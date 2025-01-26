Apple Camera-Equipped AirPods Could Launch in 2026

Apple is reportedly continuing its exploration of AirPods with tiny cameras, according to recent reports from Mark Gurman. These cameras, designed as infrared sensors rather than for photography.

Foxconn is anticipated to be the supplier for these new infrared components, with initial production plans for about 10 million units. The primary purpose of these cameras is to enhance spatial audio experiences, particularly when used with the Apple Vision Pro.

Additional features may include in-air gesture control and environmental detection capabilities.

Mark Gurman briefly mentioned the possibility of camera-equipped AirPods in his recent newsletter.

The infrared cameras are designed to work in tandem with Apple Vision Pro and future headsets. For example, when a user wearing these AirPods turns their head while watching content on Vision Pro, the sound could be adjusted to emphasize the direction they’re facing, creating a more immersive spatial audio experience.

If the reported timeline holds, these AirPods could launch in 2026 or 2027.

More here.