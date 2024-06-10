Apple Announces tvOS 18 With New Insights and More

Apple has official announced tvOS 18 at this year’s WWDC. Typically receiving a release every fall, this year is no exception for Apple TV’s operating system. With tvOS obviously being integral to the Apple TV experience, the company continues to provide improvements to the operating system, and tvOS 18 is no exception.

New features include the new InSight, expansions to Enhance Dialogue, new subtitle features and more.

What’s New with tvOS 18

The largest update to tvOS is the inclusion of InSight, which can provide real-time about the Apple TV+ programs you’re watching, including music and actors featured. You can also get this information from your iPhone and it will display on the Apple TV.

The new update to tvOS is also expanding Enhanced Dialogue, which can help bring clarity to dialogue in movies thanks to machine learning and computational audio. This feature will arrive to AirPods, HomePod speakers and built-in TV or HDMI speakers.

New improvements are also arriving to subtitles, as they will now appear automatically during choice scenes during a show or movie.

There is also now support for 21:9 resolution for projectors, as well as new screensavers. These new screensavers include one featuring Snoopy, who has been a staple of Apple TV+.

How to Download tvOS 18

The new tvOS 18 will be available in the fall. Simply navigate to Settings > System > Software Update > Update Software. You’ll likely see a notification if an update is available. You can also check out our guide here covering iOS 17.5 if you have an interest in downloading the tvOS betas.

Keep following TMO for the latest Apple news, including extensive WWDC 2024 coverage.