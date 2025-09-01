Apple Adds AI Chatbot to Its Internal ‘SEED’ Sales App

Apple has introduced an AI chatbot inside its internal sales support app, SEED, marking another step in how the company is quietly deploying artificial intelligence across its workforce. The tool is designed to help sales staff by providing product information and guidance during customer interactions.

Unlike ChatGPT, Claude, or Perplexity, Apple’s chatbot is not intended for public release. Instead, it focuses on Apple-specific sales training and product knowledge. The company has been cautious about public chatbots, citing risks of hallucinations and inaccurate responses. By limiting the system to curated Apple content, the chances of misleading answers drop significantly.

Asa in the SEED App

ASA into SEED app UI | Credits: Aaron

The chatbot, called Asa (short for AI Assistant for Apple Sales), has been spotted within the SEED app used by Apple employees for training and development. According to MacRumors’ Aaron, who first reported the rollout, the assistant is appearing for some SEED users but not all, suggesting that it may still be in testing or phased deployment.

Several commenters on Aaron’s original post said they were SEED members but did not have access to Asa yet, pointing to a gradual rollout. The tool reportedly provides options to answer product questions and guide employees through sales-related tasks.

Former Siri chief John Giannandrea was known to oppose Apple releasing a public chatbot, according to earlier reports. His move away from leading Siri could open the way for executives more willing to explore Apple-branded conversational AI tools.

While Apple continues to resist building a consumer-facing chatbot, it has offered indirect options. For instance, the “Use Model” action in Shortcuts allows users to connect directly with ChatGPT for prompt-based tasks. But Asa marks a different approach: a purpose-built assistant designed to train Apple’s retail staff and improve sales readiness.