Apple Blocks Live Translation on AirPods in the EU: Here’s Why

Apple has confirmed that Live Translation with AirPods is not available if you are in the European Union and your Apple Account country or region is also set to the EU.

The restriction is tied to activation. If both your location and account region are within the EU, you cannot switch on Live Translation.

Why is Apple restricting Live Translations in the EU?

A few reasons likely explain Apple’s decision:

EU data and privacy rules The European Union has some of the strictest regulations in the world on how personal data, especially voice and translation data, can be handled. Apple may be holding back until it’s fully compliant. Regulatory and certification delays Features tied to language processing or communication sometimes face extra hurdles in Europe. Apple could be working through those. Unsettled Digital Markets Act (DMA) implications The DMA sets strict conditions for large platforms like Apple. Apple could be avoiding regulatory risk by keeping certain AI-driven features off in Europe until the legal framework is clearer.

The takeaway for EU users

You cannot activate Live Translation if you are in the EU and your account is also set to an EU country.

If you activate the feature under supported conditions outside of that overlap, Apple says it will continue to work when you travel.

Switching your Apple ID to a non-EU country could technically bypass the block, but that also disrupts billing, app availability, and subscriptions.

That is the current state of play. For now, the Live Translation feature is off limits to EU users!