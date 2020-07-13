Tim Cook Was Second Highest Paid U.S. CEO in 2019

Tim Cook was the second-highest-paid CEO of an American firm in 2019, according the latest data from the Bloomberg Pay Index. He as surpassed only by Elon Musk.

Tim Cook Rises up The Pay Rankings

Mr. Cook rose from fourth to second place in the pay rankings in 2019. He has benefitted from an equity grant he received in 2011. In total, the Apple boss took home a combined package worth $133,727,869.

Salary – $3,000,000

Bonus – $7, 671,000

Stock awards – $122,172,403

Perks – $884, 466

Four of the top 10, including Mr. Cook, were tech execs. Mr. Musk, the Tesla and Space X boss, topped the pile for the second year in a row. He was paid $595,266,817, all in option awards. Meanwhile, Alphabet boss Sundar Pinchai was paid $86,162,752, mostly in stock options, with Microsoft’s CEO Satya Nadella paid $77,289,149, $64 million of which was in stock.