Apple and Real Madrid Explore Immersive Sports Streaming for Vision Pro

Apple is reportedly in negotiations with Real Madrid to bring immersive sports experiences to Vision Pro users. This will let fans catch Real Madrid games from the Santiago Bernabéu (Real Madrid’s home ground) using Apple Vision Pro, helping to meet the high demand for seats. Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez has described this concept as the “Infinite Santiago Bernabéu.”

Right now, there’s a lack of immersive sports content, especially for live games. To fix this, Apple is thinking about upgrading the Santiago Bernabéu stadium with tech that would allow live games to be streamed in an immersive video format.

If it works out, this partnership could totally change how we watch sports by making it easier for fans who can’t be there in person and possibly removing the whole “sold-out” idea with unlimited virtual spots.

The use of 8K, 3D video with a 180-degree field of view and Spatial Audio could offer viewers an experience akin to being at the stadium.

The Real Madrid-Apple partnership could open doors for this to reach more sports and teams globally.

Consistently producing high-quality immersive content for live events will be important for success.

As a sports fan, exciting times are ahead. I cannot wait to experience what Apple is planning.

More here.