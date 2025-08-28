Apple App Store Faces Formal Antitrust Investigation in Colombia

Apple is under formal investigation in Colombia over its App Store practices, widening the global scrutiny the company faces from regulators. The country’s Superintendency of Industry and Commerce (SIC) confirmed it has opened an administrative inquiry into Apple Inc. and Apple Services Latam LLC, citing alleged practices that restrict competition in the distribution of digital goods.

The case stems from a probe launched last year by Colombia’s Office for Competition Protection. In its preliminary findings, the regulator said Apple “employed abusive strategies that were contrary to free commerce.” It concluded that Apple limited third-party access to markets and distribution channels by forcing developers and users into its App Store ecosystem.

Restrictions on competition and payments

According to the SIC, Apple imposed contractual clauses preventing developers from offering or distributing apps outside the App Store. This restriction, it argued, excluded potential competitors and strengthened Apple’s dominant position in digital distribution. The investigation also targets Apple’s requirement that developers use its in-app purchase system, with commissions ranging from 15 to 30 percent, while prohibiting them from informing users about cheaper external payment methods.

These practices, the SIC said, created barriers for new developers, added unjustified costs to digital services and subscriptions, and reduced the user experience by limiting payment options and access to information.

As reported by Mobile Time (via MacMagazine), the Colombian authority is acting under Decree 2153 of 1992, which covers abuse of market power. The regulator reaffirmed that its investigation aims to protect competition, developers, and consumers in the country.

While the timeline for next steps remains unclear, Colombia now joins the growing list of jurisdictions, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and Japan, that have launched probes into Apple’s App Store practices.