Apple CEO to Attend Trump’s 2025 Inauguration as Donations Expected to Reach a Record $200M

President-elect Donald Trump’s upcoming inauguration on January 20, 2025, is set to be attended by several prominent tech industry leaders.

Here are some key attendees:

Apple CEO Tim Cook

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk

Google CEO Sundar Pichai

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman

These are some of the donations Trump has gotten:

The inaugural committee has raised over $170 million so far, with expectations to reach $200 million. This amount surpasses previous inauguration fundraising records, including Trump’s 2017 inauguration ($106.7 million) and President Biden’s 2021 inauguration ($62 million).

Many tech companies are not only donating but also offering services for the event. Amazon’s Prime Video and Google’s YouTube will livestream the inauguration. Apple clearly distinguishes between donations made by its executives personally and donations made by the company itself.

The inauguration will feature various events, including the swearing-in ceremony, parade, and exclusive gatherings for top donors.

