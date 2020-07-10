Apple AR Lens Development Reaches Key Stage

Apple’s Augmented Reality attempts are reportedly at a crucial milestone (via The Information). Prototypes of the semitransparent lenses are moving beyond prototype into trial production.

Engineering Validation Test Being Conducted on AR Lenses

The stage known as engineering validation test (EVT), is said to have started in May. It involves thousands of units being produced. The design has also been confirmed. Despite this important step, it is understood that the product is still one or two years away from being ready for mass production. The work on the lenses is taking played at a Foxconn factory in Chengdu, China – the site where most iPad production takes place.

