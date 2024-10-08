Apple Announces Swift Student Challenge 2025 with Exciting Opportunities

Apple has revealed details for its upcoming Swift Student Challenge 2025 for young developers, it’s a chance to show their coding power. The challenge, set to open applications in February 2025 for a three-week period, will select 350 winners based on their app playground submissions using Swift.

50 participants will be named Distinguished Winners, and will get an exclusive invitation to Apple’s Cupertino headquarters. These top performers will enjoy a three-day immersive experience, gaining insights from Apple experts and engineers, networking with peers, and participating in unique activities.

All 350 winners will receive a one-year membership to the Apple Developer Program, a special gift, and additional recognition.

To support aspiring developers, Apple is launching new coding resources, including updated Swift Coding Clubs. These clubs are made to help students develop skills for future careers, build community, and prepare for the challenge. Additionally, new Develop in Swift Tutorials will provide a solid foundation for students interested in app development using Swift, SwiftUI, and Xcode.

