around parallel submissions. Keep a short list of items you can ship independently when a main binary is stuck in review. Expand your page strategy: map keywords to specific features or seasonal events, then direct traffic to the most relevant page. Finally, move any promo-code campaigns for In-App Purchases to offer codes well before March 26, 2026.

Apple’s update removes friction that slowed releases and limited targeting. Used together, these tools speed iteration, sharpen discovery, and streamline promotions on the App Store.