Apple’s Black Friday – Cyber Monday 2021 Event Underway

Apple’s Black Friday – Cyber Monday event takes place from November 26 through November 29. This means that in Australia and New Zealand the offer of a gift card with certain purchases has begun.

Gift Cards With Eligible Purchases During Apple’s Black Friday – Cyber Monday Event

Customers who purchase an eligible product will got gift cards of varying value. These are the eligible products and the gift card you get with it in Australia and New Zealand:

MacBook Air, MacBook Pro 13″ M1, Mac mini – A$140/NZ$160 Apple Gift Card

iMac 27″ – A$280/NZ$320 Apple Gift Card

iPad Pro 11″, iPad Pro 12.9″ – A$140/NZ$160 Apple Gift Card

iPhone SE, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini – A$70/NZ$80 Apple Gift Card

Apple Watch Series 3, Apple Watch SE – A$70/NZ$80 Apple Gift Card

AirPods (2nd generation), AirPods (3rd generation) – A$35/NZ$40 Apple Gift Card

AirPods Pro – A$70/NZ$80 Apple Gift Card

AirPods Max – A$105/NZ$120 Apple Gift Card

Apple TV HD, Apple TV 4K – A$70/NZ$80 Apple Gift Card

Studio3 Wireless, Solo3 Wireless, Powerbeats Pro – A$70/NZ$80 Apple Gift Card

Beats Flex, Studio Buds – A$35/NZ$40 Apple Gift Card

MagSafe Duo Charger, Smart Folio Keyboard, AirTag 4 pack, Apple Pencil (2nd generation) – A$35/NZ$40 Apple Gift Card

Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro and iPad Air – A$70/NZ$80 Apple Gift Card

Refurbished products, end-of-life products and open-box returns sold ‘as is’ are not eligible for Apple’s Black Friday – Cyber Monday offer.