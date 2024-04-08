How To Install tvOS 17.5 Developer Beta

Apple released the first tvOS 17.5 Developer Beta version on April 2. Apple users enrolled as beta software testers can explore all the new features before its stable version becomes available. Here’s how to download it on Apple TV.

tvOS 17.5 Developer Beta- Downloading and Installing

You must enroll your Apple ID in the Beta Software Program to access and install Developer Beta and Public Beta versions of Apple operating systems.

Time needed: 5 minutes Here’s how to install tvOS 17.5: Go to the Settings app and open it.

Image Credits: iNagPro Tips Scroll down and click System.

Image Credits: iNagPro Tips Select Software Update.

Image Credits: iNagPro Tips Click Get Beta Updates.

Image Credits: iNagPro Tips Choose the latest tvOS Developer Beta version. Afterward, select Download and Install.

Image Credits: iNagPro Tips

Once the download is complete, your Apple TV will install the new tvOS and restart—it might take a while to reboot. Also, consider updating your other Apple devices. Beta Software Program members can install the beta iOS, watchOS, and macOS beta versions too.