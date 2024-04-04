How To Install macOS Sonoma 14.5 Developer Beta

Interested to download the new macOS Sonoma 14.5 Developer Beta? You are in the right place. Apple released the first beta of the upcoming 14.5 version with possible new features and bug fixes that are long overdue.

As of today, April 4th, Apple hasn’t listed the new features yet, but you can still download and install the beta version by following the steps below.

How To Download & Install macOS Sonoma 14.5 Developer Beta

To install the new Sonoma 14.5 Developer Beta version, you must sign up for the Apple Beta Software Program. The process takes about two to three minutes, and you can keep track of all the public and developer beta updates hereafter.

Make sure you have created a system backup before downloading the update since the beta versions are generally unstable and have a lot of bugs.

Time needed: 5 minutes Here’s how you can install macOS Sonoma 14.5 Developer Beta: Go to the Apple menu on the top-left corner of the screen. Click on System Settings. Select General on the left sidebar and click on Software Update. Open Beta Updates by clicking on the i icon. Then, select macOS Sonoma Developer Beta and click on Done. Wait a few seconds while the system checks for available updates. Click on Update Now.

The system will restart once the update is complete. That’s it.



Stay tuned to find out the new features in macOS Sonoma 17.5 Developer Beta!