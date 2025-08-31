Apple and Samsung Send Legal Notices to Xiaomi Over Ads in India

Apple and Samsung have issued cease-and-desist notices to Xiaomi in India, objecting to advertisements that directly mocked their flagship devices. The companies accused Xiaomi of running a disparaging campaign and warned of legal consequences if it continues.

The disputed ads appeared in both print and social media. In April, Xiaomi ran a full-page newspaper ad wishing readers a “Happy April Fools’ Day” if they believed the iPhone 16 Pro Max’s cameras could match the Xiaomi 15 Ultra.

A month earlier, another ad described Apple’s triple-lens camera as “cute” and questioned whether it was “really the best,” while promoting Xiaomi’s own camera specifications and lower pricing. Similar campaigns also took aim at Samsung’s premium smartphones.

Comparative Advertising

Comparative advertising is permitted in India, but only when claims are fact-based and presented fairly. According to Indian advertising standards, companies cross the line when the tone becomes mocking or derogatory. Legal experts note that brands have the right to challenge ads that harm their reputation or appear to mislead consumers.

A report by Economic Times highlighted that both Apple and Samsung view Xiaomi’s campaign as crossing this boundary, portraying their products in a negative light rather than focusing on objective comparisons.

Meanwhile, Business Standard noted that Samsung’s own ads against Apple have taken a different approach, generally highlighting features without naming competitors outright. This contrast, industry watchers say, explains why both market leaders responded strongly to Xiaomi’s more aggressive strategy.

India’s smartphone sector is one of the fastest growing and most competitive in the world, especially in the premium segment. Apple and Samsung dominate this category, while Xiaomi has traditionally been strong in the mid-range market. The legal notices underline how important brand reputation has become in the battle for high-value customers.