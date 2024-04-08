How To Install tvOS 17.5 Developer Beta

Kanika Modi

1 minute read
| Apple TV
tvOS 17.5 Developer Beta

Apple released the first tvOS 17.5 Developer Beta version on April 2. Apple users enrolled as beta software testers can explore all the new features before its stable version becomes available. Here’s how to download it on Apple TV.

tvOS 17.5 Developer Beta- Downloading and Installing

You must enroll your Apple ID in the Beta Software Program to access and install Developer Beta and Public Beta versions of Apple operating systems.

Time needed: 5 minutes

Here’s how to install tvOS 17.5:

  1. Go to the Settings app and open it.

    Click on Settings on Apple TV
    Image Credits: iNagPro Tips

  2. Scroll down and click System.

    Open System
    Image Credits: iNagPro Tips

  3. Select Software Update.

    Go To Software Updates
    Image Credits: iNagPro Tips

  4. Click Get Beta Updates.

    Enable Beta Updates on Apple TV
    Image Credits: iNagPro Tips

  5. Choose the latest tvOS Developer Beta version.

  6. Afterward, select Download and Install.

    Install tvOS 17.5 Developer Beta
    Image Credits: iNagPro Tips

Once the download is complete, your Apple TV will install the new tvOS and restart—it might take a while to reboot. Also, consider updating your other Apple devices. Beta Software Program members can install the beta iOS, watchOS, and macOS beta versions too.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.