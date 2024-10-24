Apple: Calling and Messaging Defaults Now Available for All Users Worldwide

Apple has released the beta versions of iOS 18.2, iPadOS 18.2, and macOS 15.2. One of the biggest perks of these updates is the new calling and messaging defaults, which are now available to users worldwide, including the US.

These updates let users manage their default apps through a newly added “Default Apps” section in the Settings menu. This allows users to select their preferred applications for various functions, including email, messaging, and web browsing.

In response to feedback from the European Commission, Apple has also implemented several EU-specific features. These include changes to the browser choice screen and app deletion options for EU users. Additionally, developers can now create and test EU-specific features such as alternative browser engines and marketplace installations from web browsers worldwide.

The updates also bring additions to Apple Intelligence features. These include Genmoji, which allows the creation of custom emojis from text descriptions, and Image Playground, an app for generating stylized images integrated into apps like Messages. Furthermore, Siri’s capabilities have been enhanced with ChatGPT integration.

These beta releases are available for registered developers, with a public rollout expected in December 2024.

